On Dec. 12 the Fort Wayne Board of Park Commissioners approved buying about 15 acres of land on Gump Road for future development as a park. The cost is $588,231.65.
Now the resolution goes to Fort Wayne City Council for its approval.
The land is adjacent to land already owned by the Board of Park Commissioners at 1825 E. Gump Road.
That 17.1 acres was donated to the Parks and Recreation department in 1997 by Loren Thomas and his first wife, Janis. About two years ago, the city started talking to Loren and his wife, Liz, about the adjacent land they owned.
According to a letter from Steve McDaniel, director, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, to City Council, “(The Thomases) liked the idea of the Parks and Recreation Department purchasing the property and continuing the park/nature area that started with their donation 20 years before.”
Don’t expect the land to be turned into a park anytime soon, however. As part of the agreement the Thomases were offered “life estate,” meaning they can stay there as long as they want.
The same arrangement was made with the Salomon family when the property that is now Salomon Farm Park on Dupont Road was purchased.
Once the Thomases vacate the property on Gump Road, the parks department can begin programming. Don’t expect ball diamonds or soccer fields however. The park will remain mostly in its natural state.
Park Board President Richard Samek noted, “Other than Lindenwood, we really don’t have that natural setting.”
In other park board business:
The board approved lowering fees at the McMillen Park Golf Course for the 2020 season. The lower fees are expected to attract more golfers to the city courses, resulting in additional revenues of $10,000 or more, according to documents submitted to the board.
Greens fees for McMillen will change as follows: from $10 to $6 for nine holes on weekdays; from $16 to $12 for 18 holes on weekdays; from $11 to $7 for nine holes on weekends and holidays; and from $17 to $13 for 18 holes on weekends and holidays.
The board also approved spending $98,750 for 40 late-model golf carts to refresh its aging fleet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.