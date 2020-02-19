HUNTERTOWN — While nearly 85% of Northwest Allen County Schools’ elementary student population will remain at their current schools, some district parents are dealing with the reality of their children moving to a new building soon.
The Board of School Trustees accepted new attendance areas Jan. 10, which will be implemented when Aspen Meadow Elementary School opens. However, when that will happen is unclear. Although the district had expected the new building to be open for the 2020-21 school year, the project may or may not be delayed, NACS Superintendent Chris Himsel said last week.
“I really can’t speak to it at this particular point in time until we complete some of the actions we have ongoing,” Himsel said of the construction schedule. “We have been monitoring this throughout the entire process, and we just need an honest answer as to where we are.”
In a letter to parents last week, Himsel wrote that communications with the general contractor regarding the expected date of completion are ongoing. However, it is uncertain whether the project will be delayed, which would require delaying the opening of the school.
“We are pushing to get the answer as quickly as possible,” Himsel said during last week’s school board meeting. “We’ve got to deal with ‘Are we going to staff the building or are we not going to staff the building? Are we going to have you prepare your kids for this change or not?’ We are pushing as hard as we can within our legal bounds.”
If it is determined the building project will meet the original deadline, Himsel said, the district will proceed with the transition this summer.
NACS considered feedback on three proposed attendance area maps earlier this year. Last week, the school board accepted one of the three maps, with a few updates to the plan including Woodmont Ridge and Windsor Woods relocating to Hickory Center; Whisper Rock and Twin Eagles, except for Creekside, relocating to Aspen Meadow; Creekside remaining at Cedar Canyon; and Oakmont remaining at Oak View. For the complete attendance areas accepted last week, see the provided map.
About eight parents attended last week’s school board meeting to ask questions about the attendance changes. Several parents from Twin Eagles were concerned about their children being split up from their neighborhood friends when Creekside remains at Cedar Canyon. Himsel said that decision was based on parent feedback received the prior week. The board decided to have Creekside students remain at Cedar Canyon because of how a change would affect bus routes, Himsel said.
Himsel also noted that Monday’s decision on attendance areas does not affect the district’s middle schools. According to the district’s website, middle school attendance areas will be revisited in the fall or winter of 2020, after the updated elementary attendance areas are implemented. It also states that the middle school attendance areas will most likely remain the same for the 2020-21 school year.
Attendance areas were redrawn with the help of seven teams of parents, students and staff in November and December. In addition to establishing a new attendance area for Aspen Meadow, teams were asked to increase student enrollment at Hickory Center and to decrease the number of students assigned to Cedar Canyon, Eel River, Huntertown, Oak View and Perry Hill elementary schools. The enrollment decreases are an attempt to eliminate the need for portable classrooms and to accommodate future growth. In Himsel’s letter to parents, he said the feedback received online and during eight community meetings throughout the past few weeks demonstrated that families are “happy with and passionate about their child’s currently assigned elementary school.”
Last week, Board of School Trustees President Kent Somers thanked everyone involved in the process, and ensured parents that the district would do its best to accommodate all students.
“As a parent, we always want what’s best for our children, and one thing that I’ve learned as a parent is our kids are way more resilient than we give them credit for,” he said.
