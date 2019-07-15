HUNTERTOWN — Twenty years has scampered by since the initial treasure film canister was hidden in the pines by the baseball diamond. Many of the successful treasure seekers have grown up and moved away. Some are still here. This could be your year!
Follow the clues and you may be the winner of $318.37. Just find the hidden film canister. Northwest News will print a series of clues in subsequent issues, each clue guiding you toward the hiding place. Editions are available at Phil’s One Stop Marathon in Huntertown and at the corner of Lima and Dupont, usually about noon on Wednesdays. They will also be posted in Sweet Sanity shortly thereafter.
It is rumored that last year’s winners, Megan and Alex Lewis, may again be on the prowl.
Why $318.37? This figure honors Huntertown coming into existence in 1837. At that time it was called “The Opening”. It was a natural clearing in the forest along the Lima Plank Road that connected Lima (now called Howe) with Fort Wayne. The $300 was included to make the hunt more appealing.
The dentists of Lima Road Dentistry are sponsors of this unusual event. Dr. Maria Ghori, Dr. Angie King and Dr. Hal Atkinson divine the clues and hide the canister. A map of Huntertown will make your search easier. Free maps are available at Lima Road Dentistry, 9019 Lima Road in the Empire Center. Maps are also available at Houser Automotive and Sweet Sanity.
Membership in the Huntertown Treasure Hunters Hall of Fame adds fame and glory to the cash! The Treasure finders will have their names engraved on the trophy that sits in the waiting room at Lima Road Dentistry. Here are the former winners:
2000 — Heather Brinker
2001 — Kevin Fitch, John Myers and John Hartman
2002 — Steven and Julie Clark
2003 — Tyler and Travis Olinski
2004 — Austin and Sean King
2005 — Loree Grimm
2006 — Julie and Audrey Clark
2007 — Steven Clark and family
2008 — Carrie Ferguson, Ashtin Kurtz, Alexis Money
2009 — Samara Perfect, Debbie Greer, Noah and Aiden Jones
2010 — Debbie Greer, Samara Perfect, Noah and Aiden Jones
2011 — Barry and Dedra Leffers
2012 — Amelia, Landin and Riley Brinker, and Lucas and Matt Tester
2013 — Erika, Trevor and Josh Whedon
2014 — Lucas and Matt Tester
2015 — Lucas and Matt Tester
2016 — Julie, Charlie, Emily and Jeff Herr
2017 — Lucas and Matt Tester
2018 — Megan and Alex Lewis
Here are the rules:
1. The Treasure note will be in a 35mm film canister.
2. The canister will be hidden within the corporate limits of Huntertown.
3. It will be hidden on public property or public access property.
4. The Treasure Hunt is open to anyone.
5. The Treasure Hunt will continue until someone finds the canister.
6. The finder should take the canister to Lima Road Dentistry at 9019 Lima Road.
7. “Public access property” is defined as private property that the public can walk on where it is unlikely they will be yelled at by the owner.
Clue No. 1 is coming next week!
