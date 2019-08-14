Latest News
- Last First Day for Dave Pine
- Hamilton woman marks 20 years with National Guard
- Police chief defends Kendallville's safety
- Rome City hosting the The Moving Wall memorial
- Community activist and educator Betty Stein dies at 102
- NYC concert features Auburn native’s songs
- Burdick back on stage in 'Mamma Mia,' 'Next to Normal'
- Rome City Moving Wall memorial opens
- 20-year mystery of unidentified body solved
- Henney takes top honor at Indiana State Fair beef show
