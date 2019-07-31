Arcola Elementary
Kindergarten (no names on the items except gym shoes and book bag)
1 watercolor paint set (8 colors)
1 pair of children’s scissors
2 boxes 24-count crayons
3 boxes 8-count crayons (no jumbo size please)
9 large purple glue sticks (no small glue sticks please)
1 box of washable classic markers
1 1.5” 3-ring binder (white only with clear view front)
24 #2 pencils (sharpened, American-made only)
1 durable two-pocket plastic folder, red
1 durable two-pocket folder with prongs, solid color
1 wide-ruled composition notebook
2 wide-ruled spiral-bound notebooks
1 box of tissues
1 set of head phones (over the ears)
1 package of black dry-erase markers
1 box of gallon-size plastic bags
Gym shoes — white/non-marking soles only. Shoes will be kept at school. Velcro if child cannot tie. Label with name.
1 pair of socks to be left at school for P.E. class. Label with name.
Book bag — please make sure your child has a book bag (zipper closure) big enough for a folder and artwork to carry school papers. Due to limited space and safety, no book bags with wheels or long handles. Label with name.
Each child will be asked to pay $10 for a kindergarten T-shirt. You may pay cash or check, payable to Arcola School. Please send money in an envelope marked “Kdg. T-Shirt” no later than Aug. 23. Please do not add to the book fees you’ll pay at registration, it will need to be a separate check.
First grade
2 boxes of tissues
4 large erasers
2 boxes 8-12 count classic color markers
Gym shoes, white soles only (please print your child’s name on these)
36 #2 American-made pencils
2 pair scissors
4 boxes 24-county crayons
1 wide-ruled composition notebook
1 zippered pencil pouch (three-hole punch)
2 containers sanitizing wipes
1 watercolor paint set
30 glue sticks
4 8 oz. bottles of glue
2 packages stickers of your choice
Book bag
1 plastic art box
4 dry-erase markers
1 white, clear-view, 3-ring binder 1”
1 yellow two-pocket folder
1 wide-ruled spiral notebook
1 set of headphones (over the ears)
Boys: 2 boxes plastic baggies, gallon size
Girls: 2 boxes plastic baggies, quart size
Second grade
4 glue sticks
1 box tissues
6 two-pocket plastic folders, one of each red, blue, green, orange, yellow, purple
36 #2 pencils, sharpened
1 box 8-12 count classic washable markers
4 dry-erase markers
1 package of stickers, your choice
Book bag
1 set of headphones
1 pair of scissors
2 packages pencil-top erasers
1 plastic art box
2 boxes 24-count crayons
2 wide-ruled spiral notebooks
2 wide-ruled composition books
2 highlighters
Gym shoes, white soles only
1 package 3x3 sticky notes
Girls: one-piece swimsuit
Boys: swimsuit with an interior lining
Third grade
1 red two-pocket folder
1 green two-pocket folder
Gym shoes, white soles
2 highlighters
1 centimeter/inch ruler (no bendable rulers)
1 box of 24-count crayons
2 boxes of tissues
1 clear-view 3-ring binder 1” (any color)
8 glue sticks
1 wide-ruled composition book
1 package 4-count colored pencils
1 set earbuds or headphones
24 #2 sharpened pencils (no mechanical pencils)
Book bag
1 pack of wide-ruled filler notebook paper
Medium size school box
2 boxes 8-count colored pencils
Scissors
2 large white erasers
2 packages 8-count, fine-tip dry-erase markers
1 clean sock for white board use
1 package 3x3 sticky notes
Girls: 1 box plastic baggies, quart size
Boys: 1 box plastic baggies, gallon size
Fourth grade
1 box tissues
3 packs wide-ruled filler notebook paper
24 pencils
Book bag
1 box 8-12 count colored pencils
1 centimeter/inch ruler
8 glue sticks
2 highlighters
4 fine-tip dry-erase markers
1 five-subject notebook
6 wide-ruled composition books (no spirals)
1 three-ring binder 2”
1 set of ear buds
2 rolls of tape in a disposable dispenser
2 packs of 3x3 sticky notes
gym shoes, white soles only
Scissors
1 larger eraser
1 box 24-count crayons
1 package 4x6 index cards
2 red pens
2 blue pens
1 clean sock for whiteboard use
1 container of sanitizing wipes
1 protractor
1 bottle of liquid glue
Girls: one-piece swimsuit
Girls: 1 box plastic baggies, quart size
Boys: swimsuit with interior lining
Boys: 1 box plastic baggies, gallon size
Fifth grade
4 glue sticks
1 box 24-count crayons
1 box 8-12 count washable markers
2 boxes tissues
1 pack wide-ruled filler notebook paper
7 perforated edge notebooks (70-page wide-ruled)
4 different colored highlighters
3 packages 3x3 sticky notes
1 clean sock for whiteboard
2 wide-ruled composition notebooks
8-count package of dry-erase markets
1 centimeter/inch ruler
Scissors
1 box 8-12 count colored pencils
2 black or blue pens
Gym shoes, white soles only
1 large eraser
12 #2 pencils
5 two-pocket folder, 3-hole punch, solid colors
1 white, clear-view, 3-ring binder 2”
1 set of ear buds
