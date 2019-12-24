HUNTERTOWN — Northwest Allen County Schools students wrapped up their semester in a variety of ways last week, including fun art and math projects, and a focus on this month’s lifeline — selflessness. Even staff at Carroll High School engaged, caroling to students in the commons during passing periods to lift spirits during final exams week.
On Dec. 17, third-graders from Eel River volunteered at Community Harvest Food Bank. They also took a tour of the facility and even delivered Christmas cards.
On Dec. 18, Hickory Center’s kindergartners made gingerbread creations as part of the school’s math series. In another project, Hickory Center Student Ambassadors decorated three trees for the school, which served as collection areas for charitable organizations in the community.
Arcola Elementary school students also participated in a STEAM project on Dec. 17.
Carroll High School choir and band members performed a holiday concert last week. The programs raised $2,922 for the Thirst Project. The proceeds will help build a second clean water well in Eswatini, South Africa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.