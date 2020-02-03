FORT WAYNE — Carroll High School’s varsity winter guard team pays homage to a living legend in this season’s show, titled “Supremely RBG.”
The show celebrates the life of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 86, and the strides she has made to advance gender equality and women’s rights.
“Our show is about Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and we’re commemorating her life as a strong woman who has done a lot for everyone in this country. (It’s about) how she has struggled and how she has persevered,” senior Allison Renno said.
Director Ryan Long, a 2005 graduate of Woodlan High School, has led Carroll’s guard programs for six seasons. Support staff includes Brittany Krieg, Lauren Lawhead, Courtney Roop, Chad Young and Geoff Goelz. The varsity team includes 12 seniors, three juniors and six sophomores.
Long said the show isn’t about making a political statement.
“Obviously, doing a show about Ruth Bader Ginsburg already strikes a political chord in a lot of people. I wanted to play on the fact that you can talk about a person in such a fashion that politics are removed and you just look at the great things a person has accomplished and not necessarily what their political affiliation might be,” he said.
The message he hopes to land with his students and with their audience is that Ginsburg is a strong voice for all.
“It didn’t matter if it was male or female, she mostly cared that people were treated right and that’s the message we’re going for,” he said.
The team performs to music punctuated by a selection of voiceovers, including Ginsburg’s own voice, clips from the movie about her life, “On the Basis of Sex,” and news clips.
The girls’ costumes, designed by Goelz, are black with flowy sleeves and a white lace jabot, and reflect the traditional dress of the Supreme Court justices.
“This is my absolute favorite show I’ve ever done,” Long said.
He wants his students to know that, like Ginsburg, they’re capable of being strong and independent and doing great things.
This season, Carroll’s junior varsity winter guard team is performing a show titled “Sew On and Sew Forth.” The jazzy, 1960s-themed show is about constructing a garment and incorporates mannequins and a sewing machine in the staging.
“Our show this year is supposed to be fun and make everybody smile and enjoy themselves,” sophomore Zoe Meyers said.
The junior varsity group includes 16 freshmen, three juniors and one sophomore.
Long said he feels lucky to be able to work with the groups at Carroll.
“This program would be nothing if it weren’t for the absolutely incredible kids that we get to teach. I’ve never felt more blessed in my life to have the group of 41 kids that I have between the two color guards. They’re remarkably intelligent, they’re incredibly talented,” he said.
In the competitive world of winter guard, Regional A Class, Class A, Open Class and World Class are competitive groups based on scoring on a numerical scale. Teams compete for placement among the class. This year, both Carroll teams were promoted to a higher class — the junior varsity team moved from Regional A Class to Class A, and the varsity team moved from Class A to Open Class.
“We were the only school in the state of Indiana to have both of our programs promoted into the next class higher,” Long said.
Both teams competed at the Winter Fantasy invitational hosted by Bishop Dwenger High School on Feb. 1. Carroll was among 12 local schools that participated in the event.
In Class A, Carroll’s junior varsity team placed fourth among five schools behind third-place winner Norwell.
In Open Class, Carroll’s varsity team came in third among three schools. With a score of 62.1, the team came in close behind second-place winner Penn Varsity Winter Guard, which scored 62.2 points. Homestead High School Color Guard came in first place with 67 points.
In cadet class, which is composed of middle school or younger students, Bishop Dwenger Radiance II was awarded silver and Norwell Cadet Guard was awarded bronze.
In Festival Class, Woodlan Winter Guard and New Haven Winter Guard were awarded silver. Columbia City Winter Guard was awarded gold.
In Regional A Class Round 1, Heritage High School Winter Guard and Bishop Dwenger Radiance were awarded for participation.
In Regional A Class Round 2, Norwell Junior Varsity placed fourth, Concordia Lutheran Winter Guard placed third and Snider Winter Guard placed second among nine teams. Wayne and Northrop were awarded for participation.
Audiences will have a second opportunity to see local schools compete at the Carroll Winter Guard Contest Feb. 29 at Carroll High School, 3701 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne. For more information, visit ihscga.org/events.php.
