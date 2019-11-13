HUNTERTOWN — Since the late 19th century, it has been naval tradition to christen a ship by breaking a sacrificial bottle of champagne over its bow. The staff at Carroll Middle School wanted to bestow a similar honor on the newest bus in its fleet last week, but with a kid-friendly twist.
“School milk is kind of as traditional as apple pie,” Carroll Middle School Assistant Principal Brian Hill said.
A group of willing students wished the new bus many safe voyages by dousing it in chocolate milk Nov. 4.
“I’m still not an expert on buses, but I know a lot more than I did five years ago before I did this. I thought it would just be fun to do something silly with the new fleet,” Hill, who dismisses buses each morning, said.
The spectacle also shed light on Allen County school districts’ recent efforts to promote bus safety. Northwest Allen County Schools and others are slowly but surely replacing their fleets with buses that not only have passenger seat belts, but are also outfitted with a slew of cameras. NACS’ newest buses come equipped with nine cameras that give drivers an unobstructed view of nearly every seat on the bus. In the event of an accident, the footage is there for authorities to see what the students were doing at the time and how the driver reacted.
“I don’t have to rely on getting stories straight, I can pull the tapes and see exactly what happened, and if someone were to levy some kind of unwarranted accusation against myself I do have that footage there to back me up,” bus driver Matt Beers said.
NACS Transportation Director Tom North said seat belts not only make injury less likely in the event of an accident, but they also keep students in their seats so drivers are less likely to take their eyes off the road to monitor student activity. Driver distractions are the No. 1 cause of school bus accidents, North said.
The bus that students christened last week is one of nine entering NACS’ fleet as part of its current bus replacement plan. The vehicles cost about $105,000 each.
