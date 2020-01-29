Drezdan Ginder, 18, could reasonably be called a plate spinner. She is much like those circus performers who rush around spinning multiple plates on sticks in the air, making it all look easy and fun.
As a Carroll High School senior, Ginder has multiple things going on in her busy life. She plays varsity volleyball and softball, is active in Carroll’s Champions Together program, leads the Enlightened Club at school and is currently completing an internship to gain experience for her future career plans as a nurse practitioner.
Outside of school, she plays club volleyball and club softball; leads a group of middle school students at Pathway Community Church; is active in her church youth group; and volunteers for other community organizations such as Respect 360, an organization that helps teens learn to respect themselves and others.
However, her activities don’t end there. In addition to being one of the top 20 students in her class, Ginder is also in the process of making college visits to her three target schools — Purdue University, Indiana Wesleyan University or Grand Canyon University.
Small wonder, then, that Ginder was nominated to compete in the Student of the Year competition for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Northeast Indiana. And this is not any ordinary competition.
When she committed to participating in the competition, Ginder committed to a fundraising goal of $60,000, which must be raised during a seven-week timeframe, from Jan. 16-March 6, during her busy senior year. It’s all to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, an organization dedicated to funding blood cancer research and providing education and patient services to individuals fighting blood cancer diseases such as leukemia and myeloma.
The hefty fundraising goal would be enough to make most people drop their plates and take off running. But for Ginder, her participation in the event is more than just a chance to add an accomplishment to her college applications — it’s a chance to help fight a disease that has had an impact on her family. Her maternal grandfather, Steve Barnett, died of acute myelogenic leukemia when her mother, Kristen Ginder, was still a teenager. Her father, Dave Ginder, has a brother, Park, who has chronic lymphoma and receives monthly treatments for the disease.
“I was very leery of committing to the competition at first,” Ginder said. “My life is already pretty busy. But this gave me a chance to do something really worthwhile.”
Having a strong support system is another reason Ginder took on the challenge of the campaign.
“I’m very much organized, but I have a lot of really good people in my life — my family and friends. They all agreed to help me make this happen. It gets exhausting sometimes, but it’s worth it.”
This is the second year for the northeast Indiana Student of the Year competition. Last year’s winner was Abby Stoy of Angola High School, who raised $62,000. Also onboard for this year’s competition are students from Homestead, DeKalb, Fairfield, Norwell, Bishop Dwenger, Leo, Angola and Churubusco high schools. Evy Murphy, a junior at Carroll High School, is also competing for the Student of the Year award. The winner of the area competition advances to the state competition, where they receive recognition for their accomplishments. The state winner advances on to a national competition.
Emilee Deming, campaign specialist for LLS, said Ginder was nominated for the campaign by the LLS Leadership Task Force. Fifteen community members from northeast Indiana who work with youth and youth programs comprise the board. They compiled a list of students who excel in the areas of the organization’s mission awareness, volunteerism and community involvement. Nominations went to deserving high school students, and 10 area students signed on to participate in the competition.
With her strong support system of family and friends, Ginder has created a fundraising team named “Surrounded” to help her achieve her fundraising goals. She has several strategies in place to help with fundraising efforts. Fundraising letters were sent by Ginder and her 15 team members to area businesses, sponsorship by several large area employers are being pursued, and an online fundraising link has been established in her name.
The Huntertown Lions Club will hold a fundraising fish fry for Ginder on Feb. 21, 5 p.m., at Lifehouse Church, 16021 Lima Road, Huntertown. Drezdan’s grandfather, Phil Ginder, is a member of the Huntertown Lions Club and organized the event to assist her fundraising efforts.
What has Drezdan gained by putting yet another plate out to spin?
“I feel like I have learned so much about communication and purpose by participating in Student of the Year,” she said. “I’ve had to deal with business situations that I’ve never been in before. I’ve learned about leadership, communication, marketing and budgets. But mostly, I’ve learned that we can get so busy sometimes that we forget why we are doing something. This is a great reminder of what is truly important.”
Donations can be made online at events.lls.org/in/ftwaynesoy20/dginder, or by contacting the LLS at Emilee.deming@lls.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.