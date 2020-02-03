Jan. 26

2 extra patrols

Jan. 27

4 extra patrols

05:24 Property damage crash, SR 3 at Hathaway Road

05:35 Occupied vehicle, 12700 block of SR 3

06:21 Property damage crash, SR 3 at Hathaway Road

06:26 911 hang up, 12700 block of SR 3

13:59 Traffic stop, SR 3 at Gump Road

14:20 Suicide threats, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

14:49 Juvenile investigation, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

17:58 Juvenile investigation, SR 3 at Hathaway Road

19:11 Juvenile investigation, 2200 block of Main Street

Jan. 28

2 extra patrols

12:36 Property damage crash, 15600 block of Lima Road

Jan. 29

3 extra patrols

07:51 Traffic stop, Hathaway Road at SR 3

08:13 Traffic stop, Hathaway Road at SR 3

12:38 Meet, 2100 block of Main Street

13:06 Traffic stop, Hathaway Road at SR 3

17:00 911 hang up, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

Jan. 30

7 extra patrols

14:45 Disturbance, 15500 block of Lima Road

20:48 EMS, 12100 block of Lima Crossing Drive

Jan. 31

8 extra patrols

08:46 Molesting, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

12:47 Meet, 15600 block of Lima Road

15:04 Traffic stop, SR 3 at Gump Road

Feb. 1

2 extra patrols

15:59 Traffic stop, SR 3 at Cedar Canyons Road

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.