Girls: 1 box plastic baggies, quart size
Boys: 1 box plastic baggies, gallon size
Cedar Canyon
Kindergarten
1 Each Hand Sanitizer, Pump
1 Pkg. Stickers — Assortment
1 Each Headphones – On-Ear
1 Each Binder, 3-Ring, Heavy Duty, View, 1”, White
1 Each Binder, 3-Ring, Heavy Duty, View, ½”, white
3 Each Folder, Poly, 2 Pocket, w/Prong (2 Blue, 1 Green)
1 Each Glue, School, Washable, 4 oz. White
2 Box Storage Bags, Economy Zip, Quart
1 Box Storage Bags, Economy Zip, Gallon
1 Pair Scissors, “For Kids”, 5” Blunt Tip
6 Boxes Crayons, 24/Box
20 Each Glue Sticks, washable, purple, dries clear
1 Dz Pencils, #2, Sharpened
2 Set Markers, Washable, Classic Colors, Wide Tip, 8/Set
1 Set Watercolor Paint Set w/brush, 8 Count
2 Each Marker, Dry Erase, Fine Tip, Low Odor, Black
1 Box Facial Tissues
1 Each Composition Books, Marble Cover, Wide Ruled, 100 Sheets, Black
First Grade
36 — #2 pencils w/ erasers, sharpened (yellow only)
1- pair of headphones – On-Ear
1-3 pack, Notebooks, Spiral, Wide Ruled, 70ct, blue/red/green
8-Dry Erase Markers, Chisel Tip, Black, Low Odor
3-Boxes Crayons (24 pack)
1-Scissors, “For Kids” 5” Pointed Tip
1-Pencil Box (child’s name marked), plastic, 8” x 5”
1-White 1”, 3 ring binder w/ clear view pocket front, heavy duty
3- 2 pocket, poly folders, 3 hole (1red, 1 green, 1 yellow)
1- Clipboard, letter size 12”x8.5” (child’s name marked)
15- Glue sticks, washable, purple, dries clear
2- boxes of storage bags – (1 quart) (1 gallon)
1- box facial tissues
1- composition books, marble cover, black, wide, 100 sheets
Second Grade
2- boxes of storage bags (1 sandwich) & (1- gallon or quart)
48- #2 pencils w/ erasers, sharpened, yellow
3- 24 count box of crayons, tuck box
1-10ct. box Classic Colors washable markers (wide tip)
4- glue sticks, washable, purple, dries clear, .21 oz
1- Scissors, pointed, 5”
2- pkgs. dry erase markers (4ct.), chisel tip, low odor, black
1- 12 inch/cm ruler, with center holes
1- pencil box, plastic, 8” x 5”
3- Spiral notebooks, wide ruled, 70ct (1-red, 1-blue, 1-green)
2- Boxes of tissues, 200 count
2- Large pink erasers
2- Highlighters, Yellow, chisel tip, pocket clip
1- Black — 1”, 3 ring binder w/ clear view pocket front, heavy duty
5- poly, 2-pocket, 3 hole, folders (1yellow, 1 red, 1 green, 1 blue, 1 orange)
With prongs
1- composition books, marble, black, wide ruled, 100 sheet 1 – headphones/earbuds
Third grade
1-set, colored pencils, 7”, sharpened, 12 ct.
1-eraser, large, pink
1- box crayons, tuck box, 16 ct.
2- glue sticks, washable, white, .26 oz
1- box of 4 dry erase markers, chisel tip, low odor, assorted colors
1- storage bags: Gallon 15 ct (girls)/Quart 25ct.(boys)
2- Boxes of facial tissue, 200 count
36- #2 sharpened pencils, yellow only
1- 2pk Spiral notebooks, one subject, wide ruled, perforated, 70 count
(red/blue)
2- Composition notebooks, marble cover, black, 100 sheet
1-2 pocket folder w/prongs
1- Pencil box, plastic 8” x 5”
1- 4oz. glue, washable, white
1- Yellow highlighter, chisel tip, with pocket clip
1- Pair Pointed scissors (7”)
4- 2 pocket folders (1 green, 1 red, 1 yellow, 1 blue), no prongs
1 – headphones/earbuds
Fourth Grade
1-Binder, 3-Ring, 1”
1-pencil case, fabric or vinyl, 11” x 6”
1-Wipes, Disinfect, Bleach Free, Canister, 35 Ct.
3 — Spiral notebooks, one subject, wide ruled, perforated, 70 count
(red/blue/yellow)
1 – storage bags, zip closure – gallon (girls) quart (boys)
1 – hand sanitizer
36 –#2 wood pencils, sharpened
8 – glue sticks, white, washable, .26 oz
1 – set markers, 8 count, washable, classic colors, fine tip
1- colored pencils, 7”, sharpened, 8/set
2-pair scissors, 5”, pointed tip
8-dry erase markers, chisel tip, low odor, black
1-composition books, marble cover, black, wide, 100 sheets
12- eraser caps
2-boxes facial tissues, 200 count
1 – headphones/earbuds
Fifth Grade
1 – index cards 3” x 5”, ruled, 100 pack, white
3 – dozen #2 pencils, sharpened
1 – tape dispenser w/3/4” invisible tape
1 – pkg. colored pencils, 7” sharpened, 24 count
1 – Permanent marker, fine point, black
1 – pkg. markers, washable, classic colors, fine tip, 10 count
4 – dry erase markers, fine tip, low odor, black
1 – pkg. filler paper, wide rule, 10.5” x 8”, 100 count
1 – 3-ring binder, heavy duty, view, 1”, white
1 – 3-ring binder, heavy duty, view, 1”, black
1 – set poly, double sided, dividers with pockets (16), 3 ring, 8 tab, 11” x 8.5”
1 – scissors, 7”, pointed tip
1 – folder, 2 pocket (purple)
1 – Glue, washable, 4 oz, white
6 – glue sticks, washable, .26 oz, purple, dries clear
1 – pencil box, plastic, 8” x 5”
1 — pencil case, fabric, 10 x 7, 3 hole grommet, mesh front
2 – highlighters, chisel tip (1 blue, 1 pink)
2 – boxes facial tissue, 200 count
3 – composition book, marble cover, black, wide ruled, 100 sheets
1 – storage bags, zip closure: quart size OR gallon size
1 disinfecting wipes 35ct.
