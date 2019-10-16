Donald Scharlach
HUNTERTOWN — Donald “Don” Scharlach, 68, was called to his heavenly home on Oct. 7, 2019, after a 2 1/2-month journey with cancer.
Don was born in Newton, Mississippi, on Aug. 6, 1951.
He lived in Mississippi for five years before moving to Bluffton, Indiana. He spent his formative years in Bluffton and graduated from Bluffton High School in 1969. After high school he attended Purdue University Fort Wayne.
He was married to Diane Scott in Fort Wayne, on June 1, 1974. Together the couple raised their two children in Huntertown.
Don began working in the grocery business at 15 as a carry-out boy for Maloley’s. Then he moved to Fort Wayne with his family and became an assistant store manager, and later managed several stores for the company. He started working for Super Valu in 1983, as a retail counselor, then as a store engineer, followed by project manager. His “best job ever” began in 2014, when he started driving a school bus for NACS. He absolutely loved the kids.
Don and Diane are members of Lifehouse Cedar Canyon Campus.
His passion is his family. He loved spending time with his wife, kids and grandkids. He loved traveling, nature, and God’s creation. He also enjoyed boating and bicycling.
Don was a true gentleman.
Don is survived by his wife of 45 years, Diane (Scott) Scharlach; his father, John Arthur Scharlach; two children, Dan (Jillian) Scharlach and Stacey (Brian) Adams; two brothers, Mike (Kim) Scharlach and Rod (Pattie) Scharlach; and four grandchildren, Grace, Leah, Clayton and Addy.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Willie Juanita Scharlach; and a brother, David Scharlach.
Services took take place at Lifehouse Huntertown Campus on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Burial took place at Huntertown Cemetery, Huntertown.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Lifehouse Church.
Online notes to the family may be left at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.