HUNTERTOWN — The Northwest Allen County Schools Board of School Trustees voted unanimously to renew the corporation’s health insurance plan during a July 29 meeting. Changes to the plan are effective Oct. 1.
NACS Business Manager Bill Mallers said the district’s insurance investigative committee reviewed underwriting numbers with its advisor and third-party administrator earlier in July, which resulted in a recommendation to renew NACS’ self-insured plan with Parkview Signature Care and maintain Automated Group Administration as the district’s third-party administrator.
The renewal includes a 5% increase in health insurance premiums, as well as an increase in stop loss from $125,000 to $150,000. The stop loss was increased from $100,000 to $125,000 about four or five years ago, Mallers said.
“We’ve gotten to capacity size-wise,” Mallers said of the specific stop loss increase. “We’ve always been a little higher, it’s just not advisable to do it in a big jump, and this was kind of the best spot that our advisors thought we would land as we’re looking at our experience.”
NACS will also join the EyeMed vision network for benefits and coverage, with a fully insured vision plan.
The board also approved renewal of the district’s service agreement with insurance intermediary RE Sutton and Associates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.