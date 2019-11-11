Nov. 3
1 extra patrol
09:38 Audible alarm, 2300 block of Southyard Court
12:01 Audible alarm, 15600 block of Lima Road
Nov. 4
5 extra patrols
00:42 Traffic stop, Lima Road at Almon Street
09:24 Vandalism, 16400 block of Lima Road
09:25 Juvenile recovery, 3700 block of Carroll Road
15:33 Motor check, 16800 block of Lima Road
Nov. 5
3 extra patrols
07:23 Traffic stop, SR 3 at Gump Road
08:03 Traffic stop, Cedar Canyons and Dunton roads
08:20 Traffic stop, Cedar Canyons Road at SR 3
13:11 Motor check, 15400 block of Washington Street
13:26 Motor check, 14500 block of Lima Road
23:11 Suicide threats, SR 3 at Gump Road
Nov. 6
3 extra patrols
07:28 Property damage crash, Gump Road at SR 3
08:41 Juvenile investigation, 2100 block of Trinity Street
14:40 911 hang up, Carroll Road at Lane Drive
Nov. 7
4 extra patrols
14:38 Meet, 1600 block of Pheasant Run
16:35 Meet, 1600 block of Pheasant Run
Nov. 8
8 extra patrols
06:38 Occupied vehicle, SR 3 at Hathaway Road
09:58 Traffic stop at Carroll and Hand roads
13:45 Parked vehicle, 1800 block of Apollo Drive
14:45 Property damage crash, Lima Road at Edgerton Street
17:26 Reckless driving, Gump Road at SR 3
Nov. 9
9 extra patrols
01:20 Reckless driving, SR 3 at Gump Road
14:01 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, SR 3 at Gump Road
14:28 Property damage crash, Towne Gardens Drive at Woods Road
18:55 Traffic hazard, SR 3 at Hathaway Road
