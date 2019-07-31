Arcola Elementary

Kindergarten (no names on the items except gym shoes and book bag)

1 watercolor paint set (8 colors)

1 pair of children’s scissors

2 boxes 24-count crayons

3 boxes 8-count crayons (no jumbo size please)

9 large purple glue sticks (no small glue sticks please)

1 box of washable classic markers

1 1.5” 3-ring binder (white only with clear view front)

24 #2 pencils (sharpened, American-made only)

1 durable two-pocket plastic folder, red

1 durable two-pocket folder with prongs, solid color

1 wide-ruled composition notebook

2 wide-ruled spiral-bound notebooks

1 box of tissues

1 set of head phones (over the ears)

1 package of black dry-erase markers

1 box of gallon-size plastic bags

Gym shoes — white/non-marking soles only. Shoes will be kept at school. Velcro if child cannot tie. Label with name.

1 pair of socks to be left at school for P.E. class. Label with name.

Book bag — please make sure your child has a book bag (zipper closure) big enough for a folder and artwork to carry school papers. Due to limited space and safety, no book bags with wheels or long handles. Label with name.

Each child will be asked to pay $10 for a kindergarten T-shirt. You may pay cash or check, payable to Arcola School. Please send money in an envelope marked “Kdg. T-Shirt” no later than Aug. 23. Please do not add to the book fees you’ll pay at registration, it will need to be a separate check.

First grade

2 boxes of tissues

4 large erasers

2 boxes 8-12 count classic color markers

Gym shoes, white soles only (please print your child’s name on these)

36 #2 American-made pencils

2 pair scissors

4 boxes 24-county crayons

1 wide-ruled composition notebook

1 zippered pencil pouch (three-hole punch)

2 containers sanitizing wipes

1 watercolor paint set

30 glue sticks

4 8 oz. bottles of glue

2 packages stickers of your choice

Book bag

1 plastic art box

4 dry-erase markers

1 white, clear-view, 3-ring binder 1”

1 yellow two-pocket folder

1 wide-ruled spiral notebook

1 set of headphones (over the ears)

Boys: 2 boxes plastic baggies, gallon size

Girls: 2 boxes plastic baggies, quart size

Second grade

4 glue sticks

1 box tissues

6 two-pocket plastic folders, one of each red, blue, green, orange, yellow, purple

36 #2 pencils, sharpened

1 box 8-12 count classic washable markers

4 dry-erase markers

1 package of stickers, your choice

Book bag

1 set of headphones

1 pair of scissors

2 packages pencil-top erasers

1 plastic art box

2 boxes 24-count crayons

2 wide-ruled spiral notebooks

2 wide-ruled composition books

2 highlighters

Gym shoes, white soles only

1 package 3x3 sticky notes

Girls: one-piece swimsuit

Boys: swimsuit with an interior lining

Third grade

1 red two-pocket folder

1 green two-pocket folder

Gym shoes, white soles

2 highlighters

1 centimeter/inch ruler (no bendable rulers)

1 box of 24-count crayons

2 boxes of tissues

1 clear-view 3-ring binder 1” (any color)

8 glue sticks

1 wide-ruled composition book

1 package 4-count colored pencils

1 set earbuds or headphones

24 #2 sharpened pencils (no mechanical pencils)

Book bag

1 pack of wide-ruled filler notebook paper

Medium size school box

2 boxes 8-count colored pencils

Scissors

2 large white erasers

2 packages 8-count, fine-tip dry-erase markers

1 clean sock for white board use

1 package 3x3 sticky notes

Girls: 1 box plastic baggies, quart size

Boys: 1 box plastic baggies, gallon size

Fourth grade

1 box tissues

3 packs wide-ruled filler notebook paper

24 pencils

Book bag

1 box 8-12 count colored pencils

1 centimeter/inch ruler

8 glue sticks

2 highlighters

4 fine-tip dry-erase markers

1 five-subject notebook

6 wide-ruled composition books (no spirals)

1 three-ring binder 2”

1 set of ear buds

2 rolls of tape in a disposable dispenser

2 packs of 3x3 sticky notes

gym shoes, white soles only

Scissors

1 larger eraser

1 box 24-count crayons

1 package 4x6 index cards

2 red pens

2 blue pens

1 clean sock for whiteboard use

1 container of sanitizing wipes

1 protractor

1 bottle of liquid glue

Girls: one-piece swimsuit

Girls: 1 box plastic baggies, quart size

Boys: swimsuit with interior lining

Boys: 1 box plastic baggies, gallon size

Fifth grade

4 glue sticks

1 box 24-count crayons

1 box 8-12 count washable markers

2 boxes tissues

1 pack wide-ruled filler notebook paper

7 perforated edge notebooks (70-page wide-ruled)

4 different colored highlighters

3 packages 3x3 sticky notes

1 clean sock for whiteboard

2 wide-ruled composition notebooks

8-count package of dry-erase markets

1 centimeter/inch ruler

Scissors

1 box 8-12 count colored pencils

2 black or blue pens

Gym shoes, white soles only

1 large eraser

12 #2 pencils

5 two-pocket folder, 3-hole punch, solid colors

1 white, clear-view, 3-ring binder 2”

