LEO-CEDARVILLE — The seventh annual Art at the Riverside juried art show is returning to Riverside Gardens in Leo-Cedarville on Sept. 28. The event runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m and features the work of regional artists.
It’s located at Riverside Park, at the corner of Schwartz and Grabill Roads, by the St. Joseph River.
The show has a varied selection of artists who work in many different media: jewelry, painting, fiber arts, photography, woodworking, glass, metal, pottery and more.
Almost 50 artists will be at the show, some returning from last year as well as many new artists. Also new this year, plein air artists will be painting in the park throughout the day.
Local artist Kristy Jo Beber, who creates whimsical pottery, has participated in this show since its inception. “I love the beautiful park setting on the river and the quality of artists they are bringing in,” she said.
Beber’s studio is just a couple of minutes down the road from Riverside Gardens. “As a traveling art fair artist, to have a great event minutes from home is a dream,” she said.
This year she will have her pottery booth, as usual, and she’s also “doing my first art fair with my mixed media paintings.” So she will have to make two trips to get everything to the fair, and she will have two booths.
Matt Breunig, a jeweler who has a studio in rural Ossian, has participated in this show nearly every year and will be back again this year. “The quality of art is good there,” he said.
He also appreciates the food trucks. Not only will there be something for every artistic appetite at the fair, there will be food, beer and wine from some of the area’s best food trucks and food vendors.
Live entertainment can be enjoyed throughout the day, including Celtic Knot, Shannon Persinger, Ron Rumbaugh and Joe Justice & Friends.
Art at the Riverside is sponsored by the Leo Cedarville Foundation to showcase area artists and to provide scholarships to local students pursuing careers in the arts.
“The Leo-Cedarville Foundation is proud to sponsor and present this juried art fair to our community,” said Marsha Wulpi, art fair director, in a statement. “This event brings many people to our community so we can showcase the beauty of Leo-Cedarville, along with promoting our outstanding parks and the many artists that live in the tri-state area.”
