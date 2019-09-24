HUNTERTOWN — During a meeting Sept. 17, the Huntertown Family Park 5-year Master Plan Committee discussed preliminary findings from a public survey it issued last month. The committee will use the final findings from the survey — which closes Oct. 18 — to develop a plan to meet the needs of community members, including adding new amenities. The park board has contracted the Northeast Indiana Regional Coordinating Council to write the plan.
So far, 267 respondents have participated in the park survey. Kyle Quandt, NIRCC’s principal planner of community development and a resident of Huntertown, highlighted some of the results so far during last week’s meeting.
Of the 267 respondents, 50% said they visit the park more than once a month, while the remaining 50% said they visit less than twice a year. Half of all park users are under the age of 13, according to survey respondents, and 50% said the park is in good condition.
When asked which facilities they use the most, 66% of respondents said the trail, 53% said the playground and 39% said the dog park. Just over half of the respondents said the park offers amenities they use.
Only 33% of survey participants felt the park was handicap accessible, while 58% agreed there is enough park area and 80% agreed that the park is safe.
So far, a splash pad is the most popular amenity residents would like to see at the park. A total of 86.5% of respondents submitted the suggestion, followed by improved drainage (81.82%), more parking (81.51%), playgrounds for different ages (80.75%), a community building (73.11%) and an improved park entrance (69%).
Enlisting volunteers has been a struggle over the years, Park Board President Dan Holmes noted during the meeting. Of the nearly 270 survey participants, less than 9% have volunteered at the park before. Of the other 91% of respondents, 35% said they were unaware of the need, 47.39% said they were too busy and 6.43% said they don’t possess the necessary skills. Approximately 38 people provided their contact information to volunteer.
The park survey will be available until Oct. 18. It can be found online at surveymonkey.com/r/HuntertownFamilyPark.
The planning committee is required to host two public meetings or outreach events during the planning process. The committee provided information and interactive displays during this year’s Huntertown Heritage Days Festival, and another public outreach event will take place after the park plan is complete.
During last week’s meeting, Quandt noted that the park plan will not only outline future amenities and the funding needed, but also park board development and volunteer recruitment. Volunteers will be able to participate in four different committees — event planning, fundraising, site management and media.
The 5-Year Master Plan Committee will meet again Oct. 29.