1 set of ear buds

Girls: 1 box plastic baggies, quart size

Boys: 1 box plastic baggies, gallon size

Cedar Canyon

Kindergarten

1 Each Hand Sanitizer, Pump

1 Pkg. Stickers — Assortment

1 Each Headphones – On-Ear

1 Each Binder, 3-Ring, Heavy Duty, View, 1”, White

1 Each Binder, 3-Ring, Heavy Duty, View, ½”, white

3 Each Folder, Poly, 2 Pocket, w/Prong (2 Blue, 1 Green)

1 Each Glue, School, Washable, 4 oz. White

2 Box Storage Bags, Economy Zip, Quart

1 Box Storage Bags, Economy Zip, Gallon

1 Pair Scissors, “For Kids”, 5” Blunt Tip

6 Boxes Crayons, 24/Box

20 Each Glue Sticks, washable, purple, dries clear

1 Dz Pencils, #2, Sharpened

2 Set Markers, Washable, Classic Colors, Wide Tip, 8/Set

1 Set Watercolor Paint Set w/brush, 8 Count

2 Each Marker, Dry Erase, Fine Tip, Low Odor, Black

1 Box Facial Tissues

1 Each Composition Books, Marble Cover, Wide Ruled, 100 Sheets, Black

First Grade

36 — #2 pencils w/ erasers, sharpened (yellow only)

1- pair of headphones – On-Ear

1-3 pack, Notebooks, Spiral, Wide Ruled, 70ct, blue/red/green

8-Dry Erase Markers, Chisel Tip, Black, Low Odor

3-Boxes Crayons (24 pack)

1-Scissors, “For Kids” 5” Pointed Tip

1-Pencil Box (child’s name marked), plastic, 8” x 5”

1-White 1”, 3 ring binder w/ clear view pocket front, heavy duty

3- 2 pocket, poly folders, 3 hole (1red, 1 green, 1 yellow)

1- Clipboard, letter size 12”x8.5” (child’s name marked)

15- Glue sticks, washable, purple, dries clear

2- boxes of storage bags – (1 quart) (1 gallon)

1- box facial tissues

1- composition books, marble cover, black, wide, 100 sheets

Second Grade

2- boxes of storage bags (1 sandwich) & (1- gallon or quart)

48- #2 pencils w/ erasers, sharpened, yellow

3- 24 count box of crayons, tuck box

1-10ct. box Classic Colors washable markers (wide tip)

4- glue sticks, washable, purple, dries clear, .21 oz

1- Scissors, pointed, 5”

2- pkgs. dry erase markers (4ct.), chisel tip, low odor, black

1- 12 inch/cm ruler, with center holes

1- pencil box, plastic, 8” x 5”

3- Spiral notebooks, wide ruled, 70ct (1-red, 1-blue, 1-green)

2- Boxes of tissues, 200 count

2- Large pink erasers

2- Highlighters, Yellow, chisel tip, pocket clip

1- Black — 1”, 3 ring binder w/ clear view pocket front, heavy duty

5- poly, 2-pocket, 3 hole, folders (1yellow, 1 red, 1 green, 1 blue, 1 orange)

With prongs

1- composition books, marble, black, wide ruled, 100 sheet 1 – headphones/earbuds

Third grade

1-set, colored pencils, 7”, sharpened, 12 ct.

1-eraser, large, pink

1- box crayons, tuck box, 16 ct.

2- glue sticks, washable, white, .26 oz

1- box of 4 dry erase markers, chisel tip, low odor, assorted colors

1- storage bags: Gallon 15 ct (girls)/Quart 25ct.(boys)

2- Boxes of facial tissue, 200 count

36- #2 sharpened pencils, yellow only

1- 2pk Spiral notebooks, one subject, wide ruled, perforated, 70 count

(red/blue)

2- Composition notebooks, marble cover, black, 100 sheet

1-2 pocket folder w/prongs

1- Pencil box, plastic 8” x 5”

1- 4oz. glue, washable, white

1- Yellow highlighter, chisel tip, with pocket clip

1- Pair Pointed scissors (7”)

4- 2 pocket folders (1 green, 1 red, 1 yellow, 1 blue), no prongs

1 – headphones/earbuds

Fourth Grade

1-Binder, 3-Ring, 1”

1-pencil case, fabric or vinyl, 11” x 6”

1-Wipes, Disinfect, Bleach Free, Canister, 35 Ct.

3 — Spiral notebooks, one subject, wide ruled, perforated, 70 count

(red/blue/yellow)

1 – storage bags, zip closure – gallon (girls) quart (boys)

1 – hand sanitizer

36 –#2 wood pencils, sharpened

8 – glue sticks, white, washable, .26 oz

1 – set markers, 8 count, washable, classic colors, fine tip

1- colored pencils, 7”, sharpened, 8/set

2-pair scissors, 5”, pointed tip

8-dry erase markers, chisel tip, low odor, black

1-composition books, marble cover, black, wide, 100 sheets

12- eraser caps

2-boxes facial tissues, 200 count

1 – headphones/earbuds

Fifth Grade

1 – index cards 3” x 5”, ruled, 100 pack, white

3 – dozen #2 pencils, sharpened

1 – tape dispenser w/3/4” invisible tape

1 – pkg. colored pencils, 7” sharpened, 24 count

1 – Permanent marker, fine point, black

1 – pkg. markers, washable, classic colors, fine tip, 10 count

4 – dry erase markers, fine tip, low odor, black

1 – pkg. filler paper, wide rule, 10.5” x 8”, 100 count

1 – 3-ring binder, heavy duty, view, 1”, white

1 – 3-ring binder, heavy duty, view, 1”, black

1 – set poly, double sided, dividers with pockets (16), 3 ring, 8 tab, 11” x 8.5”

1 – scissors, 7”, pointed tip

1 – folder, 2 pocket (purple)

1 – Glue, washable, 4 oz, white

6 – glue sticks, washable, .26 oz, purple, dries clear

1 – pencil box, plastic, 8” x 5”

1 — pencil case, fabric, 10 x 7, 3 hole grommet, mesh front

2 – highlighters, chisel tip (1 blue, 1 pink)

2 – boxes facial tissue, 200 count

3 – composition book, marble cover, black, wide ruled, 100 sheets

1 – storage bags, zip closure: quart size OR gallon size

1 disinfecting wipes 35ct.

