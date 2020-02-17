Feb. 8
6 extra patrols
10:04 Follow up, 11900 block of SR 3
12:50 911 hang up, 12300 block of SR 3
15:18 Runaway juvenile, 3900 block of Carroll Road
17:03 Juvenile recovery, 3900 block of Carroll Road
Feb. 9
4 extra patrols
Feb. 10
6 extra patrols
02:28 Suicide threats, 12000 block of SR 3
12:26 Lost or stolen license plate, 2200 block of Hunter Street
Feb. 11
6 extra patrols
14:25 Meet, 15400 block of Lima Road
14:38 Juvenile investigation, 15300 block of Lima Road
14:52 Traffic stop, Hathaway Road at SR 3
16:09 Traffic stop, Hathaway Road at SR 3
18:38 Property damage crash, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
Feb. 12
6 extra patrols
00:10 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 15300 block of Lima Road
08:26 Audible alarm, 14500 block of Plank Street
Feb. 13
4 extra patrols
12:21 911 hang up, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
12:44 Serving protective order, 15400 block of Lima Road
Feb. 14
5 extra patrols
12:22 Traffic stop, Dunton and Gump roads
15:10 Dog investigation, 900 block of West Gump Road
15:49 Property damage crash, Carroll Road at Carroll Creek Run
22:46 Occupied vehicle, 12700 block of SR 3
