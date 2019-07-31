ALLEN COUNTY — Madilyn Malcolm, of Garrett, was named this year’s Showman of Showmen Sunday afternoon at the Allen County Fair. The honor is given to one of nine exhibitors who win in one of the nine 4-H livestock projects each year.
Sunday’s contestants showed nine species in a competition that lasted about three and half hours, including beef, dairy, dairy beef, dairy goat, horse, llama, meat goat, sheep and swine. Malcolm was the sheep representative and has won senior showmanship in three species. She has competed in the Showman of Showmen competition twice. She was also named a 4-H Top Achiever this year.
“Showing three species has really helped me prepare,” she said, encouraging others to get involved in 4-H showmanship because “it will teach them responsibility, life lessons and, most of all, you will make lifelong friends.”
Malcolm will be a junior at Garrett High School this fall and plans to pursue an agriculture-related major at Purdue University. She is an eight-year 4-H member and represents the Eel River 4-H Club in Allen County. Her older siblings, her parents and all of her aunts and uncles have also shown livestock at the fair.
“I continue to show livestock because I enjoy the competition and the chance of working with animals,” she said. “Being able to work hard, push myself and continue to overcome obstacles has helped me to accomplish my goals.”
Exhibitors showed animals donated by 4-H families Sunday, and the livestock were drawn at random before each of the nine rounds of competition.
The Showman and Showmen winner was awarded a $50 gift card, a $200 check, and a belt buckle and pin recognizing the 30th anniversary of the Allen County Fair.
“I want to thank my older siblings for making me get up early and stay up late in the barn, working my animals until we were exhausted, and I want to thank my younger siblings for pushing me to get better and work my animals harder, and everyone at the Allen County Fairgrounds,” Malcolm said.