1 – headphones/earbuds
All Cedar Canyon students will be participating in Physical Education classes. Students are required to keep a separate pair of gym shoes in their classroom or locker to change into before they go to Physical Education class. Please be mindful of the following requirements for gym shoes. Shoes do not have to be brand new. Shoes must fit. (Shoes that are too big or too small are unsafe.) Shoes should be “non-marking”. For your student’s safety, please avoid shoes with foam or fabric bottoms as they are extremely dangerous on wood floors. Shoes should only be worn in Physical Education Class. If your child cannot tie shoes, please purchase Velcro (no-tie) shoes. If you have any questions, please contact Mrs. Cobbs at 637-6101.
Eel River
Kindergarten (No names on any items unless noted)
1 pair of children’s scissors, 5” blunt tip
4 boxes of 24 count crayons
12 large glue sticks, washable, purple
2 boxes of tissues
2 boxes of classic color washable markers
2 packages #2 pencils (sharpened)
1 durable pocket folder of choice for daily papers
8 black dry erase markers
1 pair of headphones (not earbuds) to be used with Chromebooks
GIRLS ONLY-I box gallon size zippered bags
BOYS ONLY-1 box sandwich size zippered bags
GIRLS AND BOYS-1 pair of clean, white-soled, non-slip rubber soled PE shoes to be left at school (Velcro if child cannot tie. No felt bottoms)
1 book bag (zipper closure) big enough for folder and artwork (please no wheels or long handles) — labeled with name
First Grade (no names on any items unless noted)
8 glue sticks
2 dozen plain yellow #2 pencils—sharpened
2 boxes 24 count crayons
2 boxes 8-count washable markers
1 pair pointed scissors with student name on them
1 9 x 12 flat-top clipboard with student name on it 1 regular sized box tissues
1 bottle of glue
2 wide-ruled spiral notebooks-each a different color
3 solid color plain pocket folders (I each of green, blue, yellow) with student name on them
8 fine tip dry erase markers
1 school box (approx. 8 x 5 1/2) — with name on it
1 box of 20 quart size SLIDER zippered bags
2 Highlighters
1 container disinfecting wipes
1 pair of comfortable, over-ear, headphones (not earbuds)
PE shoes —clean, white-soled, non-slip rubber soled PE shoes that tie or Velcro to be left at school—with student name on them. (no felt bottoms)
Second Grade
1 pair scissors pointed
2 boxes 24 count crayons
1 box 8 count washable markers
6 glue sticks
3 boxes PLAIN yellow #2 pencils— sharpened
2 big pink erasers
1 wood ruler (inch and centimeter)
School box (approx. 8” x 5 1/2”)
2 boxes of tissues
2 solid color, plain, pocket folders with prongs (red, blue)
2 packages of 4 dry erase markers—fine tip
2 yellow highlighters
1 pair of comfortable, over the ear headphones, NOT earbuds
PE shoes —clean, white-soled, non-slip rubber soled PE shoes to be left at school (No felt bottoms)
Book bag
BOYS: 1 box of gallon size zippered bags
GIRLS: I box of quart size zippered bags
Swim Suit (girls must have 1 piece) — month of swimming TBA
Third Grade
Pointed scissors
2 glue sticks
4 packages pencils—sharpened
1 poly folder
1 box colored pencils
1 box crayons (24 count)
2 large boxes tissues
Pencil box (8 1/2 X 5 1/2 X 2 1/2)
1 package wide-ruled loose leaf notebook paper
4 dry erase markers
BOYS ONLY: 1 box gallon size baggies
GIRLS ONLY: 1 box quart size baggies
2 pair of earbuds OR headphones
PE shoes —clean, white-soled, non-slip rubber soled PE shoes to be left at school (no felt bottoms)
Fourth Grade
Pencils –24 per student
Dry erase markers –colored- minimum of 2
Ruler—with both inch and centimeter units
Scissors
4 Glue sticks
Crayons
Colored pencils
Markers (optional)
Pocket folders-3 per student
Spiral notebooks-minimum of 3 per student
2 packages of loose leaf paper –wide ruled
2 packages of lined 3” x 5” white notecards
1 pair of earbuds or headphones
Highlighters—any color (minimum of 2)
Tissues—2 boxes per student
Computer mouse (for Chromebook)
Girls-1 box, sandwich-sized zip-lock storage bags
Boys-1 box, gallon or quart sized zip-lock storage bags
PE shoes —clean, white-soled, non-slip rubber soled PE shoes to be left at school (no felt bottoms)
Fifth Grade
3 packages #2 pencils sharpened
2 packages wide-ruled filler paper
1 pair 7” scissors
2 large box tissues
3 wide-ruled spiral notebooks (60 plus pages)
4 plain vinyl or plastic 2-pocket folders
1 pencil box or pouch to hold supplies
1 pair of earbuds with windup case
1 canister of Clorox wipes
PE shoes: clean, white-soled, non-slip rubber soled PE shoes to be left at school (no felt bottoms)
Hickory Center
Kindergarten
1 four-pack black dry-erase markers
18 glue sticks
Box of tissues
8 24-count boxes of crayons
24 plain yellow #2 pencils, sharpened
Child’s scissors (no plastic blade)
One 9”x12” two-pocket folder
