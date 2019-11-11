Nov. 3

1 extra patrol

09:38 Audible alarm, 2300 block of Southyard Court

12:01 Audible alarm, 15600 block of Lima Road

Nov. 4

5 extra patrols

00:42 Traffic stop, Lima Road at Almon Street

09:24 Vandalism, 16400 block of Lima Road

09:25 Juvenile recovery, 3700 block of Carroll Road

15:33 Motor check, 16800 block of Lima Road

Nov. 5

3 extra patrols

07:23 Traffic stop, SR 3 at Gump Road

08:03 Traffic stop, Cedar Canyons and Dunton roads

08:20 Traffic stop, Cedar Canyons Road at SR 3

13:11 Motor check, 15400 block of Washington Street

13:26 Motor check, 14500 block of Lima Road

23:11 Suicide threats, SR 3 at Gump Road

Nov. 6

3 extra patrols

07:28 Property damage crash, Gump Road at SR 3

08:41 Juvenile investigation, 2100 block of Trinity Street

14:40 911 hang up, Carroll Road at Lane Drive

Nov. 7

4 extra patrols

14:38 Meet, 1600 block of Pheasant Run

16:35 Meet, 1600 block of Pheasant Run

Nov. 8

8 extra patrols

06:38 Occupied vehicle, SR 3 at Hathaway Road

09:58 Traffic stop at Carroll and Hand roads

13:45 Parked vehicle, 1800 block of Apollo Drive

14:45 Property damage crash, Lima Road at Edgerton Street

17:26 Reckless driving, Gump Road at SR 3

Nov. 9

9 extra patrols

01:20 Reckless driving, SR 3 at Gump Road

14:01 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, SR 3 at Gump Road

14:28 Property damage crash, Towne Gardens Drive at Woods Road

18:55 Traffic hazard, SR 3 at Hathaway Road

