June 24
5 extra patrols
18:34 Domestic disturbance, 14900 block of Mercury Lane
21:13 Traffic stop, SR 3 and West Gump Road
June 25
7 extra patrols
16:49 Unwanted party, 2300 block of Northyard Court
17:44 Audible alarm, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
18:36 Dog investigation, 15400 block of Lima Road
23:19 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, Dunton Road and West Cedar Canyons Road
June 26
3 extra patrols
07:14 Vandalism investigation, Lima Road and Almon Street
09:10 Protection order service, 15500 block of Lima Road
20:21 Cat investigation, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
20:32 911 hang up, 1600 block of West Gump Road
22:37 Suspicious person, Main Street and Lima Road
June 27
3 extra patrols
00:14 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 15500 block of Lima Road
01:45 Disturbance, 12000 block of SR 3
12:28 Juvenile investigation, 2000 block of Apollo Drive
June 28
2 extra patrols
14:41 Disabled vehicle, traffic hazard, SR 3 and West Cedar Canyons Road
16:09 Property damage accident, 1600 block of West Gump Road
23:46 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, West Cedar Canyons and Dunton roads
June 29
6 extra patrols
18:09 Suspicious person, SR 3 and West Gump Road
June 30
2 extra patrols
01:44 Nuisance, loud party, 4300 block of Hammock Drive
11:47 Property damage accident, Hand and Carroll roads
18:36 Property damage accident, SR 3 and Hathaway Road
22:03 Alarm, 2300 block of Southyard Court
22:10 Suspicious person, 2300 block of Southyard Court
23:21 Suspicious person, 15300 block of Lima Road
July 1
4 extra patrols
00:13 Suspicious person, 15400 block of Lima Road
14:57 911 hang up, 12400 block of Tolee Court
17:47 Meet, 15600 block of Lima Road
23:38 Traffic stop, Carroll Road and Tapered Bank Run
July 2
04:14 911 hang up, 900 block of West Gump Road
08:58, Dog investigation, Bethel Road and Boulder Pass
11:35 Disturbance, 12000 block of SR 3
13:54 Dog investigation, 15400 block of Lima Road
16:34 Meet, 14100 block of Plank Street
July 3
5 extra patrols
15:09 Suspicious person, 1500 block of Carroll Road
21:49 Traffic stop, SR 3 and West Gump Road
July 4
11 extra patrols
13:23 Injured animal investigation, Carroll Road and Tapered Bank Run
13:43 DUI, LIma and Woods roads
16:34 Audible alarm, 16300 block of Lima Road
