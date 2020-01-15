Jan. 4

8 extra patrols

00:39 Property damage crash, SR 3 at Hathaway Road

11:25 Deer kill permit, 13000 block of SR 3

Jan. 5

4 extra patrols

09:08 Audible alarm, 2300 block of Southyard Court

20:42 Domestic, 16000 block of Lima Road

Jan. 6

4 extra patrols

13:33 Juvenile investigation, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

14:40 Audible alarm, 2300 block of Southyard Court

Jan. 7

1 extra patrol

07:22 Traffic stop at Bethel and Carroll roads

12:12 911 hang up, 14800 block of Lima Road

Jan. 8

9 extra patrols

10:34 Follow up, 12000 block of SR 3

12:33 Suspicious, SR 3 at Hathaway Road

15:07 Rape, 15400 block of Maple Street

18:50 Property damage crash at Woods and Lima roads

Jan. 9

2 extra patrols

16:03 Property damage crash, SR 3 at Cedar Canyons Road

17:28 Audible alarm, 15600 block of Lima Road

17:46 Audible alarm, 15600 block of Lima Road

22:59 Suspicious, 12600 block of Berkhill Cove

23:19 Assist, 13200 block of SR 3

Jan. 10

6 extra patrols

14:55 Contact, SR 3 at Gump Road

14:59 Disabled vehicle, SR 3 at Cedar Canyons Road

15:51 911 hang up, Carroll Road at Carroll Creek Run

20:00 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 4000 block of Hathaway Road

Jan. 11

6 extra patrols

02:43 Suspicious, 15600 block of Walnut Street

