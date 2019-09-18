ARCOLA — The two-part name has two distinct meanings, and Pastor Nikki Marker gave each its due as she addressed about 30 people gathered in downtown Arcola the morning of Sept. 7.
Arcola Community Thrift Store & More now occupies the former Tippman Heating & Air location, next to the Arcola post office.
Marker and husband Pastor Terry Marker of Arcola United Methodist Church welcomed volunteers and curious shoppers to the formal opening.
“Thank you for joining us on this exciting day,” Nikki Marker said. “We are here to share the vision for this business or ministry. It’s been hard to separate what this whole venture is.”
“Our hope is that the thrift store will be successful not only monetarily, but also as a place that we can come together as a community,” she continued. “The thrift store part will give us all a place to shop. There are so many nice things inside that room. People have been so good to us. They’ve brought us beautiful clothes and knickknacks.”
“Now the ‘& More’ part,” she said. “That’s the part that will give us a place for events on a monthly basis. So start sharing the word. That’s what it’s going to take. We can advertise in every newspaper, but it’s going to take all of us telling our friends. Let them come and see for themselves what kind of fun things are happening.
“We want you to understand that this shop is for the community. It’s not just something for the church. This is the community’s thrift store and we hope that everyone can find a way to help support it. Come and clerk or donate items or buy. There are lots of things that need to be done here. So we hope that all of you will become volunteers or donate items or purchase items.”
Someone could help by washing windows, Marker said. “There’s going to be snow to shovel, I’m sure. And it takes all of us willing to be a part of this,” she said.
Marker said proceeds from the shop will start a fund for “a nice building in Branning Park, the kind of facility that will be useful to everyone in Arcola and Lake Township.”
“So today,” she said, “we want to take time to dedicate this thrift store first of all to God because it’s only with God that this has even happened. And we will use this store to show the world that Jesus’ love is bigger than anything that we could ever dream of or imagine, and we pray that the thrift store will be a blessing to everyone who enters through the front door.”
She expressed the hope that the thrift store will inspire people to find yet other ways to serve others in Arcola and Lake Township.
She also thanked Bob and Dani Tippman “for providing the building at a price that is affordable.”
Neither the pastor nor Bob Tippman chose to elaborate on those terms. Tippman said his family chose to support the enterprise because “we are part of the community.”
Marker also thanked the Center for Congregations for training the staff to start the community center, the Eli Lilly Foundation for a grant to help start the enterprise, and “a lot of other people who have donated monetarily to help match the grant.”
She prayed for help in operating the business “with love and generosity.”
The audience joined in prayer from the ramp separating the storefront from Arcola Road as the pastor stood at the edge of the traffic lane. Her husband stood nearby and watched for traffic.
Back inside the shop, volunteers guided visitors to racks of clothes, shelves of goods and even free school supplies. Two cakes added to the celebration.
Marker said the store certainly welcomes donors and shoppers from beyond the township line just a mile to the south. She said quite a few people from Aboite Township’s growing population bring their postal needs to the nearest post office, next-door to the thrift shop.
Hours are 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays. The store opened Aug. 21.
For an appointment to drop off items for the store, call 260-444-9944 or 260-578-1456.
“We’re at that point,” Marker said, “where our prayer is starting to change from ‘Lord send us stuff’ to ‘Lord send us buyers’ because we are so full.”
