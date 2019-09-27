HUNTERTOWN — Before Friday, none of the fifth-graders at Huntertown Elementary School knew that Nelson Mandela was elected president during South Africa’s first multiracial general election — or that Lindenwood became Fort Wayne’s newest nature preserve that same year. Those were just a couple of the headlines the school unearthed from a 25-year-old time capsule last week.
“There were things that I had forgotten about that jogged some memory,” fifth-grade teacher Dane Gerig said.
Gerig had the honor of digging up the time capsule, which was buried in the school’s nature center in 1994 when he was just 4 years old.
Only a few current staff members even knew there was a time capsule buried outside the school, and it was by chance that its location was discovered on the 25th anniversary of its burial. Office staff just happened to be cleaning out an old safe from the old Huntertown High School offices and found an envelope with handwriting on it that they recognized as Assistant Superintendent Gloria Shamanoff’s, who was formerly the principal at Huntertown. Inside the envelope was a map containing the capsule’s location.
“It just happened to be 25 years, so we thought it would be neat to see if it was still there,” Gerig said.
Many of the newspaper clippings inside the capsule had been water damaged, but most of them remained intact. One of the teachers even recognized her daughter’s handwriting on a note that was written to future Wildcats.
Fifth-graders wrote their own letters to the students of 2044. Those accompanied several other items indicative of life in 2019, which students added to the time capsule to be buried for another 25 years. The capsule now houses a fifth-grade class picture, a picture of one of the school’s portable classrooms, a school report card, an iPhone 11 advertisement, an article about Promenade Park’s grand opening, a stuffed “Wildcat,” drawings of Huntertown’s school logo, a list of popular books released in 2019, and an article about Huntertown’s fifth-grade class, which will be the first to visit the new JA Biztown in Fort Wayne this month.
“This is an awesome opportunity for them to reflect back, and maybe the story will catch on 25 years in the future so they can say ‘Hey, I remember doing that,’ and think about all the things that were new in 2019,” Gerig said. “It was an opportunity for them to kind of do some research on what life was like in 1994 … and stop to think about what’s important in 2019.”
“A lot of memories have been made today,” Huntertown Principal Casey Stansifer said.
