July 5
5 extra patrols
06:50 Audible alarm, 14700 block of Lima Road
08:40 Theft, just occurred, 2000 block of Canaveral Court
12:09 Property damage accident, Hathaway Road and SR 3
22:37 Harassment, 2000 block of Canaveral Court
July 6
4 extra patrols
July 7
8 extra patrols
12:14 Fireworks complaint, Towne Park Run and Woods Road
15:09 Person down, occupied vehicle, Dunton Road and West Cedar Canyons Road
July 8
3 extra patrols
12:18 Meet, 12100 block of SR 3
16:07 Warrant service, 16300 block of Lima Road
July 9
10:00 Protection order service, 16800 block of Lima Road.
13:10 Motor check, 2800 block of Hathaway Road
July 10
5 extra patrols
00:02 Reckless driving, West Cedar Canyons and Lima roads
08:20 911 hang up, 14900 block of SR 3
09:51 911 hang up, 1800 block of Trinity Street
16:46 Cat investigation, 15500 block of Lima Road
16:55 Property damage accident, SR 3 and West Gump Road
July 11
3 extra patrols
15:42 Audible alarm, 15700 block of Walnut Street
23:14 Suspicious person, 15300 block of Lima Road
July 12
2 extra patrols
08:05 Traffic stop, SR 3 and West Cedar Canyons Road
12:14 Traffic stop, Lima Road and Lima Plank Parkway
14:08 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 16000 block of Lima Road
