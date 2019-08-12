August 2

2 extra patrols

07:15 Contact, East Gump Road and Whisper Rock Boulevard

15:30 Traffic hazard, Hand and Carroll roads

23:44 Juvenile investigation, 2800 block of Carroll Road

August 3

3 extra patrols

12:53 911 hang up, 12100 block of SR 3

August 4

6 extra patrols

06:43 Traffic stop, Hathaway Road and SR 3

16:26 911 hang up, 14200 block of Plank Street

17:55 Fight, 1600 block of West Gump Road

21:04 Occupied parked vehicle, suspicious, 15300 block of Lima Road

August 5

10 extra patrols

04:53 Audible alarm, 2300 block of Southyard Court

09:01 Domestic disturbance, battery, 1600 block of West Gump Road

09:06 Traffic stop, West Cedar Canyons Road and Boulder Ridge

09:24 Traffic stop, Hathaway Road and SR 3

13:39 Personal injury accident, municipal property, SR 3 and West Gump Road

15:43 Meet, 15400 block of Lima Road

16:49 911 hang up, 15500 block of SR 3

18:16 Violent mental subject, 15500 block of Lima Road

August 6

4 extra patrols

04:12 Disabled vehicle, SR 3 and Cedar Canyons Road

10:15 Traffic stop, SR 3 and West Cedar Canyons Road

10:20 Occupied vehicle, SR 3 and West Cedar Canyons Road

14:42 EMS, 15500 block of Lima Road

18:54 Disturbance, 15000 block of Lima Road

22:39 DUI, Lima Road and Hunter Street

August 7

2 extra patrols

06:38 Traffic stop, SR 3 and Hathaway Road

August 8

3 extra patrols

20:06 Juvenile investigation, 15300 block of Lima Road

