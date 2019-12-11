ARCOLA — The Arcola Lions Club hosted its annual Christmas party Dec. 3 at Saint Patrick Catholic Church of Arcola. The club’s members and spouses prepared and served about 80 meals. The Lions Club would like to thank volunteers from Arcola United Methodist Church for their help.
The guests and Lions were entertained by Ricky Kimery and his Kitchen Table Players. After dinner, entertainment and an evening of fellowship, the guests went home with poinsettias and fruit to celebrate the Christmas season. Members also delivered the party favors to invitees that were unable to attend.
The club is selling Texas citrus again this year. A 20-pound box is available for $18. The club offers 38-count oranges and 20-count grapefruits. IdaRed apples are $5 per half peck and $16 for half a bushel. Contact Lion Kevin McDermit at 260-348-8931 if you are interested.
Lions International is the largest service organization in the world with more than 1.4 million members worldwide. If you would like to know more about joining the Arcola Lions Club in serving the Arcola Community, look for Arcola Lions Club on Facebook or email Kevin McDermit at krmcdermit@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.