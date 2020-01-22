HUNTERTOWN — Northwest Allen County Schools could begin taking parent feedback on its new attendance areas as early as this week. Superintendent Chris Himsel gave school board members a progress update Jan. 13 regarding the district’s map redrawing as it considers which students will attend Aspen Meadow Elementary School when it opens next school year.
The district heard plans from seven teams of students, staff and parents in December. Since then, school officials have been analyzing maps for common themes, Himsel said.
“There are some basic philosophies that we tried to understand and dig into a little bit deeper,” Himsel said during last week’s school board meeting. “One of which is to bring the western part of our district in the Huntertown area into Aspen Meadow. The second one is to move some of the eastern part over to Aspen Meadow and continue to have the western part continue to go to Huntertown.”
Once the district identifies commonalities between the seven maps, the decision will come down to how each plan affects transportation, enrollment and how much space each school will have to accommodate students in future subdivisions, such as Copper Creek off S.R. 3, Himsel said.
“In a perfect world, we will come up with an answer that takes several years for us to get to where we reach capacity and have to start talking about portable classrooms,” Himsel said. “I do know that every one of the team’s proposals will allow us to eliminate the use of the current portable classrooms at the elementary level. The question now is which one has the most viable answer. Until we find out how many kids come out of a particular subdivision, how fast we find out how quickly the lots sell, we’re probably not going to know if we have the long-term answer.”
The school board could make a decision as early as the second week of February, “but we’re not going to rush it,” Himsel said. “Most of our families would like to know sooner rather than later, and for staffing issues and things that we need to get done for Aspen Meadow, sooner would be better. But, at the same time, we want to make sure we do it the right way and get the feedback we need.”
In other news
- School board members named 2020 officers last week. Kent Somers will again serve as president of the board, Liz Hathaway will serve as vice president and Kristi Schlatter will serve as secretary. Board members will again receive an annual salary of $1,900.
- The board approved new logos for the NACS district as well as Aspen Meadow and Oak View elementary schools. The logos were designed by One Lucky Guitar, and the firm will present new designs for the district’s remaining schools as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.