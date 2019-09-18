HUNTERTOWN — Huntertown is among the best places to raise a family in Indiana, according to a study recently conducted by the researchers at LendingTree, an online lending marketplace based out of Charlotte, North Carolina.
The study, which weighed factors including affordability, income and population, placed Huntertown at No. 3, behind Westfield in Hamilton County and Huntingburg in Dubois County. Huntertown received a total score of 71.2 out of a possible 100, compared to Westfield’s 71.9 and Huntingburg’s 73.2.
The study hints at several key factors contributing to Huntertown’s current population growth, including its median household income of $91,500 for families with children. The monthly median cost of housing is $1,033.
A minority of households in Huntertown — 41.2% — have children, but of those households with kids, most of them (92.1%) own their homes. About 2.1% of residents between 25 and 44 years old are unemployed, while 0% of 16- to 19-year-olds have not graduated or aren’t enrolled in high school, the study claims. Residents in the town commute about 26 minutes to work.
Also making the top 10 were Dunlap, Zionsville, Granger, Monticello, Fishers, Carmel and Hidden Valley.
Fort Wayne ranked No. 69 on the list, with a final score of 56.7. The median household income for families with children in Fort Wayne is $47,928. Nearly 61 percent of families with children own their homes, and the median monthly housing cost is $725. Only 32% of Fort Wayne families have children. In contrast to Huntertown, the unemployment rate of people age 25-44 is 5.3%.
Auburn ranked No. 17 on the list, Huntington ranked No. 25 and New Haven ranked No. 51.
