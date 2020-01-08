Dec. 23

8 extra patrols

05:34 Traffic hazard

11:19 Suspicious, 2300 block of Hunter Street

16:46 Pick up found items, 1900 block of Trinity Street

17:28 Assist — Urgent, 16600 block of Lima Road

19:01 911 hang up, 4400 block of Hammock Drive

21:48 Audible alarm, 15600 block of Lima Road

Dec. 24

7 extra patrols

11:42 Dog investigation, 15500 block of Lima Road

13:37 EMS, 2100 block of Main Street

15:46 Theft from an unoccupied vehicle, 2100 block of Woods Drive

Dec. 25

5 extra patrols

06:43 Stolen vehicle, 2000 block of Canaveral Court

06:46 Alarm, 2800 block of Carroll Road

12:22 Alarm, 2300 block of Southyard Court

Dec. 26

1 extra patrol

0:27 Reckless driving complaint at Bethel and Carroll roads

13:15 Juvenile investigation, Hieber Avenue at Walnut Street

Dec. 27

7 extra patrols

11:12 Theft, 1000 block of West Gump Road

Dec. 28

3 extra patrols

02:20 Vandalism/just occurred, 1600 block of West Gump Road

Dec. 29

6 extra patrols

03:42 911 hang up, 15300 block of Lima Road

Dec. 30

3 extra patrols

09:57 Traffic stop, Carroll and Bethel roads

Dec. 31

3 extra patrols

07:50 Property damage crash, Gump Road at SR 3

17:13 Audible alarm, 2100 block of Main Street

Jan. 1

4 extra patrols

17:07 Unoccupied parked vehicle, SR 3 at Gump Road

Jan. 2

6 extra patrols

12:30 Meet, 15600 block of Lima Road

20:51 Alarm, 14700 block of Lima Road

Jan. 3

5 extra patrols

01:53 Vandalism, Cedar Canyons at Silver Shadow roads

07:10 Audible alarm, 14500 block of Lima Road

14:49 Disabled vehicle causing a traffic hazard, Lima and Gump roads

02:53 Probation, 12500 block of Tolee Court

15:28 Vandalism to parked vehicle, 2300 block of Main Street

17:35 Property damage crash, Carroll Road at Mossy Oak Run

