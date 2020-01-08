ARCOLA — When Eric Scott was fighting in the trenches during World War I, he made a promise to God that if he made it back home he would make sure no veteran was ever forgotten. That was his mission when in 1945 he began building what is now the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum in Fort Wayne.
Over the years, the building at the corner of Yellow River and O’Day Roads, just southeast of Arcola, had fallen somewhat into disrepair, but a group of dedicated volunteers have already begun to restore it to its former glory — with bigger plans already in motion.
“It was flooding, there was a lot of water damage on the inside and the residence hadn’t been lived in for several years, so we decided to resurrect Eric Scott’s wishes that no veteran would ever be forgotten,” said Eric Johnson, the shrine’s public relations director and a member of the board.
One project that’s already in the works is the installation of a Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica. The 8-foot-tall, 360-foot-long wall is identical to the memorial in Washington, D.C., except scaled down by 20%. It features the inscribed names of the nearly 60,000 American men and women who died in the Vietnam War.
The replica, which was previously a traveling exhibit, will make its permanent home in Fort Wayne this year. Johnson said the Fort Wayne shrine and museum plans to unveil the wall by Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at the latest.
“I think this will put us on the map, and it will also do a lot for the economy in Fort Wayne,” Johnson said. “… With everything they’re doing downtown, the city is on a positive run, and this is just another attraction that will draw people from the tristate area.”
The wall has already been purchased, and the next step is securing funds for its installation, which will include adding ADA-compliant pathways, a new parking lot and lighting. The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum is a nonprofit organization and is completely funded through donations. For the Vietnam wall project, the organization has set a goal of $300,000.
“We’ve already had several people come in with large donations, which is really exciting since we only found out about this two or three weeks ago,” Johnson said Jan. 3.
As part of the organization’s purchase agreement with American Veterans Traveling Tribute, which previously owned the replica, another such wall cannot be permanently erected within a 250-mile radius of the one in Fort Wayne. The closest one is in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. As a one-of-a-kind experience within northeast Indiana, Johnson hopes the new Fort Wayne monument will draw tourists from as far as Milwaukee and Chicago.
“I think for years people really didn’t know what (the shrine and museum) was out there,” Johnson said. “They’d drive by and see a cannon and a parking lot, but they’d never go in. Now the museum is standing tall. We want to show not only what we have from an educational standpoint for kids and classrooms, but also veterans that want to pay their respects.”
A Vietnam veteran himself, Johnson especially hopes Fort Wayne can provide a healing place for those who experienced the war, and their loved ones.
“There’s a lot of people that never came to grips with the Vietnam War, including guys that fought there,” he said. “I talk to veterans who really have a tough time dealing with PTSD or issues that they don’t want to talk about. We believe this will be a healing wall more than just the Vietnam wall. It will be a healing place for many families that lost loved ones over there.”
Visitors will be able to use software to locate individual names on the wall. In order to stay as true to the original monument in Washington D.C., the shrine will even update the wall with names as remains of soldiers are discovered, Johnson said.
“I think that’s really amazing that families can get that closure,” he added.
The Vietnam wall is just the beginning of a larger project the shrine and museum’s veterans have planned. Monument Plaza, which they hope to complete in 2021, will include five new monuments, recognizing the veterans that fought in World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Iraq War, as well as a memorial to Gold Star families.
The five additional monuments would be adjacent to the Vietnam memorial, and would likely require an additional $100,000-$200,000 in funds raised, Johnson said.
The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum is located at 2122 O’Day Road, Fort Wayne. The property is roughly 40 acres, and the museum houses more than 2,000 donated artifacts from the American Revolutionary War all the way to the current war in Afghanistan. The organization now has its own curator as well, Johnson said.
One of the largest artifacts on site is a forty-and-eight boxcar from World War I. The French gifted boxcars to several states that helped liberate France from Germany during World War II, and the one currently on the O’Day property originally stood at the intersection of Calhoun and Brackenridge streets in downtown Fort Wayne. It was moved to the shrine and museum in the 1950s, Johnson said. The organization hopes to restore it to its original glory as part of its ongoing projects.
Anyone interested in donating to the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum can visit honoringforever.org, stop by the museum or mail a check to Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum at P.O. Box 26, Arcola, IN 46704.
Admission to the museum is free. However, donations are welcomed. Winter hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Sunday. The grounds are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, call Sharon Hudson at 260-267-5022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.