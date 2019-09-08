HUNTERTOWN — Carroll’s boys tennis team doesn’t shy away from competition.
That was evident at Saturday’s annual Carroll Invitational, where the Chargers hosted Homestead, ranked 2nd in the state; Cathedral, which has been as high as 7th in the state; and Hamilton Southeastern and Canterbury, which are both in the top 20.
Carroll itself has been ranked 10th overall.
Playing against some of the best in northern Indiana, the Chargers came away as runners-up, losing only to Homestead, after defeating Mississinewa and Hamilton Southeastern.
“We go all over the state and play the best competition we can play,” Carroll head coach Kyle Stoffel said.
So far, it was the Chargers’ first loss of the season, a 5-0 defeat by a Spartan team that returns much depth from last year’s squad that made a state appearance.
Carroll will have another shot at the Spartans on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
“We’re going to use what we learned today to get stronger each time we see them,” Stoffel said.
The Chargers’ No. 1 singles player, Luke Stoffel, played a competitive match with Homestead’s Daniel Gilbert, falling 6-1, 4-6, 10-7, in an all-out battle.
Other scores in the championship game included: Griffin Martin, No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-0; Josh Jackson, No. 3 singles, 6-1, 1-0 (ret.); Kyle Hoerr and Ethan Koeneman, No 1 doubles, 6-3, 6-3; and Max Carmody and Tyler Gibson, No. 2 doubles, 6-1, 6-1.
The Chargers won a close match over Hamilton Southeastern in the semi-final round, 3-2, after winning all three singles matches.
Luke Stoffel picked up a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles, Martin won 7-5, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, and Jackson won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
The No. 2 doubles teams of Hoerr and Koeneman, and Carmody and Jonathan Hess, lost 6-2, 6-3, and 7-5, 7-5, respectively.
The Chargers downed Mississinewa in the opening round in straight sets.
Stoffel and Martin won 6-0, 6-0. Hoerr and Koeneman won 6-1, 6-0; and Carmody and Gibson picked up a 6-0, 5-7, 10-8 win in a long match.
