July 5

5 extra patrols

06:50 Audible alarm, 14700 block of Lima Road

08:40 Theft, just occurred, 2000 block of Canaveral Court

12:09 Property damage accident, Hathaway Road and SR 3

22:37 Harassment, 2000 block of Canaveral Court

July 6

4 extra patrols

July 7

8 extra patrols

12:14 Fireworks complaint, Towne Park Run and Woods Road

15:09 Person down, occupied vehicle, Dunton Road and West Cedar Canyons Road

July 8

3 extra patrols

12:18 Meet, 12100 block of SR 3

16:07 Warrant service, 16300 block of Lima Road

July 9

10:00 Protection order service, 16800 block of Lima Road.

13:10 Motor check, 2800 block of Hathaway Road

July 10

5 extra patrols

00:02 Reckless driving, West Cedar Canyons and Lima roads

08:20 911 hang up, 14900 block of SR 3

09:51 911 hang up, 1800 block of Trinity Street

16:46 Cat investigation, 15500 block of Lima Road

16:55 Property damage accident, SR 3 and West Gump Road

July 11

3 extra patrols

15:42 Audible alarm, 15700 block of Walnut Street

23:14 Suspicious person, 15300 block of Lima Road

July 12

2 extra patrols

08:05 Traffic stop, SR 3 and West Cedar Canyons Road

12:14 Traffic stop, Lima Road and Lima Plank Parkway

14:08 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 16000 block of Lima Road

