HUNTERTOWN — Carroll’s boys soccer team came out on top of a competitive field at its own invitational on Saturday, defeating Warsaw in the title game of a three-round event.
The Chargers closed out the 14th annual Carroll Classic with a 3-1 win over the Tigers, using stingy defense to hold Warsaw to just one goal.
Michael Frank opened the game with a goal just five minutes into the game. Chase Hartzog earned the assist.
“That early goal really helped out,” coach Rollie Clements said. “We played these guys three weeks ago and we knew they were good.”
Sam Michaels gave the Chargers a 2-0 lead midway through the first half. The Tigers proved they weren’t ready to go down without a fight, however, scoring just three minutes before halftime off a goal by Blake Burns.
Carroll’s third and final goal came off a header by Chase Hartzog from a corner kick by Chris Gerken seven minutes into the second half to seal the win.
Charger goalkeeper Logan Gonzalez tallied five saves. Carroll had 12 shots at goal, 11 shots on goal, seven corner kicks and 14 fouls.
One of Carroll’s biggest assets was its deep bench — especially when playing three games between Thursday and Saturday.
“We can use a bunch of different guys — we kind of wore them down,” Clements said.
The tournament saw stiff competition, with four teams in the top 20 in the state — Carroll (fifth), Warsaw, Northridge and Homestead.
“I’m very pleased — to come out with the win in this is good for us, we’ll take it,” Clements said.
The Chargers defeated Northridge in the semi-final game Saturday morning, 1-0, after a free kick by Michaels with less than 15 minutes left in the game. Gonzalez recorded two saves in that game.
Carroll downed Snider in the opening round last Thursday, 4-0. Michaels scored twice and Peyton Fosnough also scored twice.
In total, Michaels had four goals for the Chargers during the tournament.
“He really sets the tone for the game,” Clements said. “Sam controls the center of the field for us.”
Homestead and Northridge squared off in the third-place game. Northridge came away with a 3-1 victory. The Spartans defeated North Side 4-2 in round 1 and fell to Warsaw 4-0 in the second round. Northridge defeated Westview 8-1 in the opener.
Snider took fifth place, North Side sixth, Westview seventh and Bishop Luers eighth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.