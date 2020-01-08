Several annexations continued to dominate Huntertown Town Council business last year. Here are some of the council highlights from 2019.
January
Two votes for council president failed to pass.
Council member Gary Grant nominated Brandon Seifert for the position, but the motion received a 2-2 vote with opposition from members Pat Freck and Mike Stamets. Freck nominated Stamets, but both Grant and Seifert voted against.
Council member Mike Aker was absent during the meeting, making Clerk-Treasurer Ryan Schwab the deciding vote. However, Schwab chose to abstain.
“I don’t want a situation where half the council’s upset with me and half the council is for this and, selfishly, toward the end of last year with (Town Manager Beth Shellman) it was brought to you about giving me a raise and none of you supported me in that effort, so I’m not going to show any support either way at this time,” Schwab told the council.
Seifert was elected council president at the following meeting, when Aker returned to make the vote 3-2.
Also during its first meeting in January, the council approved a confirmatory resolution designating an economic revitalization area at the site of Riverside Manufacturing. The project would include a $2.8 million real estate investment, which is expected to create 24 jobs.
February
Council approved a commitment of $125,000 to a project that will include the construction of a new section of the Pufferbelly Trail through town.
March
Council approved a $5,000 hardware purchase to begin utilizing the county’s GIS services.
Later in the month, council decided to table a vote on increasing the town’s Cumulative Capital Development rate, with plans to reconsider in 2020.
Huntertown’s original CCD fund was established in 1996 and last updated in 2000, and the rate has declined to just 0.0101 as assessed valuation has increased over the past 19 years. That equates to just $15.90 collected annually from homes with an assessed valuation of $100,000. Should the council eventually decide to raise the rate to the maximum 0.05, those same residents with a $100,000 home would see their contribution to the fund jump to $50 — an increase of $34.10, or more than double what they currently pay.
Huntertown’s CCD fund currently generates $34,419 annually, to pay for costs associated with things like bridge and sidewalk maintenance, road repairs, computer purchases, right of way acquisitions, and sanitary and storm sewer projects. With the maximum increase, Huntertown would generate $170,390 annually — an increase of $135,971.
“I understand that we can use every dime that we can get, but I don’t think I’m ready to pull the trigger on that kind of a drastic rate increase for our residents,” Grant said. “I wouldn’t mind waiting another year and having it on our agenda several months in advance to talk about it publicly, and get it out there so people can see it coming instead of springing it on them.”
April
The council gave unanimous approval for a new paperless billing system for utility customers.
Also during April, the council tabled a vote on a resolution that would have allowed for water and sewer connections to Section I of the Rolling Oaks development, which contains 74 lots and is part of the Willow Ridge plat.
Although the Utility Service Board approved extension of water and sewer service to the subdivision the previous week, Freck saw an opportunity to preemptively save the town money by adding additional conditions to the resolution before signing it.
Namely, Freck said she would like the town to require developers to pay for right of way acquisition and help pay to fix any roadways damaged by construction equipment. She also suggested a condition that restricts any remonstrance against annexation of developments outside the town’s corporate limits.
“This approval is how we get what we want,” Freck said. “… I think it’s time, with all the development going on, that we ensure the developer helps pay for this instead of it all coming back to the taxpayers or to the town of Huntertown.”
May
Council members discussed the possibility of starting an American Legion post in town. Jon Kenworthy, field representative and military and veterans affairs liaison for Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, met with council members, by request of Seifert, to explain how the startup process would work.
The first step in the charter process would be to find a veteran to spearhead the project, Kenworthy said. After that, 15 non-current or new members would have to join the group.
If the project gets off the ground, the post would first receive a temporary charter. The national convention would then hold a vote to grant a permanent charter — a process that only takes place twice a year.
June
Five town residents were appointed to the newly formed Huntertown Redevelopment Commission.
Two appointments were made by the council body through unanimous vote — resident Rob Green and Stamets.
Seifert made the three remaining appointments, selecting residents Mark Burnworth and Theresa Steele, and also appointing himself as a member.
The Huntertown Redevelopment Commission’s formation was the first step in the town’s efforts to promote redevelopment through tax increment financing. The commission determined the boundaries of Huntertown’s TIF district, and will be responsible for spending any TIF dollars on projects such as infrastructure improvements, land acquisition, planning expenses and building rehabilitation.
July
Council approved a new four-way stop at the intersection of Carroll and Hand roads.
