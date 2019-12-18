Dec. 2

7 extra patrols

08:27 Juvenile investigation, 14900 block of Mercury Lane

12:28 Theft, 2400 block of Hunter Road

22:07 Warrant, 15400 block of Lima Road

Dec. 3

4 extra patrols

09:53 Neighborhood disturbance, 12500 block of Tolee Court

15:27 Personal injury crash, Gump Road at SR 3

21:58 Traffic stop, SR 3 at Gump road

Dec. 4

6 extra patrols

Dec. 5

2 extra patrols

08:50 Property damage crash, Gump Road at SR 3

23:57 Suspicious, Gump Road at SR 3

Dec. 6

3 extra patrols

09:28 Traffic stop at Bethel and Carroll roads

16:16 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 4700 block of Carroll Road

Dec. 7

5 extra patrols

00:40 Audible alarm, 2300 block of Southyard Court

18:37 Traffic stop at Lima and Gump roads

Dec. 8

5 extra patrols

Dec. 9

3 extra patrols

10:36 Contact, 2100 block of Edgerton Street

Dec. 10

2 extra patrols

09:05 Juvenile investigation, Lima Road at Apollo Drive

09:18 Juvenile investigation, 14900 block of Mercury Lane

10:41 EMS assist, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

Dec. 11

5 extra patrols

07:35 Traffic stop at Bethel and Carroll roads

12:37 Fight, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

Dec. 12

7 extra patrols

14:22 Theft, 15500 block of Lima Road

Dec. 13

4 extra patrols

10:27 Traffic stop, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

10:37 Serving protective order, 14800 block of Lima Road

10:49 Follow up, 16000 block of Lima Road

13:21 Meet, 15500 block of Lima Road

19:46 Property damage crash at Hand and Carroll roads

