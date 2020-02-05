HUNTERTOWN — A field of 22 show choirs will compete at the Carroll Classic through Friday and Saturday at Carroll High School, 3701 Carroll Road, in the school’s large auditorium. Tickets are $6 for Friday’s middle school show, 7-10 p.m., which will end with an exhibition performance by Carroll’s Minstrel Magic before awards are presented. Saturday’s show will include performances by 11 mixed groups and six women’s groups from high schools across Indiana and Ohio. Tickets are $10 per session or $15 for the whole event.
“It’s definitely a full day,” Carroll show choir director Jill Jeran said.
Maple Creek Middle School’s MC Singers will kick off the two-day event with a performance Friday night at 7 p.m. Carroll Middle School’s Electric Charge will take the stage at 7:30 p.m., followed by Memorial Park, Woodside and Perrysburg. Awards will be presented at 10 p.m.
Saturday’s first high school performance will begin at 9:30 a.m., following an exhibition from the middle school champion at 9 a.m. Bishop Dwenger’s Elegance will join the group of six women’s division choirs kicking off the Saturday competition, performing at 10:30 a.m.
Seven mixed division choirs will round out the first session, with local groups including Garrett’s Encore, New Haven’s Symphonic Fusion and Woodlan’s Warrior Ambition. Unisex, Varsity Division and solo competition awards will be presented at 5:45 p.m.
The Championship Division will begin at 7 p.m. Bishop Dwenger’s Summit Sound will perform at 8 p.m., and awards will be presented at 9:45 p.m.
Several vendors will be onsite during the event, and food will be available.
Carroll’s mixed show choir, Minstrel Magic, will give exhibition performances at 10 p.m. Friday and 9 p.m. Saturday. Minstrel Magic has already collected several awards this year, including first place, best vocals, best choreography and best soloist at the Jan. 18 Jay County Show Choir Spectacular. The choir placed fourth at Findlay Fest Jan. 25, claiming best set and best costumes.
The group’s 2020 show tells the story of Scheherazade and the Arabian Nights. Scheherazade is the story of a legendary Persian queen and the first female fictional superhero.
“The story is really about redemption, forgiveness,” Jeran said.
Carroll’s women’s choir, Select Sound, received fifth at both the Jay County and Findlay shows. The group’s 2020 show tells the story of an estimated 400-750 women who disguised themselves as men in order to fight for the Union in the Civil War. The show follows the women as they transition from housewives to American heroes, paving the way for future women.
“The show is really about freedom for the people who were enslaved, but also one of the pinnacle moments for women, stepping out at the beginning of equal rights and the suffrage movement,” Jeran said. “Then we jump to the future and how those women paved the way for the women of today, and we end with a representation of all the women in the military.”
Carroll’s mixed group includes 57 members. A total of 55 members make up the women’s choir. Their shows are accompanied by a 15-member band, including both students and adults.
In addition to countless staff and volunteers, the productions are aided by Carroll art teacher Scott Kilmer, Purdue Fort Wayne theatre professor Mark Ridgeway, and Corey Lee, a lighting designer for Fort Wayne’s Civic Theatre.
Carroll’s show choirs will travel to the Chesterton Trojan Classic on Feb. 15; the Warren Central Circle City Showcase on Feb. 22; the Lafayette Jefferson Xtreme Show Choir Showdown on Feb. 29; Heart of America in Nashville, March 5-7; and the Fairfield Crystal Classic on March 21.
Carroll offers free preview performances every Thursday at 7 p.m. in the school’s large auditorium.