August
Council voted 3-2 in favor of placing a one-year moratorium on sexually oriented business attempting to set up shop in town. The decision was in tow with several efforts by the Allen County Plan Commission and Fort Wayne City Council to place new regulations on businesses like strip clubs and adult bookstores.
Seifert, a long-time proponent of barring sexually oriented businesses from locating to Huntertown, introduced the measure. The moratorium will prevent adult bookstores, cabernet establishments, movie theaters, nightclubs, novelty stores and video stores, as well as nude or semi-nude modeling studios and “sexual-encounter” establishments from filing within the town’s corporate limits or current annexation areas for 12 months.
Though they said they aren’t in favor of such businesses locating to Huntertown, Freck and Stamets saw the moratorium as unnecessary. Both felt the town had sufficient protection under its current zoning ordinance, which restricts sexually oriented businesses to C4 (intensive commercial) districts. Currently, the town’s highest density commercial districts are C3, which means council would have to approve a rezoning in order for a strip club or similar business to locate to Huntertown.
“I don’t condone (sexually oriented businesses) at all, but on the flip side of that, we’ve got the C4 regulation so we have the final say so,” Stamets said.
Seifert said he hopes to one day see the town place so many restrictions on sexually oriented businesses that it will be virtually impossible for them to locate to Huntertown.
“What I am proposing is making it so hard that they have to jump through so many hoops —which legally we can do — that they don’t even want to think about it,” Seifert said.
Also in August, council passed a fiscal plan for the Communities at Talon’s Reach annexation.
The town was required to provide non-capital services — such as police and fire protection, and street and road maintenance — within a year of annexation, and capital services — including street construction, street lighting, and sewer, water and stormwater facilities — within three years. The plan demonstrates Huntertown’s fiscal ability to provide those services, Steve Carter of O.W. Krohn and Associates said.
Carter informed council members of the additional costs and revenues the town can expect to see if the annexation is successful. Huntertown is poised to receive about $313,000 per year in additional revenues. A significant portion of that comes from the additional distribution the town can expect to receive in economic development income tax — about $200,000 per year, Carter said. Additional costs, estimated at about $143,000 per year, will come from the need to hire an additional resource officer as well as the costs to maintain new streets.
The tax impact to Communities at Talon’s Reach homeowners is estimated at about an additional $44 annually on homes with gross assessed values of $150,000, $67 for $200,000 homes and $156 for $400,000 homes.
Carter said the other thing to remain cognizant of is property tax caps.
“We found that the impact of the overlapping units would be negligible if anything,” he said. “Because Huntertown’s tax rate is so low, the addition of 6-8 cents on the tax rolls really does not push all these residential lots into an additional circuit breaker. It would take somewhere in the neighborhood of $450,000-500,000 homes to hit that circuit breaker. When we went through some 550 parcels, maybe one of them hit that.”
September
Council approved a 2020 budget of $2,133,182.
October
The town received roughly $720,000 from the Indiana Department of Transportation for bridge repairs on Lima Road on the south side of town, as well as additional work near the Lima-Plank Mercantile.
Also during October, Town Manager Beth Shellman announced that the town will soon have its own code enforcement officer, to be appointed by council.
November
Council voted in favor of moving forward with involuntary annexation of the Allen County Fairgrounds.
December
During its last meeting of 2019, council approved a resolution “in support of human life.”
The language in the resolution states, “Human life begins at the moment of conception and continues, uninterrupted, until the moment of natural death.” According to a news release from Allen County Right to Life, the resolution’s aim is “encouraging assistance for pregnant women, promoting adoption and urging businesses and schools to accommodate pregnant women and mothers.” It also urges government leaders to “use every legal means to protect and fight for every human life, including the lives of unborn boys and girls.”
“It’s near and dear to me — it always has been,” Seifert said. “... I hope this starts a swell of other communities wanting to put themselves out there to prove and show that they’re pro-life. It’s really encouraging.”
One resident present at the meeting expressed her dissatisfaction with the measure, stating it would restrict health care access for those in poverty.
“Before we start making resolutions banning things, let’s think about the outcomes,” she said. “Planned Parenthood does work with men just like they do women. I’m just pleading with the people of Huntertown to wake up and don’t be closed to society, and see what we can do to help women get out of poverty.”
Earlier in December, council renewed its contracts with engineer Derek Frederickson and Engineering Resources, as well as law firm Hawk, Haynie, Kammeyer and Smith. During that same meeting, members voted to move forward with the annexation of Twin Eagles.
Members also unanimously elected Aker council president for 2020.
