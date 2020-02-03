Jan. 26
2 extra patrols
Jan. 27
4 extra patrols
05:24 Property damage crash, SR 3 at Hathaway Road
05:35 Occupied vehicle, 12700 block of SR 3
06:21 Property damage crash, SR 3 at Hathaway Road
06:26 911 hang up, 12700 block of SR 3
13:59 Traffic stop, SR 3 at Gump Road
14:20 Suicide threats, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
14:49 Juvenile investigation, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
17:58 Juvenile investigation, SR 3 at Hathaway Road
19:11 Juvenile investigation, 2200 block of Main Street
Jan. 28
2 extra patrols
12:36 Property damage crash, 15600 block of Lima Road
Jan. 29
3 extra patrols
07:51 Traffic stop, Hathaway Road at SR 3
08:13 Traffic stop, Hathaway Road at SR 3
12:38 Meet, 2100 block of Main Street
13:06 Traffic stop, Hathaway Road at SR 3
17:00 911 hang up, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
Jan. 30
7 extra patrols
14:45 Disturbance, 15500 block of Lima Road
20:48 EMS, 12100 block of Lima Crossing Drive
Jan. 31
8 extra patrols
08:46 Molesting, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
12:47 Meet, 15600 block of Lima Road
15:04 Traffic stop, SR 3 at Gump Road
Feb. 1
2 extra patrols
15:59 Traffic stop, SR 3 at Cedar Canyons Road
