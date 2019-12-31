COLORADO SPRINGS — USA Swimming has recognized the Fort Wayne Swim Team as a Silver Medal Club for 2020. The team is ranked 95th in the country for 18-and-younger swimmers. Carmel Swim Club was the only Indiana club ranked higher, and only one other team in the state — Fishers — was in the top 100 (98th).
This is the first year the FORT Wayne Swim Team earned the silver status. The club has earned bronze for the past three years and five of the last 10 years. There are more than 2,800 USA Swimming teams across the country, with more than 400,000 members. Washington, D.C. area’s Nation’s Capital Swim Club has claimed the No. 1 spot once again in the USA Swimming Club Excellence program for the sixth consecutive year. On an annual basis, the Club Excellence program recognizes USA Swimming’s highest performing clubs in the development of athletes ages 18 years and younger.
Nation’s Capital Swim Club posted 81,529 points to outdistance runner-up SwimMAC Carolina by 18,271 points. NCAP’s top junior performers include National Team members Katie Ledecky and Phoebe Bacon, as well as National Junior Team members Paige McKenna, Chase Travis and Claire Nguyen.
Sandpipers of Nevada, Mason Manta Rays and Dynamo Swim Club round out the top five for 2020.
“USA Swimming is fortunate to have dedicated athletes and coaches doing incredible work in pools across the country," USA Swimming Managing Director of Sport Development Joel Shinofield said. "The clubs who have earned gold, silver or bronze honors are building future champions who will continue our success at the international level. We are excited and honored to again distribute $400,000 in grants to the top 100 ranked clubs in 2020.”
Now in its 20th year, the Club Excellence program identifies clubs that execute strong, well-rounded programs to produce elite 18-and-under athletes. The top 20 clubs earn gold level ranking, and those rated 21-100 are designated as silver honorees. The next 100 clubs are recognized at the bronze level.
Each team’s ranking score is based on the FINA Points Table, a power point rating system that assigns point values to individual swimming performances based on the gold, silver or bronze time standard. Starting with the 2018 Club Excellence rankings, gold swims were multiplied by a factor of 2.0. Points for silver-level swims were increased by a factor of 1.5. Open water swimmers are eligible to score points based on their finishes at the 2019 USA Swimming Open Water National Championships and Junior National Championships.
For more information about the Club Excellence program, visit usaswimming.org/clubexcellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.