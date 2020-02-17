Feb. 8

6 extra patrols

10:04 Follow up, 11900 block of SR 3

12:50 911 hang up, 12300 block of SR 3

15:18 Runaway juvenile, 3900 block of Carroll Road

17:03 Juvenile recovery, 3900 block of Carroll Road

Feb. 9

4 extra patrols

Feb. 10

6 extra patrols

02:28 Suicide threats, 12000 block of SR 3

12:26 Lost or stolen license plate, 2200 block of Hunter Street

Feb. 11

6 extra patrols

14:25 Meet, 15400 block of Lima Road

14:38 Juvenile investigation, 15300 block of Lima Road

14:52 Traffic stop, Hathaway Road at SR 3

16:09 Traffic stop, Hathaway Road at SR 3

18:38 Property damage crash, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

Feb. 12

6 extra patrols

00:10 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 15300 block of Lima Road

08:26 Audible alarm, 14500 block of Plank Street

Feb. 13

4 extra patrols

12:21 911 hang up, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

12:44 Serving protective order, 15400 block of Lima Road

Feb. 14

5 extra patrols

12:22 Traffic stop, Dunton and Gump roads

15:10 Dog investigation, 900 block of West Gump Road

15:49 Property damage crash, Carroll Road at Carroll Creek Run

22:46 Occupied vehicle, 12700 block of SR 3