School box, plastic, preferably 9”x6”
1 box gallon zip plastic bags (20 or more)
1 box sandwich zip plastic bags (20 or more)
2 8-count classic washable marker sets
1” white 3-ring binder with view
Book bag (large enough to fit a folder into it)
1 box plain pencil-top erasers
Foldable or compact over-the-ear headphones
Gym shoes
First Grade
12 plain yellow #2 pencils, sharpened
1 package pencil-top erasers
3 boxes 24-count crayons
1 pair scissors, pointed
9x12 clipboard
Box of tissues
3 pocket folders
Boys: 1 box of zip plastic bags (sandwich size)
Girls: 1 box of zip plastic bags (gallon size)
1 4-pack dry-erase markets
2 8-count set classic markers, thin or thick
6 glue sticks
2 12-count colored pencils
1 plastic school box, 9”x6”
1” white 3-ring binder
1 package 3x5 unlined index cards
1 composition book
1 pair of compact headphones
1 personal pencil sharpener
Gym shoes
Second Grade
16-count crayons
1 wooden ruler (inches and centimeters)
1 pair of scissors, pointed
24 plain yellow #2 pencils, sharpened
1 canister disinfectant wipes
12 glue sticks
1 plastic school box, 9”x6”
2 boxes of tissues
2 highlighters
Thin washable markers
Colored pencils
2 packages pencil-top erasers
4-pack dry-erase markers
Girls: 1 box zip plastic bags, sandwich size
Boys: 1 box zip plastic bags, gallon size
1 pair earbuds
Gym shoes
Third Grade
Ruler (centimeter and inch)
1 box of 24 crayons
1 box of 12- or 24-county colored pencils
1 9”x6” school supply box
4 highlighters
1 pair scissors, pointed tip
6 glue sticks
6 pocket folders, 1 each of red, blue, green yellow, purple, black
2 boxes tissues
1 box of 12 fine-line markers
2 containers of disinfectant wipes
1 pair of earbuds
24 sharpened pencils
1 4-pack dry-erase markers
Gym shoes
Girls: 1 pack pencil-top erasers
Girls: 1 package wide-ruled filler paper
Girls: 1 box zip plastic bags, gallon size
Boys: 1 12 oz. pump bottle of hand sanitizer
Boys: 1 package 4x6 ruled index cards
Boys: 1 box zip plastic bags, sandwich size
Fourth Grade
1 package #2 or mechanical pencils
4 glue sticks
2 small bottles of glue
Wide-ruled paper
1 box colored pencils
1 pencil zippered bag
2 colored pens
1 large box of tissues
1 pair of earbuds
Ruler (standard and metric)
Handheld pencil sharpener
1 package highlighters
1 pair of 7” scissors
1 two-pocket folder
4-pack dry-erase markers
2 canisters of wipes
3 packages of 3x3 sticky notes
6-pocket expandable file
Gym shoes
Doolin: 1 box quart zip plastic bags
Westhoff: 1 box sandwich zip plastic bags
Chapman: 1 box gallon zip plastic bags
Fifth Grade
1 package of #2 pencils or #2 mechanical pencils
1 handheld pencil sharpener (non-battery operated)
1 box colored pencils
1 4-pack dry-erase markers
2 packages wide-lined filler paper
Ruler (centimeter and inches)
1 pair of 7” scissors
2 glue sticks
1 small bottle of glue
1 zippered pencil bag
200 total 3x5 lined index cards
1 large box of tissues
1 wide-lined spiral notebook (60+ pages)
1 highlighter
Simple calculator
Red, black and blue pen
1 pair of earbuds
Gym shoes
Hickory Center PE Shoes: A clean well fitted non-slip rubber sole is required to be kept at school for PE shoes. Students must be able to effectively tie shoes or they must have Velcro. Please do not buy felt-bottom or slippery-sole shoes as students fall down often when wearing these types.
Huntertown Elementary
Kindergarten
5 boxes 24-count crayons
2- 10pk washable classic markers
2- 10pk thin washable classic markers
1 pkg 12-count colored pencils
24 glue sticks
1 plastic 3 hole punched zippered pencil pouch
3 dozen #2 pencils (sharpened)
2 large boxes of tissues
1-2 pocket fun folder-child’s choice
1 yellow plastic 2-pocket folder
1 orange plastic 3 pronged 2-pocket folder with prongs
1 red plastic 2-pocket folder without prongs
1 green 2-pocket folder with3 prongs
1 — 4 oz. washable glue
3 pkg – (100 ct) 3 x 5 index cards
1 box gallon size bags
1 box sandwich size bags
1 white 1” 3-ring binder with clear view cover
1 black 1” 3-ring binder with clear view cover
1 pair scissors
4 pk black dry erase markers chisel tip, Low Odor
1 pkg “fun” stickers
1 8 color watercolor paint set
Backpack –large enough for full size folders
Gym shoes: Velcro or Bungee only (no ties)
& must be kept at school
Headphones- NO ear buds please
First Grade
1 plastic school box
2 large pink erasers
6 glue sticks, washable, purple, dries clear
1 pair scissors 5” (pointed)
3 boxes, 24-count crayons
4 black dry Erase markers (chisel tip))
2 pkg washable markers (classic colors, wide tip) 10 pack
2 dozen — #2 yellow pencils, sharpened
2 boxes of tissues
1 bottle washable glue
3 — 2 pocket folders: Purple, Orange
1 black 1” 3 Ring binder
2 wide ruled spiral notebook blue, red 70 ct.
Boys: 1 box gallon size bags 20 ct.
Girls: 1 box quart size bags 25ct.
