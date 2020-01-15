Jan. 4
8 extra patrols
00:39 Property damage crash, SR 3 at Hathaway Road
11:25 Deer kill permit, 13000 block of SR 3
Jan. 5
4 extra patrols
09:08 Audible alarm, 2300 block of Southyard Court
20:42 Domestic, 16000 block of Lima Road
Jan. 6
4 extra patrols
13:33 Juvenile investigation, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
14:40 Audible alarm, 2300 block of Southyard Court
Jan. 7
1 extra patrol
07:22 Traffic stop at Bethel and Carroll roads
12:12 911 hang up, 14800 block of Lima Road
Jan. 8
9 extra patrols
10:34 Follow up, 12000 block of SR 3
12:33 Suspicious, SR 3 at Hathaway Road
15:07 Rape, 15400 block of Maple Street
18:50 Property damage crash at Woods and Lima roads
Jan. 9
2 extra patrols
16:03 Property damage crash, SR 3 at Cedar Canyons Road
17:28 Audible alarm, 15600 block of Lima Road
17:46 Audible alarm, 15600 block of Lima Road
22:59 Suspicious, 12600 block of Berkhill Cove
23:19 Assist, 13200 block of SR 3
Jan. 10
6 extra patrols
14:55 Contact, SR 3 at Gump Road
14:59 Disabled vehicle, SR 3 at Cedar Canyons Road
15:51 911 hang up, Carroll Road at Carroll Creek Run
20:00 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 4000 block of Hathaway Road
Jan. 11
6 extra patrols
02:43 Suspicious, 15600 block of Walnut Street
