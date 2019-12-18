Dec. 2
7 extra patrols
08:27 Juvenile investigation, 14900 block of Mercury Lane
12:28 Theft, 2400 block of Hunter Road
22:07 Warrant, 15400 block of Lima Road
Dec. 3
4 extra patrols
09:53 Neighborhood disturbance, 12500 block of Tolee Court
15:27 Personal injury crash, Gump Road at SR 3
21:58 Traffic stop, SR 3 at Gump road
Dec. 4
6 extra patrols
Dec. 5
2 extra patrols
08:50 Property damage crash, Gump Road at SR 3
23:57 Suspicious, Gump Road at SR 3
Dec. 6
3 extra patrols
09:28 Traffic stop at Bethel and Carroll roads
16:16 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 4700 block of Carroll Road
Dec. 7
5 extra patrols
00:40 Audible alarm, 2300 block of Southyard Court
18:37 Traffic stop at Lima and Gump roads
Dec. 8
5 extra patrols
Dec. 9
3 extra patrols
10:36 Contact, 2100 block of Edgerton Street
Dec. 10
2 extra patrols
09:05 Juvenile investigation, Lima Road at Apollo Drive
09:18 Juvenile investigation, 14900 block of Mercury Lane
10:41 EMS assist, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
Dec. 11
5 extra patrols
07:35 Traffic stop at Bethel and Carroll roads
12:37 Fight, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
Dec. 12
7 extra patrols
14:22 Theft, 15500 block of Lima Road
Dec. 13
4 extra patrols
10:27 Traffic stop, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
10:37 Serving protective order, 14800 block of Lima Road
10:49 Follow up, 16000 block of Lima Road
13:21 Meet, 15500 block of Lima Road
19:46 Property damage crash at Hand and Carroll roads
