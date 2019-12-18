HUNTERTOWN — For Jamie Wilkins and Laura Lemert, teaching kids life skills is an everyday thing. Wilkins, the principal at Oak View Elementary School, and Lemert, the school’s counselor, focus on teaching the life skills of kindness, doing the right thing and making good choices.
As part of their daily routine, students recite a pledge, stating, “I will do the right thing today, even if I don’t feel like it. I will treat others right today, even if I don’t feel like it.”
When you walk the hallways of Oak View, you quickly learn that “being kind” isn’t just a phrase. It’s a way of life for students and staff. From bulletin boards encouraging kindness, to the behaviors and activities of students and teachers, kindness shows at the school in a variety of ways.
Nov. 13 through Dec. 2, Oak View students demonstrated their kindness to the community through their gifts to Fostering Hope for Children Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides services to in-need and foster children. Students and their families donated new clothing, toys, books, music and gift cards to make the holidays brighter for 19 children ages 0-18 that are currently being served by the organization.
“Doing a project like this one is important because it goes along with the life skills we teach,” Wilkins said. “It’s a way we can show kindness to those in need.”
Students collected more than 170 gifts to make the holidays brighter for the foster and in-need children. Each child will receive new pajamas, socks, underwear, an outfit, and assorted toys and books.
The children’s families will also receive a gift card to assist in purchasing food and other necessities. The gifts were wrapped and packaged for distribution by 49 Oak View RAKtivist Student Leaders during a Dec. 3 wrapping party in the school’s gymnasium.
RAKtivist Student Leaders is a group of 51 students in fourth and fifth grade who lead the school in planning and executing “random acts of kindness” for the Allen County community. Annual activities for the group include the holiday gift drive, collecting supplies for animal shelters, a winter hat and glove collection for children in need, and cleaning an area park in the spring. They serve as both a student council and a service organization for the K-5 school.
To become a member of RAKtivists, students must complete an application, and in order to participate, they must sign a pledge “to lift others and not put them down; to be upstanders, and not bystanders (by empowering all people); and to commit to a positive attitude at Oak View and in the community by encouraging kindness.” The student group, which formed in 2017, is led by Lemert, and by teachers Linda Armbruster, third grade, and Kalyn Tabler, fifth grade.
“Doing things like collecting gifts and wrapping them for people in need is fun,” fifth-grade student and RAKtivist member Elizabeth Silcox said. “It gives you a chance to give people things they can’t usually afford.”
Oak View students will continue to learn in an everyday environment where kindness is a way of life. Oak View teachers and administrators hope the life skills students learn will carry them through their lives.
“Community outreach is important, and we like to get the kids involved,” Lemert said. “It helps them do things for others who are less fortunate or in need, and it teaches them to look outside themselves and realize that being kind should be a way of life for everyone.”