Gym shoes: must stay at school
(Velcro preferred)
Headphones: must stay at school
(No earbuds)
Second Grade
3 Pronged folders
4 boxes 24-count crayons
Scissors 5”
2 pkg Colored pencils 7” sharpened12 pack
12” wooden ruler (inches & centimeters)
2 highlighters, chisel tip
6 — 2-pocket plastic folders:
(red, orange, blue, green, yellow, purple)
6 wide-ruled spiral notebooks 70 ct. blue, red, green, yellow, black, purple
3 dozen #2 pencils (sharpened)
2 boxes of tissues 185 ct.
8 dry Erase markers (Black)
4 oz. glue
2 pkg markers, classic colors, Wide Tip,8/set
8 glue sticks
4 big pink erasers
School box (5”x8”)
1 Canister disinfecting wipes. Bleach Free, Lemon Scent 35ct
1 Sharpener, Pencil and Crayon, Dbl Barrel, Canister
Boys: 1 box of gallon size bags 20 ct.
Girls: 1 box of quart 25 ct.
1 Index cards 3x5 white 100 ct.
Book Bag
Swim suit (girls must have one-piece suit)
Gym shoes: must stay at school
Headphones over the Ear, NO EARBUDS Please and must stay at school
Third Grade
Scissors
2 – 1” view 3-ring Heavy Duty, White
4 glue sticks white washable
4 dry-erase markers chisel tip
5 highlighters, yellow, blue, green, pink, orange
4 pk. Large pink erasers
4 dozen- #2 pencils
4 wide-ruled spiral notebooks 70 ct. blue, red, green
5 2 pocket folders: blue, red, yellow, green, purple
1 2 pocket folder, orange
8 ct box washable markers (classic colors)
24 ct crayons
12 ct colored pencils 7”, sharpened
12” ruler (with inches and centimeters) not Mr. Owen’s class
2 boxes of tissues 185ct.
1 container Disinfectant Wipes 35 ct.
School box (5”x8”) not Mrs. Zimmermann’s class
Scissors 5” Pointed tip
2 Black fine point sharpies
Girls: 3x5 white, ruled index cards
Boys: 1 roll .” Scotch tape w/ dispenser
Gym Shoes: must stay at school, 100%rubber soled only
1 set of ear buds with case or Headphones
No Mechanical Pencils
No Pencil Sharpeners
Fourth Grade
1 pkg washable markers
8 dry erase marker, black
5 WIDE ruled 70ct. spiral notebooks blue, red, green, yellow, purple
1 Composition notebook wide ruled 100 sheets black
1 WIDE ruled loose leaf lined paper100ct
6 – 2 pocket folders
2 rolls Tape 3/4” x 650” w/ dispenser
Scissors 5”
4 oz glue
3 glue sticks washable, white
3 dozen- #2 Pencils
24 ct crayons
1 12ct Colored pencils
1 ink pen medium point, blue
1 box of tissues
1 container Disinfectant Wipes
1 pkg (100 ct) 3x5 lined index cards
1 pkg 3x5 index cards ruled100 ct
1 pkg, (100 ct) Post-it Notes, 3X3
Girls: 1 box quart size plastic zip bags 25ct
Boys: 1 box gallon bags 20 ct.
Swim suit (girls must have one-piece suit)
Gym shoes: must stay at school
Headphones- NO ear buds please
Fifth Grade
Scissors 5” pointed
2 glue sticks, washable
1 box of markers, classic colors, wide Tip 8 ct.
2 boxes of tissues
6 plain 2 pocket folders blue, red, green, yellow, purple, black
1 2 pocket folder, orange
2 dozen- #2 sharpened pencils
1 box 12 ct. colored pencils
4 WIDE ruled spiral notebooks 70 ct. blue, red, green, yellow
2 pkg. WIDE ruled loose leaf lined paper, 100 pk
1 yellow highlighter chisel tip
Disinfecting wipes, 35 ct.
Gym shoes: must stay at school
Headphones/Earbuds
Oak View
Kindergarten
1 red or blue children’s scissors – rounded tip
6 boxes 24 count crayons
3 boxes washable markers primary colors only
2 boxes – 8 count water color paints
25 glue sticks
35 #2 yellow pencils – sharpened (NO designs)
3 boxes facial tissues
1 pkg 3x5 index cards (100 count) NOT LINED
1/2” white clear binder
1 box zipper sandwich bags – all girls only
1 box zipper gallon bags – all boys only
1 pkg stickers (smiley face, great job, apples, etc.)
Gym shoes *see description on back of page
If your child can’t tie shoes, please purchase Velcro
Shoes, not zipper
Bookbag (zipper closure) big enough for a folder and
Chromebook. No bookbag with wheels or suitcase style
NO NAMES PLEASE ON ABOVE ITEMS (except gym shoes)
2 – 5 oz containers of play dough (any color)
1 pump hand sanitizer
Headphones for Chromebook (NO EARBUDS)
First Grade
1 pointed scissors (unpackaged & labeled)
2 boxes 24 count crayons (not neon/sparkly)
1 box washable markers 8 count – thick tip
1 – 12 count pkg colored pencils (SHARPENED) label box
3 chisel tip yellow highlighter
20 #2 yellow pencils sharpened (NO designs)
Gallon size baggies – BOYS
Quart size baggies – GIRLS
10 glue sticks
1 pencil SUPPLY BOX (name on) or pencil pouch, binder size
3 large erasers
3 – wide ruled composition notebook (not spiral)
4 vinyl two pocket folders with 3 ring clasps/prongs (1 green, 1 bold blue, 1 red, 1 yellow)
1 fine tip dry erase markers (6 pack)
1 Bookbag – NO wheels
1 – 8 oz pump bottle of hand sanitizer
2 boxes facial tissues
1 child size headphones (no earbuds)
Gym shoes *see description on back of page
If your child can’t tie shoes, please purchase Velcro shoes, not zipper
Please put your child’s name on ALL items with permanent marker
Second Grade
1 pointed scissors
2 – 12 count colored pencils
1 highlighter
1 Box WASHABLE markers (8 count Thick-Classic colors)
2 – 24 count crayons
12 glue sticks
4 pkgs #2 yellow pencils- SHARPENED, NO designs
1 pencil supply box
1 – 1 inch WHITE VIEW binder
1 pkg of 5 subject 3 hole tabbed dividers
2 composition books – WIDE RULED, no spiral bound
1 pocket folder – NO SIDE POCKETS!
