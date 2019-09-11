Our Hope hosting fish and tenderloin fry, fall festival
Our Hope Lutheran Church and School, 1826 Trinity Drive, Huntertown, will host an all-you-can-eat fish and tenderloin dinner and fall festival, 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.
Dinner will include fish, tenderloin, hot dogs, green beans, applesauce, chips and drinks. The cost is $10 for adults and $4 for children ages 4-11. Children 3 and younger are free. Proceeds will benefit the school’s playground drainage project.