1 – headphones/earbuds

All Cedar Canyon students will be participating in Physical Education classes. Students are required to keep a separate pair of gym shoes in their classroom or locker to change into before they go to Physical Education class. Please be mindful of the following requirements for gym shoes. Shoes do not have to be brand new. Shoes must fit. (Shoes that are too big or too small are unsafe.) Shoes should be “non-marking”. For your student’s safety, please avoid shoes with foam or fabric bottoms as they are extremely dangerous on wood floors. Shoes should only be worn in Physical Education Class. If your child cannot tie shoes, please purchase Velcro (no-tie) shoes. If you have any questions, please contact Mrs. Cobbs at 637-6101.

Eel River

Kindergarten (No names on any items unless noted)

1 pair of children’s scissors, 5” blunt tip

4 boxes of 24 count crayons

12 large glue sticks, washable, purple

2 boxes of tissues

2 boxes of classic color washable markers

2 packages #2 pencils (sharpened)

1 durable pocket folder of choice for daily papers

8 black dry erase markers

1 pair of headphones (not earbuds) to be used with Chromebooks

GIRLS ONLY-I box gallon size zippered bags

BOYS ONLY-1 box sandwich size zippered bags

GIRLS AND BOYS-1 pair of clean, white-soled, non-slip rubber soled PE shoes to be left at school (Velcro if child cannot tie. No felt bottoms)

1 book bag (zipper closure) big enough for folder and artwork (please no wheels or long handles) — labeled with name

First Grade (no names on any items unless noted)

8 glue sticks

2 dozen plain yellow #2 pencils—sharpened

2 boxes 24 count crayons

2 boxes 8-count washable markers

1 pair pointed scissors with student name on them

1 9 x 12 flat-top clipboard with student name on it 1 regular sized box tissues

1 bottle of glue

2 wide-ruled spiral notebooks-each a different color

3 solid color plain pocket folders (I each of green, blue, yellow) with student name on them

8 fine tip dry erase markers

1 school box (approx. 8 x 5 1/2) — with name on it

1 box of 20 quart size SLIDER zippered bags

2 Highlighters

1 container disinfecting wipes

1 pair of comfortable, over-ear, headphones (not earbuds)

PE shoes —clean, white-soled, non-slip rubber soled PE shoes that tie or Velcro to be left at school—with student name on them. (no felt bottoms)

Second Grade

1 pair scissors pointed

2 boxes 24 count crayons

1 box 8 count washable markers

6 glue sticks

3 boxes PLAIN yellow #2 pencils— sharpened

2 big pink erasers

1 wood ruler (inch and centimeter)

School box (approx. 8” x 5 1/2”)

2 boxes of tissues

2 solid color, plain, pocket folders with prongs (red, blue)

2 packages of 4 dry erase markers—fine tip

2 yellow highlighters

1 pair of comfortable, over the ear headphones, NOT earbuds

PE shoes —clean, white-soled, non-slip rubber soled PE shoes to be left at school (No felt bottoms)

Book bag

BOYS: 1 box of gallon size zippered bags

GIRLS: I box of quart size zippered bags

Swim Suit (girls must have 1 piece) — month of swimming TBA

Third Grade

Pointed scissors

2 glue sticks

4 packages pencils—sharpened

1 poly folder

1 box colored pencils

1 box crayons (24 count)

2 large boxes tissues

Pencil box (8 1/2 X 5 1/2 X 2 1/2)

1 package wide-ruled loose leaf notebook paper

4 dry erase markers

BOYS ONLY: 1 box gallon size baggies

GIRLS ONLY: 1 box quart size baggies

2 pair of earbuds OR headphones

PE shoes —clean, white-soled, non-slip rubber soled PE shoes to be left at school (no felt bottoms)

Fourth Grade

Pencils –24 per student

Dry erase markers –colored- minimum of 2

Ruler—with both inch and centimeter units

Scissors

4 Glue sticks

Crayons

Colored pencils

Markers (optional)

Pocket folders-3 per student

Spiral notebooks-minimum of 3 per student

2 packages of loose leaf paper –wide ruled

2 packages of lined 3” x 5” white notecards

1 pair of earbuds or headphones

Highlighters—any color (minimum of 2)

Tissues—2 boxes per student

Computer mouse (for Chromebook)

Girls-1 box, sandwich-sized zip-lock storage bags

Boys-1 box, gallon or quart sized zip-lock storage bags

PE shoes —clean, white-soled, non-slip rubber soled PE shoes to be left at school (no felt bottoms)

Fifth Grade

3 packages #2 pencils sharpened

2 packages wide-ruled filler paper

1 pair 7” scissors

2 large box tissues

3 wide-ruled spiral notebooks (60 plus pages)

4 plain vinyl or plastic 2-pocket folders

1 pencil box or pouch to hold supplies

1 pair of earbuds with windup case

1 canister of Clorox wipes

PE shoes: clean, white-soled, non-slip rubber soled PE shoes to be left at school (no felt bottoms)

Hickory Center

Kindergarten

1 four-pack black dry-erase markers

18 glue sticks

Box of tissues

8 24-count boxes of crayons

24 plain yellow #2 pencils, sharpened

Child’s scissors (no plastic blade)

One 9”x12” two-pocket folder

School box, plastic, preferably 9”x6”

1 box gallon zip plastic bags (20 or more)

1 box sandwich zip plastic bags (20 or more)

