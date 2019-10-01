5. Oct.
Arcola chicken bbq: The Arcola Fire Department will host its fall chicken BBQ 4-7 p.m. at the fire station. The Arcola Community Organization will have holiday door wreaths for sale at that event.
8. Oct.
County Night Out: The annual event will come to Huntertown 6:30-8 p.m. County Night Out features an open-house format designed to allow citizens the opportunity to meet the county commissioners and other elected officeholders face-to-face and get information about programs and services offered by various county departments. Among the county departments and elected officeholders that will be represented at the meetings are the parks department, highway department, health department, department of homeland security, county extension service, department of environmental management, voter registration, election board, human resources, treasurer and assessor.
11-12. Oct.
Tox-Away Saturday: Allen County Department of Environmental Management and the city of Fort Wayne have partnered to offer a collection of household hazardous waste for Allen County residents 9 a.m.-2 p.m Oct. 12. Review product guidelines, fees (cash or check only) and directions at bit.ly/2lO5RK4. Dropoffs will be taken at 2260 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne. You must enter the facility from Fort Recovery Road via Lima Road. Minimal fees and material limits will apply.M essage ACDEM directly on Facebook or call ACDEM at 260-449-7878 if you have any questions. Dropoffs are also available 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Tuesday.
Carroll Coffee House: The Carroll High School performing arts department invites the public to two relaxing nights of music, food and shopping. Come out to listen to coffee house style songs performed by members of Minstrel Magic and Select Sound, Carroll’s show choirs, at 6 p.m. Oct 11 and 12. Choose from cheesecakes, pies, cookies and brownies, as well as coffee, specialty drinks, soft drinks and water. The food menu will include Texas Roadhouse chili, McDonalds coffee and baked goods from Freshly Baked. Several items will be up for grabs at the silent auction as well. To see the items up for sale and a list of performers at the event, visit bit.ly/2kPax5L. Park in the event lot and enter door 13. The event will be in the Carroll cafeteria. Tickets are $7.
13. Oct.
Campfire and wiener roast: The Arcola Community Wiener Roast and Campfire Sing-a-long will be in the backyard of the Arcola Community Thrift Store beginning at 4 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket and a stick to roast your hot dogs on. All food, drinks and table service will be provided.
25. Oct.
Trunk-or-treat: The Lima-Plank Shoppes, on the south side of Lima Road in Huntertown just off S.R. 3, will host their second annual trunk-or-treat 5:30-7 p.m. More details to come.
18. Oct.
Pink out: The 2019 Carroll Pink Out football game will be Oct. 18. Wear pink to show your support for breast cancer awareness. Shirts will be available for purchase at the Chargers Fighting Cancer table during home football games. Short-sleeve shirst are $15 ($2 extra for 2XL and 3XL). Long-sleeve shirts are $18 ($2 extra for 2XL and 3XL, no youth sizes).
19. Oct.
Cedar Creek open house: Come discover the Cedar Creek Corridor for yourself. At 10 am, gather in the ACRES office to learn more about the organization’s work protecting the corridor with a presentation by board member and volunteer David Van Gilder. Afterwards, enjoy hiking and exploring the corridor and creek on site and at nearby preserves. This event is free and open to the public, with light snacks provided. The ACRES office is at the Tom and Jane Dustin Nature Preserve, 1802 Chapman Road, Huntertown. Learn more about the Cedar Creek Corridor at cedarcreek.acreslandtrust.org.
26. Oct.
Craft bazaar: The seventh annual Allen County Fairgrounds Craft Bazaar will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. We are excited to host the 7th Annual Allen County Fairgrounds Craft Bazaar. More than 90 vendors will occupy two buildings. The event is a good opportunity to do some early Christmas shopping. There will be a food booth available as well, and hourly door prizes will be given out. Admission and parking is free for patrons.
2. Nov.
Autumn olive workday: ACRES Land Trust invites individuals to help fight autumn olive at at the Tom and Jane Dustin Nature Preserve, 1802 Chapman Road, Huntertown. Tools and gloves will be available, but feel free to bring your own. Bathrooms and refreshments will be available at the ACRES office, located on the preserve.
16. Nov.
Holiday Haute Gathering Market: Shop from unique vendors, boutiques and food trucks 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road. Parking is free. Admission is $5 per person and includes a free raffle ticket for anyone 18 and younger to win prizes. Sunny Taylor will perform live music.
8. Dec.
Celtic Christmas: The Charles Fort Wayne Event Center, 3127 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne, will host its fourth annual Celtic Christmas 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. the second Sunday in December. The event will feature a playlist of traditional Celtic and Celtic-inspired holiday songs, as well as authentic, homemade foods and sweets, and decor.
28. Dec.
Pinball championship: Fort Wayne Pinball Wizard’s World Arcade, 14613 Lima Road, Huntertown, will host its 2019 Wizard’s World Championship at 1 p.m. Trophies will be provided for first, second and third place. Coin drop will be required as well as a $1 IFPA Fee.
Ongoing
Multiple Sclerosis Support Group: meets at 7 p.m. the first Monday of the month at the Lutheran Rehabilitation Hospital, 7970 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. Literature and video presentations are provided along with refreshments. For more information, call 637-3820.
Three Rivers Woodworkers Club: meets the first Tuesday of the month at the Huntertown Woodworkers Club House at 16471 Lima Road at 7 p.m. All are welcome. For information, call 693-9435.
Huntertown Lions: meetings are the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 6:45 p.m., at Huntertown United Methodist Church, 16021 Old Lima Road, Huntertown. Meetings are between the months of September and May.
Arcola Lions: meetings are the first Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. and the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Meetings are typically at Arcola Elementary School with some at the Arcola fire station. Guests are welcome. Contact the club secretary at krmcdermit@comcast.net for more information.
The Clubhouse: welcomes all adults to the Sunrise Cafe, 10230 Coldwater Road, 12:30-2:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month for cards/games and lunch. On the third Tuesday of the month, 12:30-2:30 p.m., the meeting is at Praise Lutheran Church, 1115 W. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, in the conference room for coffee, snacks and cards/games. Please enter through Door 1. No reservations needed. For more information, call 490-7729 or visit www.praiselutheran.org.
Flax & Fleecers Spinning Guild: 7-9 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at Historic Swinney Homestead, 1424 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. All spinners and fiber arts enthusiasts are welcome. Call 637-8622 for more information.
Huntertown area food distribution: at Lifehouse, 1601 W. Cedar Canyons Road, 9-11 a.m. the second Tuesday and last Saturday of the month. A clothing ministry is also available. In emergencies, contact the Huntertown United Methodist Church at 637-3798.
LaOtto Park Association: meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month in the community building. For more information, call 637-6011.
Korean War Veterans monthly meetings: begin at 10 a.m. the second Saturday of the month and take place at the Eagles 248, 4940 Bluffton Road, in Fort Wayne.
The Friends of Huntertown Parks Inc.: meet each Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. at the Huntertown Woodworkers Club, 16471 Lima Road.
Epilepsy Support Group: meeting is 12:30-2 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month in the East Parlor Room of the First Wayne Street United Methodist Church at 300 E. Wayne St., Fort Wayne. Call 432-7170 or (877) 456-2971, ext. 3090, if planning to attend.
Huntertown Historical Society: meetings are 7 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at Huntertown Town Hall, 15617 Lima Road, Huntertown. Everyone is welcome. Always looking for new members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.