HUNTERTOWN — The Huntertown Heritage Days Festival committee announced this year's festival winners last week.
Our Hope Lutheran Church and School had the winning float in this year's parade, wishing Huntertown a happy 150th birthday. Fire and Ice Heating and Cooling was the runner-up, and the Huntertown Hurricanes Soccer Club was named third place.
Winners in the cardboard box/paper contest were Bella McGuigan for her peacock (first), Bethany McGuigan for her friendly deer (second) and Hudson Brindle for USA Town (third).
Jenny McComb's strawberry rhubarb pie was the first-place winner in this year's pie baking contest. Linda Eviston placed second with her cherries and berries pie, and Debbie Hillman's Dutch apple was third.
