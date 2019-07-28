July 19
5 extra patrols
03:47 Traffic stop, SR 3 and Hathaway Road
07:27 Audible alarm, 14500 block of Lima Road
15:56 911 hang up, 2400 block of Almon Street
21:26 Traffic hazard, Carroll and Bethel roads
July 20
6 extra patrols
July 21
2 extra patrols
23:18 Dog investigation, 2200 block of Main Street
July 22
6 extra patrols
16:49 Juvenile investigation, 2300 block of Woods Road
July 23
01:04 Traffic stop, SR 3 and Hathaway Road
01:25 Audible alarm, 15700 block of Walnut Street
01:26 Extra patrol, 15000 block of Lima Road
03:01 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 15800 block of Lima Road
July 24
9 extra patrols
18:46 Suspicious person, 12000 block of SR 3
21:45 Audible alarm, 15700 block of Walnut Street
July 25
4 extra patrols
13:18 Property damage accident, SR 3 and West Gump Road
14:11 Traffic hazard, 1500 block of Carroll Road
18:15 Audible alarm, 2400 block of Hunter Road
18:23 Property damage accident, Carroll Road and Mossy Oak Run
20:19 Assist, 1000 block of West Gump Road
21:47 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