2 pkg (2 per pack) sticky notes
4 Dry Erase markers (FINE POINT)
1 old tube sock for dry erase board
1 – 9 x 12 white dry erase board (NO larger, please)
1 box zipper bags: BOYS – sandwich size/GIRLS – gallon size slider
2 boxes of facial tissues
1 – 12” WOODEN ruler with standard & metric combined
2 large pink erasers
1 Backpack – NO wheels
1 set of ear buds (Please place in a zipper bag with child’s name on bag) NO HEADPHONES
Gym shoes *see description on back of page
Please put your child’s name on ALL items with permanent marker.
*swimsuits (girls will need one piece during swim time later in year)
Third Grade
1 pointed scissors
1 – 24 count crayons
1 – 8 count box markers
12 count colored pencils – sharpened
1 – 12” wood ruler with standard & metric combined
3 pkgs #2 pencils sharpened. NO mechanical pencils
2 large pink erasers
1 pencil zip pouch
3 glue sticks
1 highlighter
2 composition notebooks
1 plain pocket folder
4 – fine dry erase markers
1 – 9 x 12 white dry erase board
1 box gallon size zipper bags
2 boxes of facial tissue
1 child size headphone or earbuds
NO gel pens or Trapper Keepers
Gym shoes *see description on back of page
Please put your child’s name on all items with permanent marker
Fourth Grade
1 – 5” pointed scissors
3 pkgs #2 sharpened pencils
1 box washable markers (classic colors)
1 – 8 count colored pencils
2 red pens
1 yellow highlighter
4 fine tip dry erase markers
1 old tube sock for dry erase board
1 – 9x12 white dry erase board
4 scotch tape dispensers
2 glue sticks
1 – 12” ruler with standard & metric combined
2 pkg filler paper (100 count each) wide ruled
2 single subject spiral wide ruled notebook
2 – 2 pocket folder with “Duotang” prongs in center
1 pkg 8 subject tab dividers with pockets
1 – 1 1/2” Heavy Duty D-ring three ring binder **NO TRAPPER KEEPERS**
1 – 1” three ring binder
1 – 3 hole vinyl notebook pencil keeper (NO pencil boxes)
1 ear buds (Please place in zipper bag with child’s name on bag)
2 boxes of facial tissues
1 composition notebook – wide ruled
1 bottle of anti-bacterial gel-optional
Gym shoes *see description below*
Please put your child’s name on ALL items with permanent marker
*swimsuits (girls will need ONE piece during swim time later in year)
Fifth Grade
1 – 5” scissors
24 — #2 pencils with erasers
1 – 12 count colored pencils
2 RED pens
2 glue sticks
1 yellow highlighter
Simple calculator
2 pkgs filler paper (100 count each) college or wide ruled
1 dry erase marker – fine point
1 pkg 8 subject – 3 hole tabbed dividers
4 single subject spiral notebooks
1 – two pocket folder
2 – 2 pocket folders with “Duotang” prongs in center
1 – 1 ½”Heavy Duty D-ring three ring binder **NO TRAPPER KEEPERS**
1 — ½” three ring binder
1 – 3 hole vinyl notebook pencil keeper (NO pencil boxes)
2 large boxes facial tissues
3x5” lined index cards
1 old tube sock for dry erase board
1 – 9x12” dry erase board
Earbuds or headphones
Gym shoes *see description below
Please put your child’s name on ALL items with permanent marker
Oak View students are required to keep a separate pair of gym shoes at school in their classroom for PE classes. If a student cannot effectively tie shoes so that they stay tied, he/she is required to wear Velcro gym shoes.
Perry Hill
Kindergarten
4 boxes of crayons -24 count
2 boxes of Washable Markers (Primary Colors)
12 pack of glue sticks (instead of the 10 pack)
1 pair blunt tip children’s scissors
1 package #2 pencils (sharpened would be GREAT!)
*1 Two Pocket folders NOT RED
*1 blue Spiral One subject (70 pages-wide ruled) Notebook
*1 red Spiral One subject (70 pages-wide ruled) Notebook
*1 green Spiral One subject (70 pages-wide ruled) Notebook
*1 1-inch 3ring binder- black clear view
8 Black dry erase markers
1 box of Tissues
1 box of gallon freezer zip bags-girls
1 box of sandwich zip bags-boys
*Gym shoes- White/Grey Soles (To be left at school – No felt bottoms)
Socks – One pair (must wear socks to participate in gym)
*Book bag with zipper closure big enough for a folder (No book bags with wheels)
*HEADPHONES with students’ name on them *Please NO Ear Buds*
*PLEASE write names ONLY on Gym Shoes, folders, spiral notebooks, binder, and headphones
Please do NOT put your child’s name on the following:
Crayons, Markers, Glue, Scissors, Pencils, Eraser, Dry Erase Markers are shared supplies
ART: 1- Two pocket plastic folder with prongs
1- Old shirt to wear to class & leave in locker.
