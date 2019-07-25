A mystery is ready to be solved. A treasure is ready to be pursued. Everyone reading this has a fair chance to win $318.37 just for picking up a film canister and making a phone call. What could be easier?
Today begins the 20th year of the famed Huntertown Treasure Hunt. Detectives will soon be strolling the lands of Huntertown looking for a special 35mm film canister with a secret message inside. The Northwest News will print a series of clues in consecutive issues that will lead the reader to the hidden location. The Northwest News will be for sale in the newstand at Phil’s One Stop Marathon in downtown Huntertown and at the station on Lima and Dupont. The newest issue is usually delivered in the early afternoon on Wednesdays. Rollie at Sweet Sanity has also agreed to post the latest clue in his ice cream shop across the street from the Marathon station.
The finder of the canister must take it to Lima Road Dentistry in the Empire Center for verification and to collect the money.
The $318.37 is a reminder of the founding of Huntertown in 1837. It was a natural clearing called “The Opening” along the Lima Plank Road that connected Lima (now called Howe) with Fort Wayne.
The dentists of Lima Road Dentistry are sponsoring the hunt. Drs. Angie King, Maria Ghori, and Hal Atkinson have worked together to make this hunt continue. Visit WeBabyChickens.com for a look at Lima Road Dentistry.
A map that shows the limits of Huntertown may be helpful in locating the Treasure canister. Free maps are available at Lima Road Dentistry at 9019 Lima Road. They may also be obtained at Houser Automotive and Sweet Sanity Ice Cream in old town Huntertown.
The rules:
1. The treasure note is inside a 35mm film canister.
2. It will be hidden within the corporate limits of Huntertown. It will be hidden on public property or public access property.
3. The Treasure Hunt is open to anyone.
4. The Treasure Hunt will continue until someone finds the canister.
5. The finder should take it to Lima Road Dentistry at 9019 Lima Road.
6. “Public access property “ is defined as private property that the public can walk on where it is unlikely they will be yelled at by the owner.
Clue No. 1:
Now Treasure hunting time has finally begun.
Doesn’t matter if you’re old or if you’re young.
The thrill of the hunt can be enjoyed by all.
But only one will find it and make the call.
For our 20th year it is in a new perch
That is nearer the Fort than the Methodist church.
The canister is where it can be easily snagged.
Do so and the $318.37 you will have bagged.
You may want a map to help with the next clue.
It will define our town’s boundaries for you.
It’s time to move out as summer is fading.
Huntertown will soon have carnival and parading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.