HUNTERTOWN — Good football teams find a way to gut out wins on nights when they aren’t playing their best.
Carroll did just that Friday night at home against Warren Central, rallying for an 18-14 win over the Warriors to head into Summit Athletic Conference play at 1-1.
The Chargers, ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press media poll and No. 10 in the Indiana Football Coaches Association poll in Class 6A, got on the board first when junior quarterback Jimmy Sullivan connected with Brady Rhoad on a 16-yard touchdown pass set up by a William Jeffries recovery of a muffed Warrior punt at the Warren Central 11-yard line. A missed point-after kick left the score 6-0 with 5:02 left in the first quarter.
The Warriors (0-2) responded midway through the second quarter when James Clark scored from two yards out, culminating a 17-play, 86-yard drive that consumed 5:23. Warren Central took a 7-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Warren Central added to its lead at the 4:14 mark of the third stanza when quarterback Keith Jackson connected with Brian Nichols on a 15-yard TD toss. The Warriors led 14-6.
The Chargers got back on the scoreboard with 1:50 left in the third when Sullivan and Mason Baughman connected on an 11-yard TD pass. A try for two failed and Carroll trailed just 14-12.
Carroll’s defense stepped up and kept the Warriors out of the end zone the rest of the night, and with 7:46 left in regulation, it was Braden Steely finding paydirt from a yard out to give the Chargers the lead for the final time.
This was a sloppy one on both sides for much of the night, with Carroll whistled for 11 penalties for 85 yards and Warren Central amassing a whopping 17 flags for 152 yards — many of these the 15-yard personal foul variety.
Senior defensive back Jackson Miller sealed this one with inside a minute left to play in regulation with an interception of Warren Central's Jackson.
Carroll junior running back Nate Starks appeared to break loose for a 44-yard TD run on the ensuing play. But he took a knee at the 1-yard-line, setting up the victory formation and a final knee from Sullivan to ice a hard-fought win.
Carroll head coach Doug Dinan said the early mistakes and errors took the Chargers out of position. “They have two edge rushers who are dynamic players,” Dinan said.
Halftime adjustments made all the difference in the second half, Dinan said. “Our kids made a choice," he said. "That’s the bottom line.”
The gutsy win should be a good springboard into the Chargers’ SAC slate, Dinan said.
Linebacker Cameron Lentz led the Carroll defense with 14 total tackles. Steely, Ashton Pesetski and Ethan Tranquill all had 10 tackles apiece.
The Chargers play on the road at South Side in a SAC crossover contest next Friday night, Sept. 1.