First Grade
2 boxes of Crayons — 24 count
20- # 2 Pencils — Sharpened
Pointed Scissors
1 pkg. Cap Pencil Erasers
1 Standard Pink Eraser
1 School Pencil Box (5 x 8 with attached lid)
8 Glue Sticks
2 Packs Washable Markers — 8 count
1 inch ClearView Binder (Any Color)
1 Green Two-Pocket Plastic Folder with prongs
2 Wide-Ruled Spiral Notebooks
2 Boxes of Tissues
4 Black -Dry Erase Markers
1 Low Profile Clipboard
2 Disinfecting Hard Surface Wipes
1 Box Quart Size zip bags
Headphones — No EARBUDS please.
Gym Shoes — White/Grey Soles — To be left at school. Velcro if a child cannot tie please. No felt bottoms.
ART: 1- Two pocket plastic folder with prongs
1- Old shirt to wear to class & leave in locker.
Second Grade
1 boxes Colored Pencils – 12 count
Crayons – 24 count
#2 Pencils SHARPENED Glue Stick (Qty #4)
Fine Dry Erase Markers – 4-8 count
12” & centimeter Wood Ruler Combined
School Box approx.. 5”x 8”
9 X 12 White Dry Erase Board
Spiral Notebooks — 70 Sheet Wide Ruled –
1Red, 1 Yellow, 1 Green, 1 Blue,
( Do NOT label with student’s name)
Tissues (Qty. #2)
Two-Pocket Folders — 1 Red & 1 Yellow, 1
green, (Do NOT label with student’s name)
Washable Markers – 8 count – Classic
Large Pink Erasers (Qty. #2)
5” Scissors
BOYS – Quart size zip bags
GIRLS – Gallon size zip bags
100 Sheet Composition Notebook– wide rule
(Do NOT label with student’s name)
Gym Shoes – White/Grey Soles — To be left at school. NO FELT bottoms. Label with student’s name.
Socks – One pair to be left at school for P.E. Yellow Highlighters (Qty.-#2)
BOYS: Hand Sanitizer—small bottle with pump Do NOT label with student’s name) GIRLS: Sanitizing Wipes Do Not label Swim Shorts for Boys
Swim Full suit for Girls
Ear Buds/Headphones with student’s name
on them.
ART: 1- Two pocket plastic folder with prongs
1- Old shirt to wear to class & leave in locker.
Third Grade
2 boxes White Facial Tissue
12” Plastic Ruler
#2 Pencils (Qty. #24)Restock throughout year.
Crayons –12 pack
Classic Markers–Washable
Colored Pencils –Restock throughout year.
Yellow highlighter
5” Scissors2-Two Pocket Folders –1 Blue, 1 Green
1 –Red plastic 3 prong folder
1 Nylon Zippered Pencil Pouch(NO hard plastic boxes)
3Composition Notebooks
1” 3-ring Binder
Write On Tab dividers –5 pack
Sanitizing wipes
Dry erase board
Dry erase markers –Black –Small pack to be
re-stockedthroughout the year.
Boys: Gallon zip Bags (Qty 1) box
Girls: Quart zipBags (Qty 1) box
Gym Shoes –White/Grey Soles-To be left at
school. NO FELT bottoms
Socks –One pair to be left at school for P.E.
Glue Sticks (Qty 6)
Ear Buds/Headphones with student’s name on them.
ART: 1- Two pocket plastic folder with prongs
1 -Old shirt to wear to class & leave in locker.
Fourth Grade
#2 Pencils (Qty#48)
1 Black permanentmarker
Classic Markers
Colored Pencils –12pack
Yellow highlighter
4 pack dry erase markers (Restock throughout the year.)
1LargeZippered Pencil Pouch (NO pencil boxes)
Wide Ruled Notebook Paper (2 pk)
3-Spiral Notebook
3-Two Pocket Plastic Folders
(1Green, 1Blue, 1Red)
160 count White Facial Tissue (Qty. #3)
1 Sanitizing Wipes
Gym Shoes –White/Grey Soles –To be left at school.NO FELT bottoms
NO Trappers and NO pencil boxes
Boys: Gallon zip bags (Qty 1)box
Girls: Sandwichzip bags (Qty 1)box
200 Lined Index Cards
Clipboard
1 ruler
1 protractor
5” Scissors
Glue Sticks 6pack
1 inch binder
1 set of 4 Tab Binder Dividers
1 Dry erase board
Ear Buds/Headphones with student’s name on them.
ART: 1- Two pocket plastic folder with prongs
1 -Old shirt to wear to class & leave in locker.
Fifth Grade
#2 pencils (Qty. #24)
Markers Classic 8 pack (Qty #1)
12” Standard/Metric Ruler
Colored Pencils sets (Qty-#2 sets)
BallpointPen -Red (Qty #5)
200 Sheets Wide Ruled Notebook Paper
(Qty. #1)
5” Scissors
Wide Ruled, Single Subject Spiral Notebook
(Qty. #6)
Pocket Folder (Qty #4)
Glue Stick (Qty #4)
160 count Facial Tissue (Qty. #2)
Highlighters(Variety Pack) (Qty. #1)
Black permanent marker-(Qty #1)
3 x 5 Lined Index Cards (Qty #300 cards)
4 pack of Post It Notes 2X2
Gym Shoes –White/Grey Soles-To be left at
school.NO FELT bottoms
Socks –One pair to be left at school for P.E.
Sanitizing wipes (Qty.#2)
Dry erase markers Set of 3
Zipped bags:
Boys bring Gallon (Qty. #1box)
Girls bring Quart
Ear Buds/Headphones with student’sname on them.
