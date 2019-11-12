The rectory at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Arcola sustained heavy damage in a Monday night fire.
Pastor the Rev. Thadeus Balinda, known in the parish as "Father Tad," escaped without injury.
Few details were available Tuesday as the investigation had just begun.
Arcola Fire Chief Rex Rhodehamel said a retired person from the department "saw the fire and called it in and he actually went to the home and got the priest out of the home." The fire was reported at about 10:15 p.m.
Rhodehamel said about nine area fire departments came to assist. Severe winter weather made travel hazardous that evening.
Damage appeared to be limited to the rectory, on the southeast corner of the property safely apart from the church and parish hall. Daylight was visible through openings in the building. The back of the home appeared to be especially damaged and blackened.
A church secretary had no comment Tuesday, except to say that "Father Tad" was OK. She also made a point of thanking the Arcola Fire Department.
St. Patrick, about a half-mile west of the 4-way stop, draws faithful from a wide area. The church is popular for the Blessing of the Bikes, which attracts hundreds of motorcyclists each spring. The 2020 event is set for April 20. The church also serves a popular Lenten fish fry.
The Rev. Balinda has been pastor since 2013. According to the Today's Catholic website of The Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, he was ordained in the priesthood in Uganda in 1992.
