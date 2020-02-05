HUNTERTOWN — ACRES Land Trust released the first glimpse of its expansion concept plan last week. The nonprofit organization has started its first ever capital campaign to raise $550,000 for construction, which will add a barn for tools, equipment and workspace; event and gathering space; newly accessible trails and a Cedar Creek overlook; improved lane access for business and visitor traffic; and office accessibility.
ACRES currently owns, manages and protects 117 properties totaling 7,230 acres or natural and working lands, with 50 trail systems.
The organization planned to begin site preparation this winter and complete preparations in the spring. The new barn will be built in spring and summer of this year, and the organization’s Huntertown office will be renovated during the fall and winter of 2020. In spring 2021, ACRES plans to install accessible trails and improved lane access, as well as site landscaping. The entire project’s estimated completion is spring of next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.