Bruce McComb
HUNTERTOWN — Bruce L. McComb, 92, a resident of Huntertown, Indiana, and long-time building contractor, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Lutheran Life Village with his family by his side.
Mr. McComb was born in Perry Township on March 3, 1928, a son of Forest and Clara (Gump) McComb, and graduated from Huntertown High School in 1946.
On Jan. 3, 1948, he was married in Sturgis, Michigan, to Lorna M. Stevens. The couple moved to Huntertown following their marriage and lived there, where he owned and operated Bruce McComb Builders.
In 1973, they relocated to Apollo Beach, Florida, where he was employed and retired from Apple Homes. He served as president of G.J Apple Homes, building more than 60 waterfront homes a year. His career as a general contractor spanned a period of 60 years, and he returned to Huntertown in 1984.
A lifelong member of Huntertown United Methodist Church, he played in the church’s bell choir, and was a member of Huntertown Lodge 689 F&AM, and Churubusco Order of the Eastern Star 136. He was also a member of the Huntertown Lions Club for more than 60 years.
The surviving relatives include his wife Lorna, to whom he was married for more than 72 years; his children, Sue M. (Gary) Bucher, of Auburn, Steven B. (Mary) McComb, of Huntertown, Nancy C. Buettner, of Fort Wayne and Lori S. (Jon) Harvey, of Albion; a brother, Keith L. (Jenny) McComb, of Huntertown; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jennifer; three brothers, Richard McComb, Harold McComb and Jack McComb; and by four sisters-in-law, Eileen “Dottie” McComb, Kay McComb, Elaine McComb and Ruth McComb.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Huntertown United Methodist Church, 16021 Lima Road, with Pastor Seth Lockmueller officiating.
Interment was at Huntertown Cemetery.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home in Huntertown handled the arrangements.
For those who wish, memorials may be directed to Huntertown United Methodist Church directed to support of Lima Road Church.
To leave an online condolence for the family in Mr. McComb’s memory, log on to www.sheetsandchilds.com or Facebook.