2 8-count classic washable marker sets

1” white 3-ring binder with view

Book bag (large enough to fit a folder into it)

1 box plain pencil-top erasers

Foldable or compact over-the-ear headphones

Gym shoes

First Grade

12 plain yellow #2 pencils, sharpened

1 package pencil-top erasers

3 boxes 24-count crayons

1 pair scissors, pointed

9x12 clipboard

Box of tissues

3 pocket folders

Boys: 1 box of zip plastic bags (sandwich size)

Girls: 1 box of zip plastic bags (gallon size)

1 4-pack dry-erase markets

2 8-count set classic markers, thin or thick

6 glue sticks

2 12-count colored pencils

1 plastic school box, 9”x6”

1” white 3-ring binder

1 package 3x5 unlined index cards

1 composition book

1 pair of compact headphones

1 personal pencil sharpener

Gym shoes

Second Grade

16-count crayons

1 wooden ruler (inches and centimeters)

1 pair of scissors, pointed

24 plain yellow #2 pencils, sharpened

1 canister disinfectant wipes

12 glue sticks

1 plastic school box, 9”x6”

2 boxes of tissues

2 highlighters

Thin washable markers

Colored pencils

2 packages pencil-top erasers

4-pack dry-erase markers

Girls: 1 box zip plastic bags, sandwich size

Boys: 1 box zip plastic bags, gallon size

1 pair earbuds

Gym shoes

Third Grade

Ruler (centimeter and inch)

1 box of 24 crayons

1 box of 12- or 24-county colored pencils

1 9”x6” school supply box

4 highlighters

1 pair scissors, pointed tip

6 glue sticks

6 pocket folders, 1 each of red, blue, green yellow, purple, black

2 boxes tissues

1 box of 12 fine-line markers

2 containers of disinfectant wipes

1 pair of earbuds

24 sharpened pencils

1 4-pack dry-erase markers

Gym shoes

Girls: 1 pack pencil-top erasers

Girls: 1 package wide-ruled filler paper

Girls: 1 box zip plastic bags, gallon size

Boys: 1 12 oz. pump bottle of hand sanitizer

Boys: 1 package 4x6 ruled index cards

Boys: 1 box zip plastic bags, sandwich size

Fourth Grade

1 package #2 or mechanical pencils

4 glue sticks

2 small bottles of glue

Wide-ruled paper

1 box colored pencils

1 pencil zippered bag

2 colored pens

1 large box of tissues

1 pair of earbuds

Ruler (standard and metric)

Handheld pencil sharpener

1 package highlighters

1 pair of 7” scissors

1 two-pocket folder

4-pack dry-erase markers

2 canisters of wipes

3 packages of 3x3 sticky notes

6-pocket expandable file

Gym shoes

Doolin: 1 box quart zip plastic bags

Westhoff: 1 box sandwich zip plastic bags

Chapman: 1 box gallon zip plastic bags

Fifth Grade

1 package of #2 pencils or #2 mechanical pencils

1 handheld pencil sharpener (non-battery operated)

1 box colored pencils

1 4-pack dry-erase markers

2 packages wide-lined filler paper

Ruler (centimeter and inches)

1 pair of 7” scissors

2 glue sticks

1 small bottle of glue

1 zippered pencil bag

200 total 3x5 lined index cards

1 large box of tissues

1 wide-lined spiral notebook (60+ pages)

1 highlighter

Simple calculator

Red, black and blue pen

1 pair of earbuds

Gym shoes

Hickory Center PE Shoes: A clean well fitted non-slip rubber sole is required to be kept at school for PE shoes. Students must be able to effectively tie shoes or they must have Velcro. Please do not buy felt-bottom or slippery-sole shoes as students fall down often when wearing these types.

Huntertown Elementary

Kindergarten

5 boxes 24-count crayons

2- 10pk washable classic markers

2- 10pk thin washable classic markers

1 pkg 12-count colored pencils

24 glue sticks

1 plastic 3 hole punched zippered pencil pouch

3 dozen #2 pencils (sharpened)

2 large boxes of tissues

1-2 pocket fun folder-child’s choice

1 yellow plastic 2-pocket folder

1 orange plastic 3 pronged 2-pocket folder with prongs

1 red plastic 2-pocket folder without prongs

1 green 2-pocket folder with3 prongs

1 — 4 oz. washable glue

3 pkg – (100 ct) 3 x 5 index cards

1 box gallon size bags

1 box sandwich size bags

1 white 1” 3-ring binder with clear view cover

1 black 1” 3-ring binder with clear view cover

1 pair scissors

4 pk black dry erase markers chisel tip, Low Odor

1 pkg “fun” stickers

1 8 color watercolor paint set

Backpack –large enough for full size folders

Gym shoes: Velcro or Bungee only (no ties)

& must be kept at school

Headphones- NO ear buds please

First Grade

1 plastic school box

2 large pink erasers

6 glue sticks, washable, purple, dries clear

1 pair scissors 5” (pointed)

3 boxes, 24-count crayons

4 black dry Erase markers (chisel tip))

2 pkg washable markers (classic colors, wide tip) 10 pack

2 dozen — #2 yellow pencils, sharpened

2 boxes of tissues

1 bottle washable glue

3 — 2 pocket folders: Purple, Orange

1 black 1” 3 Ring binder

2 wide ruled spiral notebook blue, red 70 ct.

Boys: 1 box gallon size bags 20 ct.

Girls: 1 box quart size bags 25ct.

