HUNTERTOWN — Huntertown has joined two other Allen County communities in passing pro-life resolutions this month. The town councils of Huntertown and Woodburn unanimously passed resolutions Dec. 16 that adopt language similar to the human life resolution passed by the city of New Haven on Dec. 10.
During the council meeting in Huntertown last week, Allen County Right to Life Executive Director Cathie Humbarger claimed there is “really nothing controversial” about the resolution.
“It’s just a basic support for what we all hold dear — what’s listed in the Declaration of Independence,” Humbarger said. “… This is all about being positive. It’s not against anything. We just want to make certain everyone knows that northeast Indiana, Allen County and here in Huntertown, there is a value for fetal life for an unborn.”
Earlier this month, New Haven became the first Indiana community to pass such a resolution.
The language in the resolution states, “Human life begins at the moment of conception and continues, uninterrupted, until the moment of natural death.” According to a news release from Allen County Right to Life, the resolution’s aim is “encouraging assistance for pregnant women, promoting adoption and urging businesses and schools to accommodate pregnant women and mothers.” It also urges government leaders to “use every legal means to protect and fight for every human life, including the lives of unborn boys and girls.”
“This really isn’t trying to resolve anything, it’s just making a statement,” town council member Mike Stamets said during last week’s meeting.
Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, lent her support to Huntertown’s resolution last week, thanking Council President Brandon Seifert for leading the charge.
“I represent most of Huntertown, and these are issues that come up all the time, whether it’s advocating for baby boxes or women’s crisis and pregnancy centers — one, making sure that clinics that actually perform abortions actually are subject to the same health regulations as other health centers are,” Sen. Brown said. “… And, of course, advocating for all life, whether it’s unborn, born, whether you’re born with some sort of handicap or disability or special needs. You don’t know how much it matters down at the Statehouse to have these kinds of resolutions.”
Seifert thanked state and local officials who supported the measure. He said his involvement began through research of sanctuary cities for the unborn.
“It’s near and dear to me — it always has been,” Seifert said. “... I hope this starts a swell of other communities wanting to put themselves out there to prove and show that they’re pro-life. It’s really encouraging.”
Passions were high on either side of the issue during last week’s council meeting, though no public comments were heard until after the resolution passed.
Stephany Bourne, a Huntertown resident and longtime educator, expressed her dissatisfaction with the council’s decision.
“This is why people don’t want to live in Indiana,” she said.
Bourne said she didn’t come to the meeting to debate the abortion issue, but because she feels the resolution restricts women’s access to health care.
“I know family after family after family that are evicted month after month — and these are hardworking women with jobs — that can’t afford an apartment or a house more than two or three months in a row because they can’t make enough money to support their kids, and so now we’re making it even more difficult for these women to get health care,” Bourne said. “I’m not here to debate the abortion issue, but I’m certainly here to tell Huntertown people to extend a helping hand to these women.”
She also said restrictions affect schools.
“Before we start making resolutions banning things, let’s think about the outcomes,” Bourne said. “Planned Parenthood does work with men just like they do women. I’m just pleading with the people of Huntertown to wake up and don’t be closed to society, and see what we can do to help women get out of poverty.”
While Seifert said Planned Parenthood is not welcome in Huntertown, he said there are other systems in place to help those in poverty, such as township trustees.
“Planned Parenthood is not the answer,” he said. “There are local charities, churches, there are communities out there that have those resources. And, Allen County has a plethora of resources for low-income families to use those services.”
In other news
• Seifert appointed Huntertown resident Mark Burnworth to a three-year term on the Utility Service Board. Burnworth will fill a seat vacated by Jim Fortman, who will not be reappointed in 2020. Burnworth is a former member of the Huntertown Redevelopment Commission. He has formally resigned from that position.
• The council voted unanimously to appoint Mike Aker as the 2020 council president. Aker was nominated by council member Gary Grant.
• Town Manager Beth Shellman announced that Town Hall is accepting applications for its hometown heroes banners until March. Banners will be placed on 100 poles along Lima Road for up to two years, at which point they will be replaced with new ones. All former or current military and emergency personnel are eligible.
