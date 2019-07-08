June 24

5 extra patrols

18:34 Domestic disturbance, 14900 block of Mercury Lane

21:13 Traffic stop, SR 3 and West Gump Road

June 25

7 extra patrols

16:49 Unwanted party, 2300 block of Northyard Court

17:44 Audible alarm, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

18:36 Dog investigation, 15400 block of Lima Road

23:19 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, Dunton Road and West Cedar Canyons Road

June 26

3 extra patrols

07:14 Vandalism investigation, Lima Road and Almon Street

09:10 Protection order service, 15500 block of Lima Road

20:21 Cat investigation, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

20:32 911 hang up, 1600 block of West Gump Road

22:37 Suspicious person, Main Street and Lima Road

June 27

3 extra patrols

00:14 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 15500 block of Lima Road

01:45 Disturbance, 12000 block of SR 3

12:28 Juvenile investigation, 2000 block of Apollo Drive

June 28

2 extra patrols

14:41 Disabled vehicle, traffic hazard, SR 3 and West Cedar Canyons Road

16:09 Property damage accident, 1600 block of West Gump Road

23:46 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, West Cedar Canyons and Dunton roads

June 29

6 extra patrols

18:09 Suspicious person, SR 3 and West Gump Road

June 30

2 extra patrols

01:44 Nuisance, loud party, 4300 block of Hammock Drive

11:47 Property damage accident, Hand and Carroll roads

18:36 Property damage accident, SR 3 and Hathaway Road

22:03 Alarm, 2300 block of Southyard Court

22:10 Suspicious person, 2300 block of Southyard Court

23:21 Suspicious person, 15300 block of Lima Road

July 1

4 extra patrols

00:13 Suspicious person, 15400 block of Lima Road

14:57 911 hang up, 12400 block of Tolee Court

17:47 Meet, 15600 block of Lima Road

23:38 Traffic stop, Carroll Road and Tapered Bank Run

July 2

04:14 911 hang up, 900 block of West Gump Road

08:58, Dog investigation, Bethel Road and Boulder Pass

11:35 Disturbance, 12000 block of SR 3

13:54 Dog investigation, 15400 block of Lima Road

16:34 Meet, 14100 block of Plank Street

July 3

5 extra patrols

15:09 Suspicious person, 1500 block of Carroll Road

21:49 Traffic stop, SR 3 and West Gump Road

July 4

11 extra patrols

13:23 Injured animal investigation, Carroll Road and Tapered Bank Run

13:43 DUI, LIma and Woods roads

16:34 Audible alarm, 16300 block of Lima Road

