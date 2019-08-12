August 2
2 extra patrols
07:15 Contact, East Gump Road and Whisper Rock Boulevard
15:30 Traffic hazard, Hand and Carroll roads
23:44 Juvenile investigation, 2800 block of Carroll Road
August 3
3 extra patrols
12:53 911 hang up, 12100 block of SR 3
August 4
6 extra patrols
06:43 Traffic stop, Hathaway Road and SR 3
16:26 911 hang up, 14200 block of Plank Street
17:55 Fight, 1600 block of West Gump Road
21:04 Occupied parked vehicle, suspicious, 15300 block of Lima Road
August 5
10 extra patrols
04:53 Audible alarm, 2300 block of Southyard Court
09:01 Domestic disturbance, battery, 1600 block of West Gump Road
09:06 Traffic stop, West Cedar Canyons Road and Boulder Ridge
09:24 Traffic stop, Hathaway Road and SR 3
13:39 Personal injury accident, municipal property, SR 3 and West Gump Road
15:43 Meet, 15400 block of Lima Road
16:49 911 hang up, 15500 block of SR 3
18:16 Violent mental subject, 15500 block of Lima Road
August 6
4 extra patrols
04:12 Disabled vehicle, SR 3 and Cedar Canyons Road
10:15 Traffic stop, SR 3 and West Cedar Canyons Road
10:20 Occupied vehicle, SR 3 and West Cedar Canyons Road
14:42 EMS, 15500 block of Lima Road
18:54 Disturbance, 15000 block of Lima Road
22:39 DUI, Lima Road and Hunter Street
August 7
2 extra patrols
06:38 Traffic stop, SR 3 and Hathaway Road
August 8
3 extra patrols
20:06 Juvenile investigation, 15300 block of Lima Road