Gym shoes: must stay at school

(Velcro preferred)

Headphones: must stay at school

(No earbuds)

Second Grade

3 Pronged folders

4 boxes 24-count crayons

Scissors 5”

2 pkg Colored pencils 7” sharpened12 pack

12” wooden ruler (inches & centimeters)

2 highlighters, chisel tip

6 — 2-pocket plastic folders:

(red, orange, blue, green, yellow, purple)

6 wide-ruled spiral notebooks 70 ct. blue, red, green, yellow, black, purple

3 dozen #2 pencils (sharpened)

2 boxes of tissues 185 ct.

8 dry Erase markers (Black)

4 oz. glue

2 pkg markers, classic colors, Wide Tip,8/set

8 glue sticks

4 big pink erasers

School box (5”x8”)

1 Canister disinfecting wipes. Bleach Free, Lemon Scent 35ct

1 Sharpener, Pencil and Crayon, Dbl Barrel, Canister

Boys: 1 box of gallon size bags 20 ct.

Girls: 1 box of quart 25 ct.

1 Index cards 3x5 white 100 ct.

Book Bag

Swim suit (girls must have one-piece suit)

Gym shoes: must stay at school

Headphones over the Ear, NO EARBUDS Please and must stay at school

Third Grade

Scissors

2 – 1” view 3-ring Heavy Duty, White

4 glue sticks white washable

4 dry-erase markers chisel tip

5 highlighters, yellow, blue, green, pink, orange

4 pk. Large pink erasers

4 dozen- #2 pencils

4 wide-ruled spiral notebooks 70 ct. blue, red, green

5 2 pocket folders: blue, red, yellow, green, purple

1 2 pocket folder, orange

8 ct box washable markers (classic colors)

24 ct crayons

12 ct colored pencils 7”, sharpened

12” ruler (with inches and centimeters) not Mr. Owen’s class

2 boxes of tissues 185ct.

1 container Disinfectant Wipes 35 ct.

School box (5”x8”) not Mrs. Zimmermann’s class

Scissors 5” Pointed tip

2 Black fine point sharpies

Girls: 3x5 white, ruled index cards

Boys: 1 roll .” Scotch tape w/ dispenser

Gym Shoes: must stay at school, 100%rubber soled only

1 set of ear buds with case or Headphones

No Mechanical Pencils

No Pencil Sharpeners

Fourth Grade

1 pkg washable markers

8 dry erase marker, black

5 WIDE ruled 70ct. spiral notebooks blue, red, green, yellow, purple

1 Composition notebook wide ruled 100 sheets black

1 WIDE ruled loose leaf lined paper100ct

6 – 2 pocket folders

2 rolls Tape 3/4” x 650” w/ dispenser

Scissors 5”

4 oz glue

3 glue sticks washable, white

3 dozen- #2 Pencils

24 ct crayons

1 12ct Colored pencils

1 ink pen medium point, blue

1 box of tissues

1 container Disinfectant Wipes

1 pkg (100 ct) 3x5 lined index cards

1 pkg 3x5 index cards ruled100 ct

1 pkg, (100 ct) Post-it Notes, 3X3

Girls: 1 box quart size plastic zip bags 25ct

Boys: 1 box gallon bags 20 ct.

Swim suit (girls must have one-piece suit)

Gym shoes: must stay at school

Headphones- NO ear buds please

Fifth Grade

Scissors 5” pointed

2 glue sticks, washable

1 box of markers, classic colors, wide Tip 8 ct.

2 boxes of tissues

6 plain 2 pocket folders blue, red, green, yellow, purple, black

1 2 pocket folder, orange

2 dozen- #2 sharpened pencils

1 box 12 ct. colored pencils

4 WIDE ruled spiral notebooks 70 ct. blue, red, green, yellow

2 pkg. WIDE ruled loose leaf lined paper, 100 pk

1 yellow highlighter chisel tip

Disinfecting wipes, 35 ct.

Gym shoes: must stay at school

Headphones/Earbuds

Oak View

Kindergarten

1 red or blue children’s scissors – rounded tip

6 boxes 24 count crayons

3 boxes washable markers primary colors only

2 boxes – 8 count water color paints

25 glue sticks

35 #2 yellow pencils – sharpened (NO designs)

3 boxes facial tissues

1 pkg 3x5 index cards (100 count) NOT LINED

1/2” white clear binder

1 box zipper sandwich bags – all girls only

1 box zipper gallon bags – all boys only

1 pkg stickers (smiley face, great job, apples, etc.)

Gym shoes *see description on back of page

If your child can’t tie shoes, please purchase Velcro

Shoes, not zipper

Bookbag (zipper closure) big enough for a folder and

Chromebook. No bookbag with wheels or suitcase style

NO NAMES PLEASE ON ABOVE ITEMS (except gym shoes)

2 – 5 oz containers of play dough (any color)

1 pump hand sanitizer

Headphones for Chromebook (NO EARBUDS)

First Grade

1 pointed scissors (unpackaged & labeled)

2 boxes 24 count crayons (not neon/sparkly)

1 box washable markers 8 count – thick tip

1 – 12 count pkg colored pencils (SHARPENED) label box

3 chisel tip yellow highlighter

20 #2 yellow pencils sharpened (NO designs)

Gallon size baggies – BOYS

Quart size baggies – GIRLS

10 glue sticks

1 pencil SUPPLY BOX (name on) or pencil pouch, binder size

3 large erasers

3 – wide ruled composition notebook (not spiral)

4 vinyl two pocket folders with 3 ring clasps/prongs (1 green, 1 bold blue, 1 red, 1 yellow)

1 fine tip dry erase markers (6 pack)

1 Bookbag – NO wheels

1 – 8 oz pump bottle of hand sanitizer

2 boxes facial tissues

1 child size headphones (no earbuds)

Gym shoes *see description on back of page

If your child can’t tie shoes, please purchase Velcro shoes, not zipper

Please put your child’s name on ALL items with permanent marker

Second Grade

1 pointed scissors

2 – 12 count colored pencils

1 highlighter

1 Box WASHABLE markers (8 count Thick-Classic colors)

2 – 24 count crayons

12 glue sticks

4 pkgs #2 yellow pencils- SHARPENED, NO designs

1 pencil supply box

1 – 1 inch WHITE VIEW binder

1 pkg of 5 subject 3 hole tabbed dividers

2 composition books – WIDE RULED, no spiral bound

1 pocket folder – NO SIDE POCKETS!

