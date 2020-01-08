9. Jan.
Blood donation opportunity: Churubusco United Methodist Church, 750 N. Main St., Churubusco. 1-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
11. Jan.
Bridal and family expo: From This Day Forward, a nonprofit wedding ministry in Huntertown, will host a bridal and formal wear fundraising sale at Covenant United Methodist Church, 10001 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, noon-4 p.m. Peruse a variety of local vendors and learn about valuable resources to help build and maintain a healthy family. More information to come.
14-16. Jan.
Farm show: Tradexpos will present the 31st annual Fort Wayne Farm Show at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Jan. 14-16. The event offers approximately 1,100 booths. Exhibitors present the latest farm technology the industry has to offer, along with the area’s largest variety of farm machinery equipment, in one location. Northeastern Indiana Soil and Water Conservation Districts and Purdue Cooperative Extension will present daily educational seminars. In support of the Indiana FFA Scholarship Foundation, fundraising auctions featuring a variety of donated items will be held both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Huntertown PTO meeting: Huntertown Elementary School’s first meeting of 2020 will be 6:30-8 p.m. at the school. Parents and guardians of Huntertown Elementary students are welcome to attend all meetings. This is a chance to learn more about fundraising, events and school activities.
18. Jan.
Beach bracelets for teens: The Dupont branch of the Allen County Public Library will offer a free event at 2:30 p.m. Weave or bead a bracelet, necklace or anklet to keep and one to share with a friend. You can select your color and style from a variety shells and beads to make it all your own. This program is intended for teens. Register is required and can be completed at acpl.libnet.info/event/3483567.
20. Jan
Let’s bead: The Dupont branch of the Allen County Public Library will offer a free event 2:30-3:15 p.m. Use brightly colored beads of all shapes, sizes and even colors. Explore how they feel, compare, and follow a pattern. This program is intended for children. Participation is free, but registration is required at acpl.libnet.info/event/3649255.
21. Jan.
Offices closed: Huntertown town offices will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Day.
25. Jan.
Free breakfast: Fly in or drive in to the Dekalb County Airport, 2710 CR 60, Hanger A, Auburn, for breakfast and tall tales of aviation at the EAA Vintage Chapter 37 Clubhouse. Breakfast fare will be scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, mixed fruit, coffee, juice and milk. Eggs will also be cooked to order. The cost is a free-will donation. Proceeds will fund aviation scholarships. The location at Hanger A is on chapter website, vaa37.org, or just look for the sign.
26. Jan.
Winter walk on the farm: Join the Salomon Farm Park staff for a 4-mile walk throughout the farm property, including the trails in the back fields. This free event will be 3-5 p.m. Dress for the weather and wear waterproof hiking shoes/boots. This walk is off of the paved farm loop and could be considered challenging if there is significant snow on the ground. The walk will end with a look inside the Historic Old Barn along with a stop inside the livestock barn to see the farm animals. This is event is for ages 13 and older. Pre-registration is required by Jan. 22. There is a maximum capacity of 30. Register by calling 260-427-6000 or online at fortwayneparks.org.
5. Feb.
Academic Showcase: Parents and students of current NACS eighth-graders, freshmen, sophomores and juniors are invited to an informational night 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Carroll High School. Teachers and program directors will be available to answer questions and help students think through their class scheduling options. All subject areas including AP will be represented, as well as programs such as cooperative education, work-based learning, health science education, culinary arts, Anthis Career Center and dual-credit classes. There will also be breakout sessions available throughout the evening.
12. Feb.
Freshman orientation: Freshman orientation for Carroll parents will be 6 p.m. with a weather make-up day of Feb. 12.
28. Feb.
Alumni dinner: Carroll High School’s annual alumni dinner will be held Feb. 28. All alumni are invited to attend as the school honors the first graduating class who actually walked the halls of Carroll High School. This event wraps up Carroll’s three-year 50th anniversary celebration. For more information, contact Amy Thomas at amy.thomas@nacs.k12.in.us.
10. March
College fair: Carroll High School’s annual college and career fair with be 6-7:30 p.m. in the Alumni Gym.
2. May
Relay for Life: Northwest Allen County Schools’ annual community Relay for Life will be 3-10 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at Carroll Middle School. Gates open at 1 p.m. Register online at relayforlife.org.
Ongoing
Wallen league registration: Registration is open for the 2020 spring and fall seasons at Wallen Complex. This includes boys baseball (ages 7-18), girls fast-pitch softball (10-18), ABC League (8-9), boys lob baseball (6-7), girls lob softball (6-7) and boys and girls tee-ball (4-5). You can register online at wallencomplex.com or in person 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 22 at the Washington Township Fire Station. Late registration fees will be charged after March 4 for baseball, tee-ball and lob ball. There is no late registration fee on senior softball division. There are sibling discounts and a $15 discount code for Fort Wayne Community Schools students (49711).
Kids LIVE: These weekly Wednesday events 6-7:30 p.m. are open to all students Kindergarten through fifth grade and birth through pre-K at Lifehouse Church, 1601 W. Cedar Canyon Road. Registration is required.
Multiple Sclerosis Support Group: meets at 7 p.m. the first Monday of the month at the Lutheran Rehabilitation Hospital, 7970 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. Literature and video presentations are provided along with refreshments. For more information, call 637-3820.
Three Rivers Woodworkers Club: meets the first Tuesday of the month at the Huntertown Woodworkers Club House at 16471 Lima Road at 7 p.m. All are welcome. For information, call 693-9435.
Huntertown Lions: meetings are the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 6:45 p.m., at Huntertown United Methodist Church, 16021 Old Lima Road, Huntertown. Meetings are between the months of September and May.
Arcola Lions: meetings are the first Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. and the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Meetings are typically at Arcola Elementary School with some at the Arcola fire station. Guests are welcome. Contact the club secretary at krmcdermit@comcast.net for more information.
The Clubhouse: welcomes all adults to the Sunrise Cafe, 10230 Coldwater Road, 12:30-2:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month for cards/games and lunch. On the third Tuesday of the month, 12:30-2:30 p.m., the meeting is at Praise Lutheran Church, 1115 W. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, in the conference room for coffee, snacks and cards/games. Please enter through Door 1. No reservations needed. For more information, call 490-7729 or visit www.praiselutheran.org.
Flax & Fleecers Spinning Guild: 7-9 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at Historic Swinney Homestead, 1424 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. All spinners and fiber arts enthusiasts are welcome. Call 637-8622 for more information.
Huntertown area food distribution: at Lifehouse, 1601 W. Cedar Canyons Road, 9-11 a.m. the second Tuesday and last Saturday of the month. A clothing ministry is also available. In emergencies, contact the Huntertown United Methodist Church at 637-3798.
LaOtto Park Association: meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month in the community building. For more information, call 637-6011.
Korean War Veterans monthly meetings: begin at 10 a.m. the second Saturday of the month and take place at the Eagles 248, 4940 Bluffton Road, in Fort Wayne.
The Friends of Huntertown Parks Inc.: meet each Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. at the Huntertown Woodworkers Club, 16471 Lima Road.
Epilepsy Support Group: meeting is 12:30-2 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month in the East Parlor Room of the First Wayne Street United Methodist Church at 300 E. Wayne St., Fort Wayne. Call 432-7170 or (877) 456-2971, ext. 3090, if planning to attend.
Huntertown Historical Society: meetings are 2 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at Huntertown Town Hall, 15617 Lima Road, Huntertown. Everyone is welcome. Always looking for new members. The group does not meet in November or December.
