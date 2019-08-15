TAMPA, Fl. — Jeffrey "Ike" Studebaker, a Fort Wayne native and 1996 graduate of Carroll High School, was promoted to lieutenant colonel in the United States Marine Corps on Aug. 9.
After graduating from Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne in 2002, Studebaker was commissioned as a second lieutenant. Following completion of The Basic School in 2003, he received orders to 2nd Transportation Support Battalion where he served as heavy equipment platoon commander, company executive officer and battalion current operations officer.
In late 2004, 2nd Transportation Support Battalion was used to form Combat Logistics Regiment 25 and deployed to Camp Taqaddum, Iraq, in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom 04-06. Studebaker served as the senior watch officer for the logistics operations center.
In December 2006, Studebaker was assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 26 as the transportation support detachment commander for a work up and subsequent deployment with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit. He participated in theater security cooperation exercises in Qatar, Djibouti, Kenya and Jordan.
In June 2007, Studebaker received orders to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit in Okinawa, Japan, as the assistant logistics officer, where he planned and executed numerous TSC exercises in Thailand, the Philippines, Korea, Cambodia and Australia. He also deployed as part of the 31st MEU Humanitarian Assistance Survey Team for disaster relief efforts in Bangladesh, the Philippines and Cambodia.
In June 2010, Studebaker was selected to attend the Army Captain’s Career-Level Logistics Course at Fort Lee, Virginia, and received follow-on orders to the Naval Safety Center in Norfolk, Virginia. From December 2010 to June 2014, Studebaker executed duties as a mishap investigator for explosive and tactical vehicle mishaps across the Navy and Marine Corps.
In June 2014, Studebaker received orders to the 4th Marine Regiment in Okinawa, Japan, as the regimental logistics officer. During his time at the 4th Marine Regiment, he supported the deployment and redeployment of 21 infantry battalions assigned to the regiment as part of the Unit Deployment Program (UDP), while simultaneously deploying the Regimental Headquarters for nine theater security cooperation exercises across the Pacific and two integrated training exercises in Twentynine Palms, California.
In June 2017, Studebaker executed orders to U.S. Central Command and was assigned to the Logistics Directorate (J4), Future Operations Division, levant branch chief until March 2018 when he was selected as aide de camp/executive officer to the J4 (major general, U.S. Army) and Vice J4 (major general, Canadian Air Force). He performed this role until April 2019 when he was sent to Joint Professional Military Education-Level II in Tampa, Florida. He was promoted to his present grade on Aug. 1 and reassigned as the exercises branch chief for the J4.
Studebaker has been married to the former Jaclynn J Marker for 17 years. They have two children, Cynthia (15) and Russell (13).