2 pkg (2 per pack) sticky notes

4 Dry Erase markers (FINE POINT)

1 old tube sock for dry erase board

1 – 9 x 12 white dry erase board (NO larger, please)

1 box zipper bags: BOYS – sandwich size/GIRLS – gallon size slider

2 boxes of facial tissues

1 – 12” WOODEN ruler with standard & metric combined

2 large pink erasers

1 Backpack – NO wheels

1 set of ear buds (Please place in a zipper bag with child’s name on bag) NO HEADPHONES

Gym shoes *see description on back of page

Please put your child’s name on ALL items with permanent marker.

*swimsuits (girls will need one piece during swim time later in year)

Third Grade

1 pointed scissors

1 – 24 count crayons

1 – 8 count box markers

12 count colored pencils – sharpened

1 – 12” wood ruler with standard & metric combined

3 pkgs #2 pencils sharpened. NO mechanical pencils

2 large pink erasers

1 pencil zip pouch

3 glue sticks

1 highlighter

2 composition notebooks

1 plain pocket folder

4 – fine dry erase markers

1 – 9 x 12 white dry erase board

1 box gallon size zipper bags

2 boxes of facial tissue

1 child size headphone or earbuds

NO gel pens or Trapper Keepers

Gym shoes *see description on back of page

Please put your child’s name on all items with permanent marker

Fourth Grade

1 – 5” pointed scissors

3 pkgs #2 sharpened pencils

1 box washable markers (classic colors)

1 – 8 count colored pencils

2 red pens

1 yellow highlighter

4 fine tip dry erase markers

1 old tube sock for dry erase board

1 – 9x12 white dry erase board

4 scotch tape dispensers

2 glue sticks

1 – 12” ruler with standard & metric combined

2 pkg filler paper (100 count each) wide ruled

2 single subject spiral wide ruled notebook

2 – 2 pocket folder with “Duotang” prongs in center

1 pkg 8 subject tab dividers with pockets

1 – 1 1/2” Heavy Duty D-ring three ring binder **NO TRAPPER KEEPERS**

1 – 1” three ring binder

1 – 3 hole vinyl notebook pencil keeper (NO pencil boxes)

1 ear buds (Please place in zipper bag with child’s name on bag)

2 boxes of facial tissues

1 composition notebook – wide ruled

1 bottle of anti-bacterial gel-optional

Gym shoes *see description below*

Please put your child’s name on ALL items with permanent marker

*swimsuits (girls will need ONE piece during swim time later in year)

Fifth Grade

1 – 5” scissors

24 — #2 pencils with erasers

1 – 12 count colored pencils

2 RED pens

2 glue sticks

1 yellow highlighter

Simple calculator

2 pkgs filler paper (100 count each) college or wide ruled

1 dry erase marker – fine point

1 pkg 8 subject – 3 hole tabbed dividers

4 single subject spiral notebooks

1 – two pocket folder

2 – 2 pocket folders with “Duotang” prongs in center

1 – 1 ½”Heavy Duty D-ring three ring binder **NO TRAPPER KEEPERS**

1 — ½” three ring binder

1 – 3 hole vinyl notebook pencil keeper (NO pencil boxes)

2 large boxes facial tissues

3x5” lined index cards

1 old tube sock for dry erase board

1 – 9x12” dry erase board

Earbuds or headphones

Gym shoes *see description below

Please put your child’s name on ALL items with permanent marker

Oak View students are required to keep a separate pair of gym shoes at school in their classroom for PE classes. If a student cannot effectively tie shoes so that they stay tied, he/she is required to wear Velcro gym shoes.

Perry Hill

Kindergarten

4 boxes of crayons -24 count

2 boxes of Washable Markers (Primary Colors)

12 pack of glue sticks (instead of the 10 pack)

1 pair blunt tip children’s scissors

1 package #2 pencils (sharpened would be GREAT!)

*1 Two Pocket folders NOT RED

*1 blue Spiral One subject (70 pages-wide ruled) Notebook

*1 red Spiral One subject (70 pages-wide ruled) Notebook

*1 green Spiral One subject (70 pages-wide ruled) Notebook

*1 1-inch 3ring binder- black clear view

8 Black dry erase markers

1 box of Tissues

1 box of gallon freezer zip bags-girls

1 box of sandwich zip bags-boys

*Gym shoes- White/Grey Soles (To be left at school – No felt bottoms)

Socks – One pair (must wear socks to participate in gym)

*Book bag with zipper closure big enough for a folder (No book bags with wheels)

*HEADPHONES with students’ name on them *Please NO Ear Buds*

*PLEASE write names ONLY on Gym Shoes, folders, spiral notebooks, binder, and headphones

Please do NOT put your child’s name on the following:

Crayons, Markers, Glue, Scissors, Pencils, Eraser, Dry Erase Markers are shared supplies

ART: 1- Two pocket plastic folder with prongs

1- Old shirt to wear to class & leave in locker.

