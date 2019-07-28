July 19

5 extra patrols

03:47 Traffic stop, SR 3 and Hathaway Road

07:27 Audible alarm, 14500 block of Lima Road

15:56 911 hang up, 2400 block of Almon Street

21:26 Traffic hazard, Carroll and Bethel roads

July 20

6 extra patrols

July 21

2 extra patrols

23:18 Dog investigation, 2200 block of Main Street

July 22

6 extra patrols

16:49 Juvenile investigation, 2300 block of Woods Road

July 23

01:04 Traffic stop, SR 3 and Hathaway Road

01:25 Audible alarm, 15700 block of Walnut Street

01:26 Extra patrol, 15000 block of Lima Road

03:01 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 15800 block of Lima Road

July 24

9 extra patrols

18:46 Suspicious person, 12000 block of SR 3

21:45 Audible alarm, 15700 block of Walnut Street

July 25

4 extra patrols

13:18 Property damage accident, SR 3 and West Gump Road

14:11 Traffic hazard, 1500 block of Carroll Road

18:15 Audible alarm, 2400 block of Hunter Road

18:23 Property damage accident, Carroll Road and Mossy Oak Run

20:19 Assist, 1000 block of West Gump Road

21:47 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

