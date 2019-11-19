HUNTERTOWN — Northwest Allen County Schools plans to seek additional appropriations totaling $2.57 million dollars in order to help fund planned capital improvements. The Board of School Trustees hosted a public hearing Nov. 11 on a proposed general obligation bond, which the district expects to pay off in 2020, Business Manager Bill Mallers said.
The more than $2.5 million in additional appropriations will help the district finish several capital projects that have already been factored into the 2020 budget, adding funds NACS anticipates losing through property tax caps, NACS Superintendent Chris Himsel said. Himsel noted that the district doesn’t expect the bond to affect the tax rate.
“This is a great opportunity, especially with the rate being so low,” board president Kent Somers said.
Board members voted unanimously to move forward with the resolution last week.
Himsel said among the projects the additional appropriations will fund is continuing to replace old lights in NACS buildings with LEDs, which will help the district save money over time.
Also during the meeting, Himsel said the district is nearing completion on its traffic impact study at Carroll High School, which will affect the design of its site improvement project including a redesign of the school’s event parking and athletic facilities.
“I like this new process,” Himsel said. “I like what we’re doing with going through all these details and getting the construction manager’s viewpoint on how these things are going. I think it’s been a very productive process.”