First Grade

2 boxes of Crayons — 24 count

20- # 2 Pencils — Sharpened

Pointed Scissors

1 pkg. Cap Pencil Erasers

1 Standard Pink Eraser

1 School Pencil Box (5 x 8 with attached lid)

8 Glue Sticks

2 Packs Washable Markers — 8 count

1 inch ClearView Binder (Any Color)

1 Green Two-Pocket Plastic Folder with prongs

2 Wide-Ruled Spiral Notebooks

2 Boxes of Tissues

4 Black -Dry Erase Markers

1 Low Profile Clipboard

2 Disinfecting Hard Surface Wipes

1 Box Quart Size zip bags

Headphones — No EARBUDS please.

Gym Shoes — White/Grey Soles — To be left at school. Velcro if a child cannot tie please. No felt bottoms.

ART: 1- Two pocket plastic folder with prongs

1- Old shirt to wear to class & leave in locker.

Second Grade

1 boxes Colored Pencils – 12 count

Crayons – 24 count

#2 Pencils SHARPENED Glue Stick (Qty #4)

Fine Dry Erase Markers – 4-8 count

12” & centimeter Wood Ruler Combined

School Box approx.. 5”x 8”

9 X 12 White Dry Erase Board

Spiral Notebooks — 70 Sheet Wide Ruled –

1Red, 1 Yellow, 1 Green, 1 Blue,

( Do NOT label with student’s name)

Tissues (Qty. #2)

Two-Pocket Folders — 1 Red & 1 Yellow, 1

green, (Do NOT label with student’s name)

Washable Markers – 8 count – Classic

Large Pink Erasers (Qty. #2)

5” Scissors

BOYS – Quart size zip bags

GIRLS – Gallon size zip bags

100 Sheet Composition Notebook– wide rule

(Do NOT label with student’s name)

Gym Shoes – White/Grey Soles — To be left at school. NO FELT bottoms. Label with student’s name.

Socks – One pair to be left at school for P.E. Yellow Highlighters (Qty.-#2)

BOYS: Hand Sanitizer—small bottle with pump Do NOT label with student’s name) GIRLS: Sanitizing Wipes Do Not label Swim Shorts for Boys

Swim Full suit for Girls

Ear Buds/Headphones with student’s name

on them.

ART: 1- Two pocket plastic folder with prongs

1- Old shirt to wear to class & leave in locker.

Third Grade

2 boxes White Facial Tissue

12” Plastic Ruler

#2 Pencils (Qty. #24)Restock throughout year.

Crayons –12 pack

Classic Markers–Washable

Colored Pencils –Restock throughout year.

Yellow highlighter

5” Scissors2-Two Pocket Folders –1 Blue, 1 Green

1 –Red plastic 3 prong folder

1 Nylon Zippered Pencil Pouch(NO hard plastic boxes)

3Composition Notebooks

1” 3-ring Binder

Write On Tab dividers –5 pack

Sanitizing wipes

Dry erase board

Dry erase markers –Black –Small pack to be

re-stockedthroughout the year.

Boys: Gallon zip Bags (Qty 1) box

Girls: Quart zipBags (Qty 1) box

Gym Shoes –White/Grey Soles-To be left at

school. NO FELT bottoms

Socks –One pair to be left at school for P.E.

Glue Sticks (Qty 6)

Ear Buds/Headphones with student’s name on them.

ART: 1- Two pocket plastic folder with prongs

1 -Old shirt to wear to class & leave in locker.

Fourth Grade

#2 Pencils (Qty#48)

1 Black permanentmarker

Classic Markers

Colored Pencils –12pack

Yellow highlighter

4 pack dry erase markers (Restock throughout the year.)

1LargeZippered Pencil Pouch (NO pencil boxes)

Wide Ruled Notebook Paper (2 pk)

3-Spiral Notebook

3-Two Pocket Plastic Folders

(1Green, 1Blue, 1Red)

160 count White Facial Tissue (Qty. #3)

1 Sanitizing Wipes

Gym Shoes –White/Grey Soles –To be left at school.NO FELT bottoms

NO Trappers and NO pencil boxes

Boys: Gallon zip bags (Qty 1)box

Girls: Sandwichzip bags (Qty 1)box

200 Lined Index Cards

Clipboard

1 ruler

1 protractor

5” Scissors

Glue Sticks 6pack

1 inch binder

1 set of 4 Tab Binder Dividers

1 Dry erase board

Ear Buds/Headphones with student’s name on them.

ART: 1- Two pocket plastic folder with prongs

1 -Old shirt to wear to class & leave in locker.

Fifth Grade

#2 pencils (Qty. #24)

Markers Classic 8 pack (Qty #1)

12” Standard/Metric Ruler

Colored Pencils sets (Qty-#2 sets)

BallpointPen -Red (Qty #5)

200 Sheets Wide Ruled Notebook Paper

(Qty. #1)

5” Scissors

Wide Ruled, Single Subject Spiral Notebook

(Qty. #6)

Pocket Folder (Qty #4)

Glue Stick (Qty #4)

160 count Facial Tissue (Qty. #2)

Highlighters(Variety Pack) (Qty. #1)

Black permanent marker-(Qty #1)

3 x 5 Lined Index Cards (Qty #300 cards)

4 pack of Post It Notes 2X2

Gym Shoes –White/Grey Soles-To be left at

school.NO FELT bottoms

Socks –One pair to be left at school for P.E.

Sanitizing wipes (Qty.#2)

Dry erase markers Set of 3

Zipped bags:

Boys bring Gallon (Qty. #1box)

Girls bring Quart

Ear Buds/Headphones with student’sname on them.

