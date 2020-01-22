Jan. 12

14:25 Traffic stop, Hidden Oaks Run at Gump Road

Jan. 13

2 extra patrols

07:03 Traffic stop, Gump Road at Hidden Oaks Run

Jan. 14

4 extra patrols

20:25 Reckless driving, SR 3 at Hathaway Road

Jan. 15

6 extra patrols

10:38 911 hang up, 2900 block of Hathaway Road

12:39 VIN inspection, 15200 block of Lima Road

13:56 Traffic hazard, SR 3 at Cedar Canyons Road

16:56 Theft, 12700 block of Hand Road

Jan. 16

4 extra patrols

Jan. 17

3 extra patrols

10:18 Juvenile investigation, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

15:23 Cat investigation, 16000 block of Lima Road

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.