Dec. 23
8 extra patrols
05:34 Traffic hazard
11:19 Suspicious, 2300 block of Hunter Street
16:46 Pick up found items, 1900 block of Trinity Street
17:28 Assist — Urgent, 16600 block of Lima Road
19:01 911 hang up, 4400 block of Hammock Drive
21:48 Audible alarm, 15600 block of Lima Road
Dec. 24
7 extra patrols
11:42 Dog investigation, 15500 block of Lima Road
13:37 EMS, 2100 block of Main Street
15:46 Theft from an unoccupied vehicle, 2100 block of Woods Drive
Dec. 25
5 extra patrols
06:43 Stolen vehicle, 2000 block of Canaveral Court
06:46 Alarm, 2800 block of Carroll Road
12:22 Alarm, 2300 block of Southyard Court
Dec. 26
1 extra patrol
0:27 Reckless driving complaint at Bethel and Carroll roads
13:15 Juvenile investigation, Hieber Avenue at Walnut Street
Dec. 27
7 extra patrols
11:12 Theft, 1000 block of West Gump Road
Dec. 28
3 extra patrols
02:20 Vandalism/just occurred, 1600 block of West Gump Road
Dec. 29
6 extra patrols
03:42 911 hang up, 15300 block of Lima Road
Dec. 30
3 extra patrols
09:57 Traffic stop, Carroll and Bethel roads
Dec. 31
3 extra patrols
07:50 Property damage crash, Gump Road at SR 3
17:13 Audible alarm, 2100 block of Main Street
Jan. 1
4 extra patrols
17:07 Unoccupied parked vehicle, SR 3 at Gump Road
Jan. 2
6 extra patrols
12:30 Meet, 15600 block of Lima Road
20:51 Alarm, 14700 block of Lima Road
Jan. 3
5 extra patrols
01:53 Vandalism, Cedar Canyons at Silver Shadow roads
07:10 Audible alarm, 14500 block of Lima Road
14:49 Disabled vehicle causing a traffic hazard, Lima and Gump roads
02:53 Probation, 12500 block of Tolee Court
15:28 Vandalism to parked vehicle, 2300 block of Main Street
17:35 Property damage crash, Carroll Road at Mossy Oak Run