ART: 1- Two pocket plastic folder with prongs

1 -Old shirt to wear to class & leave in locker.

Carroll Middle School

Sixth Grade

Math: (All Classes)

1 Spiral notebook (wide ruled)

1-Two pocket folder

Calculator –TI 30 XIIS

Reading/Language Arts:

2-Composition notebooks-wide ruled 100 sheets

1-Two-pocket plastic folder w/3 prong fasteners (blue)

Girls – box of sandwich size bags

Boys – Container of disinfecting wipes

1-Pack of multi-colored pens

Science:

1-Composition notebooks – wide ruled 100 sheets

Social Studies

1 Composition notebook- wide ruled 100 sheets

Related Arts

2- Folders

Gym shoes

All Classes (to be used in all classes)

Loose leaf paper (wide ruled)

2- Boxes of tissues

1- Pack (4pk) of multicolored highlighters

1- Bag of individually wrapped candy

1-Two-pocket folder for homework

A pencil bag to contain the following supplies:

Ruler with Metric and Standard Measurements

Scissors

Pens — blue or black

Pencils

1-4 Pack of Dry erase markers (1 used for math)

Personal pencil sharpener

1- Bottle of white multipurpose glue

1 Box of colored pencils

Ear buds/Headphones (to be left at school)

Seventh Grade

Math

1 — Three ring binder with pockets (white, 1”)

1 — Package of dividers

1 — Scientific calculator (TI-30X IIS)

Social Studies

1 -Two-pocket folder

1 -Spiral notebook (red)

English

1- Three ring binder with pockets (blue, 1”)

1 — Package dividers

1- Pack of full sized sticky notes

1 – Index cards (3x5) 100 count

Science

2- Composition books (wide ruled 100 sheets)

Health:

1-Composition book (wide ruled, 100 sheets)

1-2 Pocket folder

Industrial Tech

1-Two-pocket folder

Computer Applications

1 -Two-pocket folder

All Classes (to be used in all classes)

2 boxes of tissues (take to 1st period class)

Packages of loose-leaf paper –used for all core subjects

Pencils and pens (Students need a black, blue, and red pen)

Colored pencils

Highlighters

Glue stick

Index cards (4x6)

Flash Drive (any size)

Scissors

Eraser

Ear buds/Headphones (to be left at school)

Pencil bag

Daily Planner – Highly recommended but optional

Eighth Grade

Algebra & Pre-Algebra

1- Scientific calculator (TI 30 XIIS preferred)

1- 1” three-ring binder with tabs (Mr. Terrell only)

English:

1 pack of (100) lined index cards

1 pack of lined sticky notes-any color

Science:

1- Composition books (wide ruled, 100 sheets)

Industrial Tech

1- Two-pocket folder

Spanish:

1- 1” 3-ring binder & dividers w/ tabs (5-7 min)

Choir:

1-Two pocket folder and loose paper

Band or Jazz Band

Instrument with supplies

General Music and Choir

1- . inch, 3-ring binder

Other items (keep in locker until needed)

1- 1.5’’ binder with 10 tabs (for all classes except math & Spanish)

1- Pencil case with 3 holes that can be placed in binder

1 dz. (minimum) Pencils

1 dz. Pens (including red pens as well)

2 Pkg. loose leaf HEAVY weight paper

Glue (or glue sticks-4)

2- Boxes of tissues (take to your first core class)

Colored pencils (1 box)

Scissors

1-2 highlighters (your choice of color)

1 or 2 sets of headphone/ear bud (any type/size) to be left at school (in computer bag)

Daily Planner – Highly recommended but optional

Maple Creek Middle School

Sixth Grade

1 each folder, 2 pocket/prong

6 each folders, 2 pocket 2-blue/2-red/2-green

1 each composition book, marbel cover, 100 sheet

2 dozen pencils, #2

2 each pen, medium point, red

2 each pen, medium point, black

2 each highlighter-chisel tip 1-orange/1-green

2 each glue sticks

1 pair scissors, 5”, pointed tip

1 set/12 colored pencils, 7” sharpened

2 box facial tissue

2 pk/120 filler paper, wide ruled

1 each earbuds w/case

2 each marker, dry erase, black, chisel tip

1 each binder, 3-ring, 1.5”, view, blue (English)

1 each binder, 3-ring, 1.5”, view, red (math)

1 package dividers, 3-ring, 5-tab, 10 pockets

1 each calculator, T130x IIS, scientific

Seventh Grade

2 each folders, poly, 2 pocket 1-blue/1-red

4 each folders, 2 pocket 1-be1-/rd/1-gn/1-yw

2 dozen pencils, #2

2 each pen, medium point, red

2 each pen, medium point, black

3 each highlighter, yellow, chisel tip w/pkt clip

1 pkg/100 filler paper, wide ruled

2 box facial tissue

1 set-12 colored pencils, 7” sharpened

1 each earbuds w/case

2 each binder, 3-ring, 1” asst colors

2 sets dividers, 3-ring, 5-tab

1 pad/100 stick on notes 3”x 3” yellow

2 pkg/100 index cards, 3”x 5” ruled, white

Eighth Grade

4 each folders, 2 pocket 1-be/1-rd/1-gr/1-yw

2 pkg/100 index cards, 3”x 5”, ruled, white

1 pk/5 highlighter, chisel tip, yw/be/gn/pk/or

2 dozen pencils, #2

5 pkg/100 filler paper, wide ruled

2 box facial tissue

1 each earbuds w/case

4 each binder, 3-ring, 1” asst colors

4 set dividers, 3-ring, 5-tab

2 pad/100 stick on notes, 3”x 3”, yellow

1 set/12 colored pencils, 7” sharpened