ART: 1- Two pocket plastic folder with prongs
1 -Old shirt to wear to class & leave in locker.
Carroll Middle School
Sixth Grade
Math: (All Classes)
1 Spiral notebook (wide ruled)
1-Two pocket folder
Calculator –TI 30 XIIS
Reading/Language Arts:
2-Composition notebooks-wide ruled 100 sheets
1-Two-pocket plastic folder w/3 prong fasteners (blue)
Girls – box of sandwich size bags
Boys – Container of disinfecting wipes
1-Pack of multi-colored pens
Science:
1-Composition notebooks – wide ruled 100 sheets
Social Studies
1 Composition notebook- wide ruled 100 sheets
Related Arts
2- Folders
Gym shoes
All Classes (to be used in all classes)
Loose leaf paper (wide ruled)
2- Boxes of tissues
1- Pack (4pk) of multicolored highlighters
1- Bag of individually wrapped candy
1-Two-pocket folder for homework
A pencil bag to contain the following supplies:
Ruler with Metric and Standard Measurements
Scissors
Pens — blue or black
Pencils
1-4 Pack of Dry erase markers (1 used for math)
Personal pencil sharpener
1- Bottle of white multipurpose glue
1 Box of colored pencils
Ear buds/Headphones (to be left at school)
Seventh Grade
Math
1 — Three ring binder with pockets (white, 1”)
1 — Package of dividers
1 — Scientific calculator (TI-30X IIS)
Social Studies
1 -Two-pocket folder
1 -Spiral notebook (red)
English
1- Three ring binder with pockets (blue, 1”)
1 — Package dividers
1- Pack of full sized sticky notes
1 – Index cards (3x5) 100 count
Science
2- Composition books (wide ruled 100 sheets)
Health:
1-Composition book (wide ruled, 100 sheets)
1-2 Pocket folder
Industrial Tech
1-Two-pocket folder
Computer Applications
1 -Two-pocket folder
All Classes (to be used in all classes)
2 boxes of tissues (take to 1st period class)
Packages of loose-leaf paper –used for all core subjects
Pencils and pens (Students need a black, blue, and red pen)
Colored pencils
Highlighters
Glue stick
Index cards (4x6)
Flash Drive (any size)
Scissors
Eraser
Ear buds/Headphones (to be left at school)
Pencil bag
Daily Planner – Highly recommended but optional
Eighth Grade
Algebra & Pre-Algebra
1- Scientific calculator (TI 30 XIIS preferred)
1- 1” three-ring binder with tabs (Mr. Terrell only)
English:
1 pack of (100) lined index cards
1 pack of lined sticky notes-any color
Science:
1- Composition books (wide ruled, 100 sheets)
Industrial Tech
1- Two-pocket folder
Spanish:
1- 1” 3-ring binder & dividers w/ tabs (5-7 min)
Choir:
1-Two pocket folder and loose paper
Band or Jazz Band
Instrument with supplies
General Music and Choir
1- . inch, 3-ring binder
Other items (keep in locker until needed)
1- 1.5’’ binder with 10 tabs (for all classes except math & Spanish)
1- Pencil case with 3 holes that can be placed in binder
1 dz. (minimum) Pencils
1 dz. Pens (including red pens as well)
2 Pkg. loose leaf HEAVY weight paper
Glue (or glue sticks-4)
2- Boxes of tissues (take to your first core class)
Colored pencils (1 box)
Scissors
1-2 highlighters (your choice of color)
1 or 2 sets of headphone/ear bud (any type/size) to be left at school (in computer bag)
Daily Planner – Highly recommended but optional
Maple Creek Middle School
Sixth Grade
1 each folder, 2 pocket/prong
6 each folders, 2 pocket 2-blue/2-red/2-green
1 each composition book, marbel cover, 100 sheet
2 dozen pencils, #2
2 each pen, medium point, red
2 each pen, medium point, black
2 each highlighter-chisel tip 1-orange/1-green
2 each glue sticks
1 pair scissors, 5”, pointed tip
1 set/12 colored pencils, 7” sharpened
2 box facial tissue
2 pk/120 filler paper, wide ruled
1 each earbuds w/case
2 each marker, dry erase, black, chisel tip
1 each binder, 3-ring, 1.5”, view, blue (English)
1 each binder, 3-ring, 1.5”, view, red (math)
1 package dividers, 3-ring, 5-tab, 10 pockets
1 each calculator, T130x IIS, scientific
Seventh Grade
2 each folders, poly, 2 pocket 1-blue/1-red
4 each folders, 2 pocket 1-be1-/rd/1-gn/1-yw
2 dozen pencils, #2
2 each pen, medium point, red
2 each pen, medium point, black
3 each highlighter, yellow, chisel tip w/pkt clip
1 pkg/100 filler paper, wide ruled
2 box facial tissue
1 set-12 colored pencils, 7” sharpened
1 each earbuds w/case
2 each binder, 3-ring, 1” asst colors
2 sets dividers, 3-ring, 5-tab
1 pad/100 stick on notes 3”x 3” yellow
2 pkg/100 index cards, 3”x 5” ruled, white
Eighth Grade
4 each folders, 2 pocket 1-be/1-rd/1-gr/1-yw
2 pkg/100 index cards, 3”x 5”, ruled, white
1 pk/5 highlighter, chisel tip, yw/be/gn/pk/or
2 dozen pencils, #2
5 pkg/100 filler paper, wide ruled
2 box facial tissue
1 each earbuds w/case
4 each binder, 3-ring, 1” asst colors
4 set dividers, 3-ring, 5-tab
2 pad/100 stick on notes, 3”x 3”, yellow
1 set/12 colored pencils, 7” sharpened
