Jan. 12
14:25 Traffic stop, Hidden Oaks Run at Gump Road
Jan. 13
2 extra patrols
07:03 Traffic stop, Gump Road at Hidden Oaks Run
Jan. 14
4 extra patrols
20:25 Reckless driving, SR 3 at Hathaway Road
Jan. 15
6 extra patrols
10:38 911 hang up, 2900 block of Hathaway Road
12:39 VIN inspection, 15200 block of Lima Road
13:56 Traffic hazard, SR 3 at Cedar Canyons Road
16:56 Theft, 12700 block of Hand Road
Jan. 16
4 extra patrols
Jan. 17
3 extra patrols
10:18 Juvenile investigation, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
15:23 Cat investigation, 16000 block of Lima Road
