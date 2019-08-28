INDIANAPOLIS — David Van Gilder of Huntertown, a partner at Fletcher Van Gilder LLP, has been appointed by Indiana Bar Foundation president Amy Dudas to serve a three-year term on the Coalition for Court Access, which helps provide access to justice for low-income people throughout Indiana.
The 21-member Coalition was created in 2016 by the Indiana Supreme Court to improve the availability and quality of civil legal services for persons of limited means. The Coalition coordinates all Supreme Court-related programs designed to provide civil legal aid to those with limited financial resources.
Van Gilder is a founding director of the Volunteer Lawyer Program of Northeast Indiana and was recognized for contributing more than 100 hours of pro bono legal service in 2018.
The Coalition includes judges, law school representatives, civil legal aid and pro bono providers, and Indiana State Bar Association and Indiana Bar Foundation members. The Indiana Bar Foundation serves as the fiscal and administrative agent. The Coalition’s next meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Faegre Baker Daniels in Indianapolis.
For more information about the Coalition, visit www.indianalegalhelp.org.
